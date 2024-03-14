Allen Outduels Oettinger, Forwards Provide Goal Support in 6-2 Victory Over Stars

Key Takeaways

When Wyatt Johnston scored fifteen seconds after puck drop, the entire Devils collective sighed and shook their heads: here we go again. The first period looked like so many other times the Devils began a game unprepared and sloppy, and they surrendered two horrific goals in equally embarrassing fashion. The difference came from Dallas being just as ill-prepared and embarrassing as the Devils, so they entered the second period tied 2-2.

Then the Devils scored three times in five minutes: Mercer and Meier both notched goals on Jake Oettinger, chasing him from the net for just the second time this season, and Nosek beat Scott Wedgewood to end the chance of him shutting the Devils out early. Leading 5-2, Jake Allen stood on his head for the remainder of the second period.

The Devils hunkered down after their glut of goals. The Stars continued to out-possess them and besiege their net, but after his earlier woes, Allen played perfect for forty minutes. Combined with an Alexander Holtz goal to seal the deal, the Devils won 6-2.

They next take on the Coyotes on Saturday for the first half of a weekend back-to-back.

Essential Links: The NHL.com Boxscore | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats | The Game Thread | The Game Preview, by Jackson | The Game Highlights via NHL.com

The Summary

1-0 Stars.

The first goal, scored by Wyatt Johnston 15 seconds into the game, summed up almost the entire Devils’ season: a complete defensive breakdown through the middle by forwards who should know better and two mediocre defensemen, and a goaltender who couldn’t stop the first shot he faced. It was a rude introduction for Jake Allen that nevertheless you would hope he could rise to the occasion. After all, the Devils have already played three other goalies who can surrender an early goal just fine, thank you very much.

It seems Johnny also remembered what happened last time we played the Devils. pic.twitter.com/yDqiBwrtx5 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 15, 2024

Erik Haula took advantage of a miscue from Jamie Benn, whose bump-pass into the slot ended up on Haula’s stick, and the veteran center got the Devils on the board with their first shot of the game, just like the Canadiens. Mercer almost had another one on the doorstep after he one-timed a pass from Hughes, but Oettinger sprawled across to make the glove save. Seeing everyone else get on the scoresheet early made Kurtis MacDermid feel left out, so he promptly took an interference penalty on his second shift.

Haula's got that top cheese. pic.twitter.com/dV3OH1FgPK — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 15, 2024

Hischier and the penalty killing unit did well aside from an early opportunity that rang off the crossbar, and the first period progressed into its second half with both teams tied 1-1 and—despite the small number of shots apiece—looking shaky through the defensive zone. As if to prove the point I wrote earlier, Jake Allen gave up one of the worst goals I’d seen this year, magnitudes worse than the one that ricocheted off Daws’ back. The Devils followed it up with a horrific turnover in front of Allen that happily never turned into a real chance. While Allen made a nice save later in the period, he never looked comfortable—until later, when he looked very comfortable.

Somehow, luck was on the Devils side. The tying goal started innocuously enough: a simple dump-and-chase from the fourth line that Chris Tierney reached first. Oettinger, for some reason, didn’t play the puck, instead opting to stick in goal. When Tierney spun and sent a pass toward the slot, it bounced off Miro Heiskanen’s stick and under Oettinger’s pad. Against all odds and common sense, the Devils actually entered the second period tied 2-2.

Period 2

In the second period, it all came unraveled for the Stars: Mercer, Meier, and Nosek all scored on clean shots before eight minutes had gone. Mercer and Meier’s goals came from small passing plays that opened up space in the zone for the shooter, while Nosek’s came from just plain bad gap control from the Stars’ defenders and from plain bad goaltending. Three goals in the first five minutes. They were the best five minutes of the period for the Devils and the only five that favored them, but it was enough.

This is Timo, ain't no holdin 'em pic.twitter.com/r1crGwo4gl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 15, 2024

The rest of the way, Jake Allen took control. His performance in the second period was night and day from the version we’d seen earlier. The Stars hammered him with 15 shots, several of them from dangerous areas, and he turned them all aside. It wasn’t pretty, but they led 5-2 heading into the third period.

Period 3

Jake Allen remained true to form throughout the third, stonewalling Wyatt Johnston—he of the infamous first goal—and Joe Pavelski back-to-back and keeping the Devils’ lead intact despite the shots cascading in Dallas’s favor.

The Stars continued their all-out siege on Allen and the Devils’ net, but the newcomer stood tall as the clock ran Dallas out of time. On the fourth Devils shot of the third, Alexander Holtz followed up a rebound to give them the commanding four-goal lead despite a massive shot disadvantage.

There wasn’t too much else to report in the third period. The Devils hunkered down after their glut of goals early in the second, and while they didn’t earn too much more in the way of offense, they limited the kinds of offensive chances they’d given up earlier. The Stars solidly out-possessed them, but it didn’t matter in the end. Allen’s performance, combined with that burst of goal-scoring, earned them a 6-2 victory. Were they fortunate? Yes. Does it matter? No. Two points are two points. They can’t win too many games like that, but what matters is they won.

The Devils showed rare resiliency

All right, so nobody came away from this game looking rosy in terms of advanced stats. The Stars controlled play for a majority of the game and, if you check Money Puck’s Deserve To Win O’Meter, you’ll likely get a simulation that has the Stars winning about 75% of the time.

But who cares? The Devils won tonight, and they did that by exhibiting a mental toughness and resiliency they have rarely shown this season. True, if you look at the numbers, you’ll see they are one of the league leaders in come-from-behind wins (they’ve had to come from behind if they were going to win at all) with 20, now 21. In many of those cases, their offensive talent enabled them to just barely squeak out a win. This game, however, felt different. They surrendered the first goal in just fifteen seconds, which had the potential to absolutely deflate whatever momentum they might’ve taken from Allen’s first game. The second goal had that same potential: make no mistake, it might have been the worst goal I’ve seen a Devils goaltender give up this season. If not, it’s in the top five for sure.

Both times they responded within a few minutes: Erik Haula first by driving to the net, then Chris Tierney receiving a fortunate bounce but nevertheless getting rewarded for forechecking hard and winning the race to the corner. They opened the second period with a trio of goals, all combinations of luck and skill. Instead of deflating himself, Allen—a veteran of 400 NHL starts—bounced back and remained perfect through 2⁄ 3 of the game, saving 30 in the second and third periods. Though they hunkered down and let their foot off the gas offensively, they earned that right, and it worked in large part due to Allen and the defense limiting chances from the middle. What was perhaps most impressive was that, amid the siege they were weathering, the Devils scored the final goal. The Blues did not claw their way back into it. The Devils remained opportunistic and put the game away for good in the third.

The shot totals and the expected goals tell half of the story. The other half came through tonight. They were lucky, and they were out-possessed. But they got great goaltending and took advantage of their opponent’s lack of attention to detail. There was a lot of potential for them to let the game go off the rails, but they muscled it back into place and pocketed the victory.

Limiting chances to the outside, mostly

Their defense had their moments (the first goal was a terrible breakdown), but by and large the Devils succeeded in limiting the Stars to low danger portions of the ice. Per Money Puck, the Stars recorded 41 low danger shot attempts, 10 medium danger, and just 4 high danger. I guess they’re counting Johnston’s breakaway as medium danger, as they’re on for one goal from that area and one goal (the worst one) from low danger. Nevertheless, none of the four high danger shots made it through Allen, and had he not surrendered that second goal, he would come away from the night looking even better.

What’s more, his skaters prevented 28 shot attempts and kept the front of the net clear. There were no rebound goals. There weren’t times when a smaller forward out-positioned a bigger defenseman to smack home a second or third opportunity. They kept the net and Allen’s sight lines clear, and that contributed to his stellar game.

At five on five, the Stars struggled to own the front of the Devils’ net, which you’ll notice was not an issue for the boys in red and white at the other end. Including the Stars’ three power plays paints the front red, but when you’re down a man, sometimes you will surrender opportunities. Most of the Stars five on five shots came from sharper angles from farther away.

Jack Hughes was pretty bad

It tells a story when the Devils score six goals and Jack Hughes is involved in none of them.

His play continued a trend of lackluster performances that have seen him notch five points in his last five games and still end up a -3 overall. He can still fly up and down the ice, enter the zone with speed, do most of the things Jack Hughes is known for. You all know what I’m talking about. It doesn’t show up on the scoresheet, but Hughes has been forcing too many passes, shots, and plays that aren’t there, and that continued against the Stars. Several Devils’ comeback attempts in recent memory have died once the puck touched Hughes’s stick. I can’t say the reason, other than guessing—he’s injured, he’s frustrated, he’s doing too much, some combination of everything plus a few more.

It’s coincided with Timo Meier’s hot streak, so it’s not as noticeable to those who aren’t watching Devils games every night. But we roast everyone else when they’re struggling, so Hughes shouldn’t find himself exempt from criticism. He needs to play better.

Bahl has to learn how to defend with his body, not his stick

Kevin Bahl was one of two big lumbering boneheads who took a dumb penalty tonight, though he differentiated himself from the other lumbering bonehead by taking two. In a period the Devils had secured themselves a three-goal lead, Bahl made two blatant crosschecks—one to Craig Smith, the other to Ty Dellandrea—that drew the attention of the referees and sent him to the box. In an alternate universe, the Stars capitalized on those penalties and drew the game to within a goal, perhaps changing the momentum irrevocably heading into the third. Fortunately for Bahl, the penalty kill covered up his mistakes.

What’s irksome is that Bahl is a tall person. He is tall, and he weighs a lot. He weighs a lot and is tall. He can also skate reasonably well. These are all attributes coveted by coaches and they will likely guarantee his place in the NHL for many more seasons regardless of how well he plays. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt: he has played just 131 NHL games. He’s still learning. Well, he needs to learn to use his body and not his stick in those situations.

DeSimone deserves credit

Nick DeSimone, He of the Press Box, played more than any other skater with 24:57 of ice time. He skated like he hadn’t missed a beat, even though he last played all the way back in January (shortly after the last win I recapped). He made a few clever passes, used the body (with four hits to his name), notched a lucky assist on Tierney’s lucky goal, and overall seemed like he belonged on this defensive unit. I was not super happy that the Devils wasted a positive season from a third-pairing defenseman in Colin Miller, but if DeSimone can keep it up, then Miller may hardly be missed.

Kurtis MacDermid

Congrats on your first point in a Devils uniform.

Of course, he was very bad in the 1:51 of ice time he played, and Travis Green thought so too. He did not take a single shift in the third period, and skated for a sole shift in the second period—for 31 seconds. He averages just 3:54 a night, yet he has racked up 18 minutes of penalties, all without a single fighting major.

You might as well put Nolan Foote there.

Your Thoughts

Do the Devils still have gas left in the tank? Is this game a mirage, or do they have just enough runway to make it? What did you think of Jake Allen’s debut? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.