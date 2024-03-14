The New Jersey Devils Should Not Have Named Travis Green Interim Coach

The New Jersey Devils let go of head coach Lindy Ruff roughly a week and a half ago at this point. With the team sputtering and spinning their wheels, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald finally decided to make a change. Upon letting Ruff go, the team named Associate Coach Travis Green as Interim Head Coach.

And right now, that move is already looking to be a mistake.

While the sample size has been small (just four games), the results under Green have been just as discouraging as the week prior to Ruff’s dismissal. The team looks unorganized, the defense is just as porous as before and the goaltending prior to the trade deadline (and possibly even going forward) continued to be inconsistent. I’m not saying that I expected Green to change everything overnight, but typically when a team fires a coach, there winds up being a surge, even if just for a short while. A .250 win percentage is definitely not a surge.

Knowing how the Devils were structured while Ruff was still in town, Green taking over seemed like a mistake right from the get go. The Devils powerplay becoming withered and useless was part of the reason the team dropped so many games under Ruff and Green was the man in charge of that aspect of the team. I’m honestly not sure why Fitzgerald thought this was the best option to lead the team for the rest of the season. There may not have been that many attractive options outside of the organization because of this being a midseason switch, but the guy who saw his powerplay make fewer adjustments than Ruff’s system overall probably wasn’t the correct pivot.

Rather than being closer to the playoff chase, the Devils have tumbled further out of the race since Green took over, seeing more teams leap them in the standings. The play on ice has continued to look uninspired, and the supposed accountability for struggling players has been inequitable at best and an outright joke at worst. Again, I know four games is a small sample size, but Green wasn’t exactly a stellar coach in Vancouver and right now it looks like he’s just continuing to read from the Lindy Ruff Playbook rather than making any adjustments.

I will give Green a small amount of slack, as he does have to work with the personnel available to him, and that also has only changed minimally since he took over. However, I will point out that it does not seem as if Green is maximizing the talent he has, as like I mentioned above, he does not seem to have put anything new in place to enable the Devils to have more success on the ice. He got a great game from newly acquired Kaapo Kahkonen earlier this week, only to watch the Devils squander a five minute major powerplay (again) along with other opportunities en route to losing a rivalry game. If there’s anything that should be tipping people off that Green was not the guy to lead this team, even just for the rest of this season, it is blowing two major powerplays both against Our Hated Rivals.

For everyone saying their hope in Green taking over was to prove he was not the right guy to lead this team, I can say he’s doing a great job of that. However, a coaching change to me signals the team is trying to shift the culture, and to gain some more positive results. Green has not done either of those things; if anything, he’s only made the Devils a bigger disappointment than they already were this season. Still only sitting eight points back of a playoff spot, the Devils even now are not completely out of the race for the postseason.

With Green at the helm though, they might as well start booking tee times for late April.

What are your thoughts on the job Travis Green has done so far; do you think four games is too little of a sample to judge him on? Do you think putting the head of the currently putrid powerplay in charge was the wrong call? Are you concerned this short term move could become a long term one? Is there anyone else you would have preferred take over from Ruff, be they on the Devils current payroll or outside the organization? Leave any and all comments below and thanks as always for reading!