Game Preview #66: New Jersey Devils @ Dallas Stars

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (31-30-4) vs. Dallas Stars (40-18-9)

The Time: 8:00pm ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN2, BSSW

Last Devils Game

An ugly, lifeless 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday. It was a game defined by the Devils failing to execute the most basic of fundamentals for 60 minutes, as well as Matt Rempe’s elbow to the head of Jonas Siegenthaler and subsequent ejection and suspension.

Last Stars Game

On Tuesday, the Stars hosted the Florida Panthers in a heavyweight matchup and potential Stanley Cup Final preview, and skated away with a 4-3 loss. Dallas blew a 3-0 lead, giving up four unanswered goals to close the game.

Last Devils-Stars Game

It happened on January 20th, which was also the night the organization inducted Sergei Brylin into the team’s Ring of Honor. The ceremony was lovely, but the game was anything but, as New Jersey suffered a 6-2 loss.

Blue Line Moves

As predicted, Matt Rempe’s desperate need to show everyone what a big, strong, tough guy he is has led to serious consequences for other people:

Jonas Siegenthaler is out with a concussion.#NJDevils https://t.co/ZMkEEobWIS — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 13, 2024

Rempe received a four-game suspension from the Department of Player Safety for knocking Siegenthaler out for, as interim coach Travis Green put it “an extended period of time”. I hope Rempe and Peter Laviolette, who apparently condones Rempe’s behavior by continuing to send him over the boards to cause serious harm to others, are proud of themselves.

Meanwhile, another veteran blueliner is probably going to be out tonight as well:

Travis Green on #NJDevils John Marino missing from practice:



"Strong possibility he's not in tomorrow, upper-body injury. Call him day-to-day." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 13, 2024

It’s morbidly hilarious to me to think about the fact that, of the main defensemen from last season’s record-setting team, only Brendan Smith and Kevin Bahl are currently left standing. Marino might be back soon, but Siegenthaler could very well be done for the season, Dougie Hamilton has been out since November and we won’t see him until next fall, and of course Damon Severson and Ryan Graves are gone. Sure Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec have promising futures ahead and they’ve had their moments this season, but clearly they’ve hit a bit of a wall. The defense corps is a shell of what we saw last season.

So who will replace Siegenthaler and (probably) Marino? Back to Stein:

With Siegenthaler and Marino not at practice, Hatakka and DeSimone would round out the six defensemen today for #NJDevils https://t.co/XUboIsOQmr — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 13, 2024

Santeri Hatakka put up some decent numbers in his seven games played earlier this winter. According to Natural Stat Trick he posted a 5-on-5 Expected Goals For% of 53.94%. Again per NST, the defenseman he spent the most time with - by far - was the since traded Colin Miller at 69:48 5-on-5 minutes. Second on that list is...the since departed Cal Foote at 10:19 minutes. Finally, we get to a player that’s still on the roster at third on the list in Simon Nemec at 7:52. So the point is, I have no idea who he will be deployed with because we don’t have much of a track record that we can use.

As for Nick DeSimone, he was claimed off of waivers about 40 years ago and hasn’t gotten into a game yet. Now may be his time. The last time he suited up in an NHL game was in January for the Calgary Flames. In 23 games in 2023-24, he’s scored one goal and posted five total points.

Shining Stars

Dallas is a championship contender. They have an incredibly deep forward group, a blueline led by star defenseman Miro Heiskanen, and even though he’s having a down year by his standards, a big time goalie in Jake Oettinger. At 89 points they currently sit atop the Central Division, though the two teams they are battling it out with for the division (Winnipeg and Colorado) are only two points back with games in hand. This is an elite team with a ton of motivation to win every game down the stretch of the season. Needless to say, this is not an ideal combination for the Devils.

Taking a look at the stats, There are no players on the Stars that are having MVP-quality seasons, but there are a lot of players that are having seasons roughly one step below that. The team’s leading scorer is Jason Robertson, who comes into this contest at exactly a point per game pace (67 in 67, including 23 goals). It’s been a bit of a down year by Robertson’s lofty standards, as he put up 46 goals and 109 points a season ago. But a point per game is certainly nothing to scoff at.

Following Robertson is a surprising name: Matt Duchene. The Stars plucked Duchene out of the bargain bin this past offseason and struck gold, with the 33-year old posting 23 goals and 58 points in 65 games. This is arguably the biggest Found Money contract in the NHL this season, credit to the Stars and Duchene for making it work. The ageless Joe Pavelski follows close behind with 57 points, and Dallas’ top center, Roope Hintz, is hot on his tail with 56 points.

There’s one more player who has reached the 50-point plateau: Wyatt Johnston at 51 points. After that, Dallas has five other players with at least 35 points so far. Again, no players at the very top of the NHL this season, but lots of players putting up good to great seasons. This is the depth that makes Dallas so dangerous.

One Last Random Thought

Remember when the Devils went undefeated in the preseason? That sure was fun, wasn’t it? It was a simpler time back then, the sky was bluer and the grass was greener. It was a time when our biggest problem was deciding whether Alexander Holtz would score 20 or 30 goals. What a time of optimism and euphoria, how I miss those blessed days.

Your Take

What do you make of the new look blueline the Devils will be rolling with tonight? Who will you be expecting to step up tonight? Who on the Stars will you be watching closely? As always, thanks for reading!