2023-24 Gamethread #66: New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars

Our Favorite Team continues its four-game road trip into Dallas. You remember Dallas. They were the team that pantsed Our Favorite Team on Brylin Night.

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN2, Bally Sports Southwest; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Dallas Stars

The Song of the Evening: After Monday’s loss...and last week...and most of the run since MetLife...well, I am reminded of “Never Mind” by The Replacements from the Pleased to Meet Me album. It was inspired by Paul Westerberg firing Bob Stinson.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we want the Devils to try to win a game for a change. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!