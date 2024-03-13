Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Monday’s Devils game against the Rangers included some big-time clownery from Matt Rempe and ended in sadness and a 3-1 win for the Rangers. [Devils NHL]

Rempe gets a four-game suspension:

NY Rangers’ Matt Rempe has been suspended for four games for elbowing New Jersey’s Jonas Siegenthaler. https://t.co/Wy1In85pj4 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 12, 2024

Pierre LeBrun on the goalie outlook for the Devils: “The Devils still aim to go out and trade for a bona fide No. 1 if possible this summer, and that includes re-engaging with the Calgary Flames on Jacob Markstrom but also investigating the situation with Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros and also a few other situations around the league.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Devils and Sabres will begin the 2024-2025 regular season by playing games in Prague, Czechia Oct. 4 and 5:

The NHL Global Series is heading to Czechia, Finland and Germany.



The Sabres and Devils will open 2024-25 in Prague on Oct. 4 and 5. The Stars and Panthers then play in Tampere on Nov. 1 and 2.



Buffalo will also play a preseason game in Munich vs. Red Bull Munich on Sept. 27. pic.twitter.com/5ghD1k0mY5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Now here’s something you don’t see very often:

John Gibson has been ejected from the game for crossing the center line to engage with Petr Mrazek during a scrum.

Lukas Dostal is now in net for us. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 13, 2024

John Gibson wanted to go with Petr Mrazek pic.twitter.com/q4rPTnKMpP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 13, 2024

Sadly it feels like we’re going to be increasingly interested in draft rankings. Here’s Corey Pronman’s three-quarters-of-the-season update on the top of the 2024 NHL Draft class: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, fronted by former NHL player Anson Carter, has formally requested that the NHL commence with an expansion process aimed at bringing a franchise to the greater Atlanta area for a third time.” [ESPN]

A look at Cody Hodgson’s journey back to hockey: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.