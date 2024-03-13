 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/13/24: Clownery Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/13/24

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
Matt Rempe #73 of the New York Rangers looks on after a hit against Jonas Siegenthaler #71 of the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Monday’s Devils game against the Rangers included some big-time clownery from Matt Rempe and ended in sadness and a 3-1 win for the Rangers. [Devils NHL]

Rempe gets a four-game suspension:

Pierre LeBrun on the goalie outlook for the Devils: “The Devils still aim to go out and trade for a bona fide No. 1 if possible this summer, and that includes re-engaging with the Calgary Flames on Jacob Markstrom but also investigating the situation with Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros and also a few other situations around the league.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Devils and Sabres will begin the 2024-2025 regular season by playing games in Prague, Czechia Oct. 4 and 5:

​​Hockey Links

Now here’s something you don’t see very often:

Sadly it feels like we’re going to be increasingly interested in draft rankings. Here’s Corey Pronman’s three-quarters-of-the-season update on the top of the 2024 NHL Draft class: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, fronted by former NHL player Anson Carter, has formally requested that the NHL commence with an expansion process aimed at bringing a franchise to the greater Atlanta area for a third time.” [ESPN]

A look at Cody Hodgson’s journey back to hockey: [The Athletic ($)]

