The Devils Are a Broken Team, But It Is Fixable

To say things have gone poorly for the New Jersey Devils this season has been an understatement.

It seems like a lifetime ago with how much of a slog this season has been, but the Devils actually started out the 2023-24 season fairly well. The power play was clicking at a historic rate, and the players (outside of the goaltenders) were playing well. The team got off to a 6-2-1 start and they looked like they mostly picked up where they left off from last year’s historic regular season. Vibes were good.

And then everything went in the toilet.

It started with the Connor Clifton headshot on Nico Hischier in the win over Buffalo on October 27th, missing a month of the season. Three games later, Jack Hughes was injured for the first time this season as he crashed hard into the boards in St. Louis. Injuries to other key players such as Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton, Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes again, and Jonas Siegenthaler followed. The players who did return from injuries didn’t look right for awhile, and in some cases, still don’t look quite right. Luke Hughes was thrust into playing far too big a role at this stage of his development, with Simon Nemec following shortly after Hamilton’s injury. Michael McLeod’s season abruptly came to an end. Lindy Ruff’s system got exposed on a nightly basis due to repeated defensive lapses and the goaltenders being unable to bail the skaters out in front of them. There wasn’t so much as an attempt to try anything differently schematically until we were 50 games into the season. Normally reliable NHL defensemen such as Siegenthaler and John Marino regressed so much defensively to the point where neither looks like they’ve ever played a hockey game before. The once-dominant power play became stale, predictable, and a detriment to winning games. All the while, none of the goaltenders could get a save.

Yet, despite all of this and despite getting zero help from the coaching staff or front office, the team managed to stick around within striking distance of one of the final playoff spots in the East for most of the season. A testament to the fact nobody seems to want to run away with that playoff spot, sure, but also a testament to the talent the Devils do have on their roster. A solid week of hockey as recently as February 12th-17th saw them pick up wins over Seattle, Nashville, and Philadelphia in the Stadium Series game. Good vibes were back momentarily, to the point where it felt like the win over the Flyers was a moment they could build upon.....only for the team to immediately faceplant in Washington and against the Rangers. The Rangers game was particularly bothersome as Matt Rempe and Jacob Trouba imposed their will physically against a Charmin-soft team like the Devils. Did the Devils have an appropriate response when Nathan Bastian was on the receiving end of two crushing hits? Of course not.

The Devils season continued to circle the drain with a home loss to a team they’re chasing in Tampa, and a pair of losses in Southern California to the Ducks and Kings ultimately sealed the fate of Lindy Ruff, resulting in him becoming the now former head coach of the New Jersey Devils. You would think this team would show a little pride and respond accordingly to the coaching change, if for no other reason than regret that their lousy play cost a good man his job, but the team only continued to sink to new, disinterested, uninspired lows with their two most recent losses against Carolina and the Rangers. To make matters worse, Rempe knocked out Siegenthaler with a dirty elbow in part because the Devils, a soft team, don’t stand up for themselves so a goon on skates like Rempe will only push the proverbial boundary since he knows he can get away with it. Or at least he did until the NHL finally stepped in and handed him a four-game suspension.

The Devils went from a promising season, to a team struggling to overcome injuries and their own incompetence, to a team as lifeless and disinterested in playing hockey for themselves and for each other as I’ve ever seen. They went from being one of the most exciting teams in the league to one you’d have to pay me to watch. They went from the team we saw never quit so many times last year to a team that folds the second they get punched (proverbially and literally) and have zero pushback or answers for what is happening on the ice. All in a span of about 56 games.

Things have gotten so bad where fans are questioning everyone and anyone to determine who is responsible (preemptive spoiler: the answer is EVERYONE has had a hand in this, its not just one person or a handful of people). Lindy Ruff has already been fired and rightly so. Travis Green isn’t exactly making a strong case for him to get the permanent job with how the team has apparently quit on the season, and he should receive no consideration for the job once the season mercilessly comes to an end on April 15. Tom Fitzgerald has taken some heat, not only for the moves he didn’t make, but the moves he did make at the deadline. Some critics might even go further back than that and question whether the Devils made a mistake building a team around this particular core. After all, the players are the ones on the ice playing the games, or in the case of the last few games, getting their cardio in while trying to avoid Matt Rempe headshots and avoid ruining their summer vacations.

I can understand that sentiment and level of frustration but I do think that line of thinking is premature. That said, I do think this core is learning a very hard and very real time lesson about how difficult it is to win in this league. I do think it’s at least a little concerning that there’s this little pushback over the course of an 82 game regular season. If this is what the team looks like when they face even the slightest adversity before St. Patrick’s Day, how is this team going to get through a seven-game series against a team like Carolina, or Florida, or Vegas? I think there is merit to those concerns but I’m also not ready to write the group off entirely.

I can’t stress this enough, but outside of the goaltender, high-end talent is NOT the issue with the New Jersey Devils. This team has as much raw talent as any team in the league, but having all the talent in the world doesn’t mean a damn thing if you don’t have the right level of commitment, compete, and buy-in. You need that buy-in and it needs to come from every last player on the roster. This is non-negotiable, to the point where if that buy-in doesn’t exist, we have a major problem.

When I talked about the Devils being soft a few weeks ago, I didn’t just mean physically or when it comes to fighting. I also mean things like being harder to play against. I’m talking about playing with a purpose and a sense of urgency rather than floating through games as a passenger because you think you can just flip the switch at any point. I’m talking about playing with a high-motor and compete level where the opposition is flustered, not the other way around as we’ve seen so often this season where the Devils are chasing the game. I’m talking about being willing to pay the price physically. I’m talking about not moping and feeling sorry for yourselves when you lose a few games in a row. Man up and do something about it. I’m talking about having enough of a sense of comradery and professional pride to where you nip the Matt Rempe situation in the bud two weeks ago so last night never happens. Predictably, the Devils did nothing because they always do nothing, prompting Fitzgerald to go out and trade for Kurtis MacDermid because you won’t or can’t handle your own business. I don’t think its asking too much when I ask the Devils to play like they gave a damn that Siegenthaler got knocked out of last night’s game....weeks after Bastian got knocked out of a game because of a pair of big hits by the same team. I don’t think I’m asking too much for them to not just physically standing up to a bully like Rempe, but also making the Rangers pay when his antics hand you a five-minute major power play that you predictably squandered.

Whoever the next coach will be will play a big part in establishing that standard of how things needs to be from Day One of Training Camp next season, and trust me, that will be a big part of correcting this mess that the Devils created for themselves. But it also falls upon the core of this team to mature, grow up, and enter next season with the mindset that “The 2023-24 season was unacceptable and can never, ever happen again under our watch” and then see to it that it doesn’t happen again. A lesson that teams like Tampa and Colorado, among others, learned before the ultimately became championship teams. I don’t care what goaltender the Devils bring in this summer, or who replaces the players currently cosplaying as an NHL-caliber bottom six, or how many injuries the Devils have next season. There is no excuse where what we’re seeing right now can ever be acceptable moving forward, period.

That’s not to say the Devils shouldn’t make appropriate changes there to bring the guys in who will help them win and set that standard. They do need a goaltender. They do need to retool the bottom six. They do need a defenseman. They do need to figure out who their 3C and 4C will be. They definitely should and need to make those changes. But your best players also need to be your best players, and the Devils best players need to set that standard themselves as the leaders of this team. Whatever random 4th liner the Devils bring in who brings GRIT and ENERGY, while nice to have, isn’t changing that culture all by himself.

Do I think the Devils can do that? Yes I do. I know they’re capable of getting that level of buy-in and playing the right way because we’ve seen it as recently as last year. We can’t simply pretend last year never happened or write it off as a fluke. Once you exhibit that you have that tool in your toolkit, it doesn’t just go away overnight. The proof was in the pudding with their regular season record and the manner in which they came back against the Rangers. That said, we also can’t ignore that this year has happened either. This year has exposed these Devils for being an immature, broken team that lacks structure, and that has to be corrected for the team to move forward.

It’s way too early to give up on the core of this team, but if their response next season is anything other than “this is unacceptable and can never happen again”, it might be time to question whether or not this core has what it takes to get the Devils where they want to go.