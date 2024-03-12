Utica Comets Update: Back in the Basement Edition

Utica split its games this past weekend, winning 3-2 against Belleville on Saturday on a late 3rd period goal by Nolan Foote, his last game of his scheduled conditioning stint. On Sunday, the Comets lost 3-2 in regulation against Rochester. This has been typical of the Comets this season, who have struggled to put winning streaks together and currently sit at the bottom of the North Division, two points behind Laval and five points behind the fourth-place Marlies.

The aforementioned Nolan Foote had been a bright spot during his conditioning stint with three goals and an assist (four points) in four games including that game winner on Saturday.

Nolan Foote's 4th point in the last two days gives Utica its first lead with 3:04 to go Saturday pic.twitter.com/eue6NJ2ZnH — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) March 10, 2024

Foote will hope to continue his hot hand as he returns to the Devils.

Statistics

Of the prospects of the Comets, three jump off the page: Graeme Clarke, Topias Vilen and Isaac Poulter.

It is unclear what Clarke needs to do to earn a longer shot with the Devils or if GM Tom Fitzgerald will move him in the offseason for a change of scenery as he’s done in the past with other prospects such as Reilly Walsh, but Clarke looks as ready as he will be to fight for a spot in an NHL lineup. Take a look at his 20th here.

Graeme Clarke is such a good player, this really should be his last season down in the A, just look at the toe drag & shot.



Goal #20 on the season for Clark. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/xDubjeRkE0 — Daniel Rebain (@pvtmcbain) March 9, 2024

Defenseman Topias Vilen has also had an excellent season as a 20-year-old. Vilen, who also tallied ten points in six games in the ECHL this season, has proven that his offensive production in the Liiga after his draft season was no fluke. While Vilen is not projected to put up big offensive tallies at the NHL level, the former fifth rounder, who was drafted for his highly developed defensive play clearly has more than one trick in his bag and enough offensive skill to at least be a contributor.

Goaltender Isaac Poulter has been the reason why the bottom has not completely fallen out of the Comets season. The pattern seems to be win with Poulter, lose with everyone else. That’s only a slight exaggeration. Poulter is 16-8-1 this season for the Comets. All other goalies: 8-15-7. Poulter’s most common platoon mates are Akira Schmid (3-6-4, 3.47 GAA, .886 SV%) and Erik Kallgren (4-6-3, 3.62 GAA, .872 SV%). The difference has been night and day.

Around the Pool

Seamus Casey played a big part of Michigan’s first win of the post-season.

Michigan needed a 3rd period comeback to beat Notre Dame in the first game of the B1G Tourney.#NJDevils Seamus Casey had four points in what became a remarkable comeback win!



In 5 years, having Casey on the same team as Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec will be legendary. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) March 9, 2024

Winger Artem Shlaine and Northern Michigan lost in the Quarterfinals to Minnesota.

Forward Samu Salminen had two assists in Uconn’s 5-1 win over Vermont in the opening round of Hockey East.

Final Thoughts

