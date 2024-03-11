New Jersey Devils’ No-Show Effort, Matt Rempe’s Ugly Elbow, The Story in 3-1 Loss To New York Rangers

The New Jersey Devils are not eliminated from playoff contention. Far from it actually, as much of the Eastern Conference teams in the wild card race have been floundering recently (aside from the surging New York Islanders). Against all odds, the equally floundering Devils have been given a lifeline to a playoff spot if they want it. But they really did not seem to want it at all in tonight’s miserable 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

I have written many game previews and recaps for this site throughout this season, and I have lost track of how many times I have written that a loss has been “one of the worst of the season” or something similar. But at the risk of sounding redundant, this was (say it with me) one of the worst losses of the season. Not because it came at the hands of a terrible team like we’ve seen way too many times in this cursed campaign. Rivalry aside, there’s no shame in losing to the Rangers, they are a legitimately great team. The problem was how seemingly unprepared New Jersey was to compete tonight. While I don’t think the Devils put their best effort level forth, I actually don’t think how hard they tried was the biggest issue this evening. No, it just seemed like they were playing scared and jittery all night long. It was truly remarkable how often the Devils whiffed on passes, bobbled pucks, missed on shots, and generally played right into the Rangers’ hands. Everything looked so monumentally difficult for the Devils, while everything looked so hilariously easy for New York. Jonathan Quick could’ve played in a tuxedo tonight, as he faced only 20 measly shots with a bunch of those coming in garbage time as the game wound down.

Were there any positives tonight? Well I guess one: Kaapo Kahkonen played quite well. Making his Devils debut, Kahkonen stopped 23 of 25 shots. He singlehandedly kept New Jersey in the game, but his skaters failed him. Once Jake Allen gets his work visa situation straightened out, I would imagine we will see a Kahkonen-Allen tandem the rest of the way. That in theory should help stabilize the crease, which in theory should help the team win games. But in practice, if the skaters in front of the goalies play like this, prime Martin Brodeur wouldn’t be able to lead the team to victory.

If you ask me, the sequence that most symbolized the futility of the Devils’ efforts tonight came with about 6:30 left in the second period. About a minute earlier, Mika Zibanejad scored off a brutal turnover behind the Devils’ net to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Fast forward about 60 seconds, and Jesper Bratt gets sprung for a breakaway. One of the Devils’ most skilled forwards with a glorious opportunity to answer right back after a bitter rival takes the lead...and Bratt fumbled the puck while trying to make a deke and failed to get a shot off. But lo and behold, about 15 seconds later, Erik Haula carried the puck back into the Rangers’ zone with Bratt on a 2-on-1. Haula made a good pass across to Bratt...who botched the shot and sent it well wide.

Two golden chances. Two unforced errors. By one of your best players. That just about summed up everything from this game.

...Well, not everything. Unfortunately, we also have to talk about Matt Rempe.

We’ll delve more in depth down below, but Rempe’s hit on Jonas Siegenthaler in the final minute of the second period turned into the other defining sequence of this game:

Matt Rempe was assessed a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct for this hit. pic.twitter.com/xkax6SRBQw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2024

Do I even need to state that this is an unacceptable, inexcusable, dangerous, dirty hit? Do I also need to tell you that water is wet and 1 + 1 = 2?

Siegenthaler left the game after this hit and did not return. Neither did Rempe by the way, who received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for this cheap shot. If I had to guess, I would assume we will not see Siegenthaler dress for the Devils’ next game, but I would love to be proven wrong. Here’s to a speedy recovery for Siegenthaler, no player should have to take a hit like that.

Immediately following this elbow to Siegenthaler’s skull, the Devils failed to do anything of substance with the five-minute power play that ensued. They put two shots on net during the extended man advantage, and neither of them were particularly dangerous. It was almost a carbon copy of the last Devils-Rangers game, when New Jersey received a five minute power play thanks to Rempe throwing a headshot on Nathan Bastian, and the Devils failed to score or even threaten on the following advantage. Fumbled pucks, botched passes, and wilting under pressure were the major themes of tonight’s five-minute power play, much like the rest of the game in general.

In a season riddled with ugly losses, this one has to be right up there among the ugliest. A no-show effort against your bitter rival that included a brutal headshot to a top defenseman, all with a chance to gain some desperately needed ground in the playoff race. It doesn’t get much lower than that.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Summary

The Game Highlights: Courtesy of NHL.com

I’m So Tired Of This

Here’s the Rempe hit again, except this time I’ll link an extended version of it. Pay attention to what happens at roughly the 25-second mark:

Rempe is assessed a 5 minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.



MadDermid receives a 10 minute misconduct pic.twitter.com/sktGECCV49 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 12, 2024

Rempe mockingly waves at Kurtis MacDermid as he’s escorted off the ice.

In a word: Wow.

Rempe just threw one of the ugliest hits I’ve seen in a while. Siegenthaler is clearly in distress on the ice, most likely concussed because Rempe decided he just needed to ram his elbow directly into Siegenthaler’s face.

And he has the audacity to mock MacDermid and the Devils in the immediate aftermath of seriously injuring another player.

Rempe was not suspended for his headshot on Nathan Bastian the last time these two teams met, but I have to imagine he’ll get a suspension for this one. Banking on the Department of Player Safety to dole out discipline is a risky proposition, I know, but this one is so egregious that it really does feel like a suspension is likely. Good. It’s bad enough that Rempe is throwing these hits in the first place. The fact that he seems to feel good about what he’s doing is disturbing. He needs to sit down for a while. I won’t hold my breath waiting for a particularly long suspension, but anything to get this player under control would be much appreciated.

Can we please wrap it up with the Matt Rempe obsession now? The hockey media loved the kid for a couple weeks, and while the novelty has worn off a little bit, he’s still looked at as this lovable tough guy. Tonight feels like to could be a turning point though, as even many Rangers fans seemed to understand that this is not ok. This is a player that is out of control, and his actions are directly leading to serious injuries to other players. Rempe can’t actually play hockey at the NHL level, so he needs to make his presence felt somehow, and this is how he has chosen to do that. It needs to stop.

I apologize if this has come across as preachy, whiny, opinionated garbage. I’m not trying to be a sore loser, believe me I’m under no illusion that the Devils would have won this game if Rempe didn’t throw this hit. I’m just sick and tired of watching my favorite team get thrown around all the time with no response. I’m sick and tired of watching the Devils endure hit after hit (dirty or otherwise) with little to nothing in the way of discipline handed down from anyone, whether that be the Department of Player Safety or the players themselves.

And speaking of the players themselves, here’s MacDermid after the game:

"There's a right way to go about things and a wrong way. I lost a lot of respect for him tonight."



Kurtis MacDermid speaks on Matt Rempe tonight #NYR | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/gbbZkepyti — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 12, 2024

I am still not crazy about the MacDermid acquisition, but I do tend to agree that Rempe throwing hits like the one he threw tonight and then running away from answering for it was bad. MacDermid saying he “lost a lot of respect” for Rempe tonight is, in my opinion, a well-deserved comment.

Powerless Play

Including the five-minute power play the Devils failed to score on, New Jersey went a combined 0/4 on the man advantage tonight. The Devils’ power play struggles since the turn of the new year have been well documented at this point, but tonight felt like another new low.

As mentioned, nothing seemed at all easy for New Jersey. Players were “handling” pucks like they were coming in 1,000 miles per hour. Completing a simple pass felt like a herculean effort. Making quick, calculated decisions seemed to be out of the question. All of this is bad enough at 5-on-5, but a power play lives and dies by the precision of execution. When pucks are fumbled and passes are missed, it throws everything off. For whatever reason, New Jersey could not execute the fundamentals of the game tonight, and it showed most noticeably on the power play. The unit is actively costing this team, and while the Devils have a ton of talent available for power plays, it doesn’t mean anything if they can’t execute a pass or a shot properly.

The One Bright Spot

We’ll end this miserable night on an optimistic note. Kahkonen was genuinely good this evening. As stated, he made 23 saves on 25 shots, good for a .920 save percentage. According to Natural Stat Trick, Kahkonen saved 0.68 goals above expected in all situations. He gave New Jersey a chance to win, which is what Devils fans have been hoping a goaltender could do for this team all season long.

This campaign may very well be over already, but if the Devils are to make a miraculous run back into the postseason, they will need more goaltending performances like the one they received tonight from Kahkonen.

Next Time Out

New Jersey is back in action on Thursday when they travel to Dallas to take on the Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00pm ET.

Your Take

What did you make of tonight’s game? Are you as tired of watching the Devils get thrown around by opponents as I am? What do you expect next time out? As always, thanks for reading.