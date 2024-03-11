 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/11/24: Bold Moves Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/11/24

By Nate Pilling
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on March 09, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Devils Links

The Devils made things interesting against the Hurricanes late on Saturday, but Carolina closed the game out and came away with a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Roster notes:

An assessment of the deadline:

​​Hockey Links

John Tortorella gets a two-game suspension:

Bold move here from John Hynes:

Assessments of the trade deadline around the league: [ESPN ($)] [The Athletic ($)] [TSN]

