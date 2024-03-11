Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils made things interesting against the Hurricanes late on Saturday, but Carolina closed the game out and came away with a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Roster notes:

#NEWS: We have recalled F Nolan Foote from his conditioning loan in Utica (AHL). He will join the team for practice today. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 10, 2024

The two newest Devils, Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen, participated in their first Devils practice on Sunday.@CatherineBogart reports in Devils Now presented by @RWJBarnabas. pic.twitter.com/uAXp9BKtS5 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 10, 2024

An assessment of the deadline:

My #NJDevils deadline review is live at @InfernalAccess. I wrote about their modelling between the pipes as well as the selling of pending UFAs Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller https://t.co/SVbYo1EZBL pic.twitter.com/fyvuuN6OIG — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) March 9, 2024

​​Hockey Links

John Tortorella gets a two-game suspension:

Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella suspended for two games and fined $50,000. https://t.co/XlbnxgJaJ2 pic.twitter.com/1OX944YJ8s — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 10, 2024

Torts is not having it right now pic.twitter.com/xELagoYo7C — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 10, 2024

Bold move here from John Hynes:

WILD WIN‼️



The @mnwild PULL THEIR GOALIE in @Energizer overtime and then Matt Boldy gets them that crucial extra point! pic.twitter.com/HUst05UYnT — NHL (@NHL) March 10, 2024

Assessments of the trade deadline around the league: [ESPN ($)] [The Athletic ($)] [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.