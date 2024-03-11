Game Preview #66: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (31-29-4) vs. New York Rangers (41-18-4)

The Time: 7:00 PM EDT

The Broadcast: NHLN, MSGSN, MSG

Key Takeaways

The trade deadline came and went, and the Devils sold—and bought. Colin Miller and Tyler Toffoli are gone, and goaltenders Kaapo Kähkönen and Jake Allen are in. We didn’t get to see the new acquisitions against Carolina, but at least one will likely appear against the Rangers.

With new opportunities and combinations, some of the Devils’ most important players are buzzing. Nico Hischier has seven points in his last six, and Timo Meier has eight points in the same time frame, including seven goals (with a hat trick against St. Louis).

The Rangers are a good team. Worse, they’re the top team in the Metro. (Nobody go back and look at my pre-season predictions.) They’re led by high-end offensive talent in Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin, and Adam Fox; supplemented by good seasons from Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad.

The last time the Devils played the Rangers . . .

. . . was February 22, not that long ago. That was a dismal game. Chris had the misfortune in covering that one, a game he described as “a cold day in hell.” That might be the most accurate summarization all season. They lost 5-1 and failed to convert on a five-minute power play in a game they desperately needed to score first, unable to even get their first shot off with the man advantage until over two minutes had passed. They had many more opportunities with the extra man. They didn’t convert on any of them. In the end, Jack Hughes ended the shutout with two minutes remaining, which was a poor consolation prize for all the fans who had paid to attend the game. That, perhaps, should’ve been Lindy Ruff’s end. It took another few weeks for Tom Fitzgerald to pull the trigger on his friend.

So what’s changed?

A lot, and also not that much. Tyler Toffoli is gone, as is Colin Miller. I liked the Toffoli trade at the time, still think it might’ve paid off had Ruff approached his skillset differently (making him a complementary scorer instead of the main scorer), and nevertheless think it’s a net-add for the Devils to part ways. Salary cap aside (they really don’t need to tie up money and term in a 31 year-old, much as I think Toffoli’s game will last into his 30s), subtracting the right winger from the roster has been addition by subtraction. That, in large part, is because it’s freed Timo Meier from third line minutes and linemates to take his rightful place in the top six. Though his return to form could be partially attributed to shaking the nagging injury that had plagued him season-long, the combination of that and additional ice time has blessed Devils fans with the Timo Meier that was so dominant in San Jose. Right wing or left wing, the most important thing for Meier is to receive top-line ice time with top-line talent. Had this resurgence come a month or two earlier, the Devils might’ve picked up a couple more wins. Alas.

Most notably, Kaapo Kähkönen and Jake Allen—the goaltenders Tom Fitzgerald acquired at the trade deadline after shipping out Vitek Vanecek—have landed in Jersey and participated in practice on Sunday. Though Allen has practiced with the team, I believe he still needs to sort out a U.S. work visa before he can appear in game action. I don’t know if that will happen before Monday’s game; Nico Daws remains on the roster and practiced as the extra goalie. The team sent Akira Schmid to Uitca. After the Hurricanes loss, in which Daws may have torpedoed the game by allowing a stoppable puck glance off his back, I would expect Kaapo Kähkönen to make his first appearance in black and red.

Kähkönen is 6-20-3 in 31 appearances with the Sharks, mustering an .895 SV% and a 3.81 GAA. Those are terrible numbers on a terrible team, so let’s take a look under the hood: Kähkönen is 62nd in the league in goals saved above expected (-1.8) according to Money Puck, which places him 29 places ahead of the third-last Vanecek, 13 ahead of Daws, but 34 places behind his teammate Mackenzie Blackwood.

Per Amanda Stein, Timo Meier and Jack Hughes took maintenance days and did not participate in Sunday’s practice. Green took the opportunity to mix up the forward lines, though the defensive pairings remained the same from the last game.

Nolan Foote also practiced with the group after his recall from his minor league conditioning loan. He certainly can’t play worse than Kurtis MacDermid; no telling yet if he’ll take that slot on the fourth line, but the Devils certainly don’t have much to lose by playing him.

The Rangers are . . .

. . . one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Though Devils fans will always be able to lord their playoff victory last season over Rangers fans, this season has soured some of that sweetness. The Rangers are comfortable locks to make the playoffs, perhaps as the first seed in the Metro. They match up favorably against most teams in that situation except perhaps the Lightning, but the former Stanley Cup champions are shadows of their former selves.

They’re led by Artemi Panarin, who continues his reign as one of the league’s best pure-offensive players. His 87 points are first on the team and set him up to pass his previous season high of 95. He’s backed by a squad of players who are on the back ends of their careers but nevertheless have put together very solid seasons: Trocheck, Kreider, and Zibanejad are all point-per-game or close enough to the mark; Adam Fox is also two points shy of point-per-game. Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have put together solid seasons, though they’re backed by a defense that is not shambolic. Shesterkin is shy of his Vezina-winning form, but his .912 SV% is nothing to sneeze at, and he’s 9th in goals saved above expected. That’s 51 places ahead of the Devils best goalie (as measured by the stat), Kaapo Kähkönen.

They’re 7-2-1 in their last ten and are 22-8 at home. They last thumped the Blues 4-0, lost to the Panthers 4-2, and defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3. They’re not invulnerable. If a team as bad as the Blue Jackets can defeat them twice in three weeks, then the Devils can too (though the Blue Jackets beat them, too).

The Rangers are pretty banged up: Blake Wheeler, Filip Chytil, and Ben Harpur are all week-to-week, with Chytil likely not to return this season. Jacob Trouba is also out with a lower-body injury and is estimated to miss several weeks, so we at least don’t have to worry about Trouba ending anyone’s careers. (Matt Rempe is there to do that for him.)

They were pretty quiet at the deadline, which isn’t a bad thing. They didn’t end up pulling the trigger on Jake Guentzel, who went to Carolina, but they acquired Chad Ruhwedal—a depth defenseman—from Pittsburgh instead.

The Rangers were off Sunday after their defeat of the Blues on Saturday. Coming off a shutout in that game, I expect Igor Shesterkin will get the opportunity to keep his hot streak going against the Devils.

Your Thoughts

The Devils have a very narrow path toward the playoffs, but never say never until they’re mathematically eliminated. Still, they actually need to, you know, win the games. What would you like to see from the Devils against their biggest rival? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.