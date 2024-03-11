2023-24 Gamethread #65: New Jersey Devils at Our Hated Rivals

Our Favorite Team begins a four-game road trip, continuing to be on the edge of the proverbial knife with respect to their season. At least beat these guys once, please.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG (bad), MSGSN (good); Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at Our Hated Rivals

The Song of the Evening: It is time to “Set It Right,” Devils. Start with yourself.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all want the Devils to beat Our Hated Rivals. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!