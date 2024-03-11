Wasting Dougie Hamilton's $9 Million LTIR Exception Was a Colossal Failure by Tom Fitzgerald

Coming into this season, the New Jersey Devils had sky-high expectations. However, the injury to Dougie Hamilton on the team’s 20th game of the season put a serious damper on any contention hopes. However, with the league’s loose LTIR system, the team could have put Dougie Hamilton on LTIR and gained $9 million in cap space as a result. Back in December, TSN reported that the Devils would be aggressive in the trade market for a defenseman or goalie. Pierre LeBrun reported,

“The flip side to that is it means they have his $9-million cap hit to play with ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. And that’s the intention from the New Jersey Devils – is to likely be aggressive if they improve in the standings here. They’ve already been doing their due diligence on the D market, but they could also potentially add a goalie. They could add a couple players that could help that roster with that $9 million.”

At the time, the Devils were a respectable 16-12-2. They only had a 97.9 PDO up to that point of the year, indicating that some goalie help could easily push them into a secured playoff spot. Now, the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference is occupied by the New York Islanders, who are 29-20-14. The Detroit Red Wings, tied in points but 9th in the standings, are 33-25-6.

Instead of securing a playoff spot, the Devils have gone 15-17-2 since that article was went up on TSN. During that time, the Devils have not done as well in even strength play, while their goaltending has remained poor. The more players the Devils have lost over the course of this year, the worse their record has become. Tom Fitzgerald could have lined up trades for center help, for a top four defenseman to ease the pressure on Nemec and Hughes, or a goaltender to keep Daws and Schmid off the ice. Instead, the Devils have fallen to their present record of 31-29-4. Tom Fitzgerald, who preached his patient approach during his contract extension press conference, unsurprisingly does not see the issue with his approach.

#NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald doesn't regret not using his team's $9 million in LTIR "at all."



Says he tried, but it "takes 2 teams" for a trade. Also adds that their deadline moves will allow them to go "big game hunting" this summer.https://t.co/gwowrbtQYe — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 9, 2024

Fitzgerald can say he tried, but there were doable prices out there on the trade market. And while Jake Allen’s modified no-trade clause was apparently an issue for awhile before he waived it at the deadline, I highly doubt that Kaapo Kahkonen was being tightly clung to by the San Jose Sharks. The Devils might have had to pay higher prices months ago, like maybe a second round pick for a player that would go for a third or fourth at the deadline. Was it worth holding onto a pick that probably won’t make an impact for four-to-seven years, if at all, for a team that won over 50 regular season games and a playoff round last year?

The teams that should be competing (PIT, PHI, NJD, DET) for the spot are doing so badly that they've let in a team that wins 45% of their games (NYI) and a team with the 6th worst goal differential in the league (WSH) into the race. — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) March 10, 2024

While I understand Tom Fitzgerald’s thinking in at least trading Tyler Toffoli, it is still infuriating. It is especially infuriating when accounting for how many weeks and months Tom Fitzgerald sat on several million dollars in cap space. If that 15-17-2 record since the TSN article about Dougie’s LTIR hit was just 17-15-2, the Devils would be two points out of a playoff spot. Between Dougie’s injury and that TSN article, they went 6-3-1: so the post-injury fall of this team did not take place right away. There was still plenty of evidence that this was a team worth investing in: especially if Dougie would eventually be available for the playoffs. Between the TSN article and the Hockey Canada indictments, the team went 8-6-1. Since then? 7-11-1.

A high draft pick might have been a tough pill to swallow for Fitzgerald to acquire Adam Henrique as a rental. But had that stabilizing force been there, it is highly likely that the Devils would be sitting above where the Islanders are now, and it would have given the team an inside track to negotiate with a goal-scoring center. It is also possible that Noah Hanifin would have nixed a trade to the Devils, though we don’t know his no-trade list. And of course, there was the rumor that Calgary’s ownership had vetoed the Markstrom trade despite selling off the rest of the team. Whether or not you believe that is up to you. At least the Devils did Calgary a favor by retaining some of Chris Tanev’s cotnract for them.

After watching countless games of guys like Max Willman, Chris Tierney, and then Tomas Nosek on offense and deciding that what this team really needs is Kurtis MacDermid in the bottom six is annoying, at best. After the penalty MacDermid took last game, I think many people have gotten to the point where they would have rather seen them not acquire any skaters at all.

Just knowing that Tom Fitzgerald sat on all of that cap space for months on end for this to be the result should put pause into the mind of anyone who had sat back and put their faith in this Devils front office. Fitzgerald and the rest of the management crew have put Lindy forth as the scapegoat, and the Devils seem to be the only decent team to fire their coach and not get a new-coach bump in their play. Maybe that indicates that it was not the decisions of Lindy Ruff that primarily put this team where it was at the point he got fired. Rather, it shows that Tom Fitzgerald’s blind patience left this team nearly broken, struggling to hobble along to the finish line. Now, they have even fewer weapons in the arsenal.

Just two days before TSN posted that article I linked today, I wrote an article here arguing that Fitzgerald should have traded for Adam Henrique and John Gibson. Obviously, I felt much more strongly about the former, but the point remains — the need for skater and goalie help was apparent back in December. This is not a rebuilding team that’s “four or five years away.” By not aggressively seeking a trade then, or in January, or February, Tom Fitzgerald arguably wasted a prime year of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jesper Bratt. Had this team positioned themselves to get into the playoffs with a better goalie than Vanecek, with Dougie coming back from his injury rehab during the playoffs, all bets would have been off. Instead, we’re more likely to see a top-ten pick than a playoff appearance.

Your Thoughts

What grade would you give Tom Fitzgerald on his year? How confident are you in his ability to give this team a better roster for next season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thanks for reading.