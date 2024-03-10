Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 3/10/2024 - 3/16/2024

We are now in the stretch run to the postseason. There is less than a quarter left in the 2023-24 NHL regular season. The NHL Trade Deadline took place on Friday. Carolina bought in, the Rangers tried to, Philadelphia sold a bit, and those are the playoff teams. Pittsburgh Penguins moved on from Jake Guentzel and New Jersey Devils moved on from Tyler Toffoli, Vitek Vanecek, and Colin Miller amid losing weeks that really hurt their playoff chances. The Washington Capitals traded Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov, but did win their week to stay alive. Their odds The New York Islanders remained hot and put themselves in a position to move on up if they keep it up. The Columbus Blue Jackets did not embarrass themselves in the week or blow their roster up. Now that the rosters are set and teams are limited to 4 non-emergency call-ups from the AHL, it is all about who takes care of business the best. To that end, the standings become more important than ever to pay attention to. Here it is as of this morning:

Games within the division are solely in the realm of the New York Rangers in this week. Those games are highlighted and in bold. There are only two games between the division and the wild card watch teams; those are in italics. Still, the games count and every day will be important for those in a playoff position or still hoping for one. Islanders and Capitals fans have a lot to look forward to.

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: The Rangers saw their winning streak and hopes of winning all of February end at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Really. They also split the week at 1-1-1. Which is not an issue given where they are in the standings. Although they may want to pay a little attention to Carolina.

March 4, vs. Florida, 4-2 Loss: The Florida Panthers have been rolling; taking a four-game winning streak to Madison Square Garden on Monday night. They would leave with a fifth-straight victory. It did not seem that way after a period. Will Cuylle punished a Matthew Tkachuk penalty to open the scoring for New York. It did not seem that way after the second period. Sam Reinhart punished a Matt Rempe penalty to tie up the game and Reinhart would score again over two-and-a-half minutes later. But the Rangers tied it up again after Anton Lundell took a four-minute penalty for high-sticking thanks to a score by Chris Kreider. The third period would be where the Rangers lost it. Ryan Lomberg broke the tie over six minutes into the third period. The Panthers clamped down on the Rangers to limit them to 6 shots on net in the third period. Sergey Bobrovsky stopped all six. Lundell ensured the fifth-straight victory for his team by an empty net goal at the end.

March 9, vs. St. Louis, 4-0 Win: The Rangers put a big dent in St. Louis’ playoff hopes. They held to the Blues to 26 shots. Igor Shesterkin stopped them all. St. Louis could not hold back the Rangers offense, which ran up 39 shots on net. The scoring began with Vincent Trocheck converting a power play early in the first period, punishing a Kevin Hayes slash on Matt Rempe. Within the final minute of the first period, Jimmy Vesey made it a 2-0 game for New York. The score held all the way through to the third period. There, a pair of power play goals sealed the victory. Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko each got PPs for the Rangers to go 3-for-6 for the day. A big result for the Rangers if only to stay ahead of the Hurricanes.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers will get to play four games in six days. They will also have the chance to mess up the playoff picture in the East a bit. They will host their hated rivals, New Jersey, on March 11 and then go to Carolina on March 12. New York would love nothing more than to further fade the Devils’ waning playoff hopes and keep Carolina back in second place. On Thursday, the Rangers will visit Tampa Bay, which has potential implications on the wild card race. On Saturday, the Rangers will go to Pittsburgh for an afternoon game. This could really put another nail into the coffin that is the Penguins’ playoff chances. The Rangers can help their cause in locking down first place by hurting these four teams. It is good to be at the top.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes went perfect this week with two wins out of two games. They need the Rangers to suffer for them to move forward. But the gap is four points. As important, they are eight points ahead of third with two games in hand on Philly. The Canes are in a great spot to have home ice in the first round.

March 7, vs. Montreal, 4-1 Win: This was a big night as Frederik Andersen returned to action. He has been out since the start of November with a blood clotting issue. That he can play at all is great to see. That he did great is, well, great to see too. Joshua Roy beat Andersen just before the six minute mark and that would be the lone goal Andersen would allow. It helped that Carolina out-shot the Canadiens 39-25. Further, the Canes scored goals. Brady Skjei tied it up in the first period. Stefan Noesen put the Canes up 2-1 with 25 seconds to go in the second period. They got an insurance goal from Skjei within the final five minutes. Andrei Svechnikov capped off the victory with an empty netter. A well deserved win for Andersen and the Hurricanes.

March 9, at New Jersey, 4-2 Win: The Canes went into New Jersey and showcased their stronger structure and team play in this victory. They may feel they could have (and maybe should have) attacked more what with just 26 shots on net. But they got the job done. A roughing penalty on Kevin Bahl led to Martin Necas punishing it with a long shot from the center point. Perhaps Nico Daws should have stopped that. The Canes were keeping the Devils’ offense to a minimum. But the Canes were denied a power play goal and a two-man advantage when goaltender interference was ruled on the goal and a failed challenge for that interference. The Devils proceeded to tie it up when Jack Hughes picked off a clearing effort and fed Nico Hischier for a shot that blazed past Pytor Kochetkov. It was 1-1 despite the best efforts of the Canes. But they would get a big break in the third period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi beat Daws with a wonder-shot from the goalline. A shot both impressive by the Hurricane and terrible for the Devil to allow. 2-1 and the Canes could lock it down. Which they largely did. They allowed some more shots but Kochetkov was sure to get them all and the Canes defenders cleaned it up. All seemed certain when the umpteenth neutral zone turnover led to Andrei Svechnikov slamming in an empty net goal for a 3-1 lead. Then the Devils pulled Daws, crashed the net hard, and Timo Meier (not Nico Hischier) touched a puck that went over the line with 11 seconds left. Carolina kept it steady, won another puck in the neutral zone, and Teuvo Teravainen put in a second empty net goal for the 4-2 win. A solid effort that keeps the Canes rolling.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Hurricanes will play four games in seven nights in this week. This evening, they will host a Calgary team that is lacking a lot more talent than they did about a week or so ago. This is coming off that game in New Jersey so hopefully the Canes do not get trapped by that one. On Tuesday, they have a huge game against the Rangers. If Carolina wants to get up to first, then winning this game in regulation is just about a must. Of course, the Canes will need to keep on winning and that will be difficult as the Rangers game. They will host an improved Florida team on Thursday and then visit a Toronto team with lofty expectations and a goal scoring machine named Auston on Saturday night. The Canes have been in this kind of position before. Now they need to continue to get results from it.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers split the week at 1-1-1. Which will be annoying to them as their losses could have really shored up their position in third place ahead of the second half of the division. They remain four points ahead of the fourth place Islanders, who have games in hand on them. Be careful, Flyers.

March 4, vs. St. Louis, 2-1 Shootout Loss: Some nights, you just get goalied. That was what the Blues did to the Flyers. Philly put up 41 shots on Jordan Binnington. The only puck to beat him was a deflection by Scott Laughton near the end of the first period. Despite an up-tempo attack by Philadelphia, Binnington was just on fire for the night. Sam Ersson did not get as much work but he did do quite well for himself. Still, Kevin Hayes beat him late in the second period to tie up the game. Nothing was solved for the third or fourth periods, despite the Flyers out-shooting the Blues 14-5 in the third and 6-1 in overtime. A shootout was needed. Jake Neighbours and Morgan Frost each scored within the first three rounds. In the fourth, Owen Tippett was stopped but Pavel Buchnevich scored. That gave the Blues the extra point – one the Flyers may wish they got for their efforts. Alas, they were goalied on March 4, 2024.

March 7, at Florida, 2-1 Win: The Flyers moved on from Sean Walker and dumped Ryan Johansen in the return. The Panthers added Vladimir Tarasenko and made his debut while Gustav Forsling was surely all smiles after signing an eight-season extension with the Panthers. The game was ultimately about Sam Ersson and Sergei Bobrovsky. Both goalies were perfect in the first period with Ersson getting more work to do. Ryan Poehling would open the scoring 10 seconds into the second period. Only for the soon-to-be-very-rich Forsling to tie it up about seven minutes later. This held all the way through to the end of the game. The Flyers picked up their attack and it hit paydirt. A long shot by Marc Staal rebounded right to Garnet Hathaway at the right post. He collected the puck and stashed it in before Bobrovsky or anyone else can do anything. Oh, and this happened with 22 seconds left in the game. The Flyers stunned Florida and stun many who think selling teams are just going to fade away. Not these Flyers.

March 9, at Tampa Bay, 7-0 Loss: Some days you are the hammer. The Flyers were the nail on March 9. Tampa Bay out-shot the Flyers 16-9 in the first period and out-scored them 4-0. Worse, those four goals took fewer than 11 minutes to go in. Victor Hedman, Nick Paul with a PPG, Conor Sheary, and Brayden Point with a PPG all buried the Flyers. Philadelphia was out of control in this stretch with the PPGs punishing penalties by Ronnie Attard, Garnet Hathaway getting a misconduct penalty during the second Attard penalty, and a bench minor and misconduct given to John Tortarella after the Point goal. Sam Ersson was out, Felix Sandstrom was in after the Point goal too. Also: there was 49 more minutes in the game. The Lightning slowed up with just 10 shots within the final two periods. They still scored 3 more goals. Anthony Duclair got his first as a Bolt in the second period, Hedman made it a brace in the third period, and Brandon Hagel punished a high-sticking penalty on Sean Couturier. Fun fact: Darren Raddysh had five assists in this game. Not fun fact: Philly is leaving a window open for the Islanders.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Philly will get the relief of having just three games in five nights in this week coming up. They do have Sunday and Monday free from games. On Tuesday, they will host San Jose. Pro-tip: Do not lose to San Jose, Philly. On Thursday, they will have a tougher opponent in Toronto. Then on Saturday, they will take on a mighty Boston team. The Flyers have managed to win in all kinds of ways. They just have to avoid cratering from this point of the season. Which is a possibility given how the Tampa Bay game went last night.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: The New York Islanders remained hot in a short week of games. They had two games and won them both to enter this snapshot with five straight wins. They can catch the Flyers with the games in hand on them.

March 5, vs. St. Louis, 4-2 Win: After a goalless first period, it seemed like the Blues were going to take this game. In just 11 shots within the first 29 minutes of the game, the Blues went up 2-0 in the second period. Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Kyrou made the most of not much as the Isles kept firing at Joel Hofer. The Islanders would break through. Kyle Palmieri got the team on the board at 12:32 and Justin-Gabriel Pageau tied it up at 17:47. The Islanders were rolling and broke the deadlock early in the third period. Bo Horvat made it a 3-2 game just 55 seconds into the third period. Then a whole lot of not-shooting happened as the two teams combined for 13 shots between both goalies. The last goal was an empty net goal from Mat Barzal. A big win for an Islanders team that can ill-afford to lose.

March 7, at San Jose, 7-2 Win: The Islanders visited the Sharks and crushed them. Noah Dobson scored 19 seconds in to set the tone. Alexander Romanov bookended the first period with a late goal to go up 2-0. The Sharks made it a one-shot game for about 7 minutes thanks to a PPG from Thomas Bordeleau early in the period. Then the Islanders poured it on. Bo Horvat scored at 11:24. Mike Hoffman of San Jose restored the one-goal difference at 11:49. Kyle MacLean immediately answered back at 12:04. Mat Barzal made it 5-2 at 14:21 and Sebastian Aho (the defenseman) made it 6-2 at 16:25. The Isles could cruise and they did in the third period, with Anders Lee tacking on a PPG for the 7-2 final score. A strong blowout win to stay hot.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders will get four games in seven nights starting with a tricky back-to-back set. They will visit Anaheim tonight and Los Angeles tomorrow. Anaheim may be weaker on paper but they can surprise unprepared teams. Los Angeles has plenty to play for playoff wise and will be a tricky opponent for anyone. Assuming the Kings’ good home form shows up and not their poor home form. The Islanders will go to Buffalo on Thursday, which is another game they just cannot drop. Likewise, they cannot drop a game at home to Ottawa on Saturday afternoon. The following week will be much scarier on paper, so the Isles really need to make this week successful to keep hope alive. They are hot going into this week, so they have that going for themselves.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: The Washington Capitals had another successful week. They went 2-1-0. They went 1-1-0 in the games they really needed to win for their playoff hopes. However, they bounced back after an ugly loss to win the week. The Caps are not quite done yet.

March 3, vs. Arizona, 5-2 Loss: The Capitals hosted Arizona for an early afternoon game and the Coyotes proceeded to spoil Washington’s day. Logan Cooley opened the scoring in the first period and Arizona doubled the lead with a PPG by Jason Zucker in the second period. Sonny Milano put the Caps on the board shortly thereafter to punish a Karel Vejmelka tripping penalty. However, Michael Kesselring put the Yotes back up two less than a minute later. Then the Caps just lost it. Milano took 2 for a stick-hold on Kesselring. Minutes later, John Carlson got 2 for “abuse of the officials.” Then Tom Wilson, he of the apparent intimidation factor, got 2 for “abuse of the officials” and a misconduct. Dylan Guenther made it 4-1 for Arizona thanks to Wilson’s bad behavior. Early in the third period, Anthony Mantha converted an over-run power play from intermission to make it 4-2. But there would be no more goals from the Caps – even with two more Arizona penalties sandwiched between a Wilson slash. Nick Schmaltz sealed the victory for Arizona through an empty net goal in the final minute. A poor loss for a Caps team that really cannot afford any poor losses.

March 7, at Pittsburgh, 6-0 Win: This can’t be right. (Checks again) Yes, it was. Pittsburgh may have attacked a ton but the Caps just kept lighting it up. The first goal was a sign of things to come: a Tom Wilson shorthanded goal where he batted in a shot off the post past Tristan Jarry. Seriously. 30 seconds into the second period, the Putinist scored a PPG to make it 2-0. Nick Jensen scored his first of the season a few minutes later. Then Hendrix Lapierre made it 4-0 and sent Jarry packing for Alex Nedeljkovic. He would face 2 shots in the second period - and get beat on the second one from Ivan Miroshnichenko for his first NHL goal. Sonny Milano added a quick third period goal to solidify the blowout. Charlie Lindgren was perfect, the Penguins were anything but, and the Caps put a huge hurting on Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes while helping their long shot status. Feels great.

March 9, vs. Chicago, 4-1 Win: Washington took care of business early on to avoid a dramatic night against the Blackhawks. Hendrix Lapierre and Michael Sgarbossa scored 1:44 apart in the first period to make it 2-0. And Tom Wilson converted a power play to make it a 3-0 game in the first period. Sonny Milano added a late second period goal to really put the game out of reach. All Chicago can claim is not being shutout. Tyler Johnson broke that with a deflection from a Jarred Tinordi shot about midway through the third period. Still, the Caps cruised to this win to win the week and bolster their playoff odds to the 20% range.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Washington will be on the road all week with four games in six nights. It is 80% of a five-game road trip up to Canada for the Caps. They will go to play a really, really good Winnipeg team on Monday. Then in the middle of the week, they will play Edmonton and Seattle back-to-back. That is a tough combo travel-wise and quality-wise. On Saturday, the Caps will visit the high powered offense of Vancouver. This is a tough week for anyone. And the Caps still need to make it work somehow. And it does not get easier in the following week. They are not dead yet, though.

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The New Jersey Devils fired Lindy Ruff after a brutal four-goal loss to start this week. The firing was a culmination of a lot of failures, shortcomings, and regressions in the 2023-24 season. The Devils decided to make Travis Green the interim head coach. The team responded by winning one of their next three games, losing this week by going 1-3-0. Their playoff odds dipped into the single digits. The Devils may be mathematically alive for the playoffs, but realistically, it may be over very, very soon.

March 3, at Los Angeles, 5-1 Loss: This would end up being Lindy Ruff’s final game as head coach of the New Jersey Devils. A nationally televised game wherein the Devils laid an egg. The start was brilliant as a fortuitous bounce off the boards led to Timo Meier firing in a backhander 15 seconds into the game. Things would go downhill from there. Philipp Danault ended a 27-game home goalless streak when Kevin Fiala found him behind the entire Devils squad. Danault finished his breakaway for a 1-1 game. Later in the first, Alex Laferriere beat Nico Daws from the left circle on a stoppable shot for a 2-1 score. The Devils’ push back was far from enough. Matters got worse in the second period. Tyler Toffoli turned a puck over to Trevor Moore, starting a counter-attack rush. John Marino got the puck away from Moore, Toffoli whiffed at the loose puck that Matt Roy found. Roy set up a trailing Danault for the score. Shortly after that, Marino tripped Alex Turcotte. It took 38 seconds for Fiala to convert the power play. The Devils looked cooked. A goaltending change for the third period did not spark a whole lot. Lindy Ruff made the decision to pull the goalie with over 5 minutes left for an extra skater. He forgot to send out the extra skater, leading Jack Hughes to call for one. The extra skater effort lasted close to three minutes before the Kings scored on it. Once again, Danault got sprung out of the zone. Despite Toffoli’s actual hustle and fouling, he put in the empty netter for his hat trick. The Devils lost, lost badly, hurt their playoff cause further, and it ended up being the end for Lindy Ruff.

March 5, vs. Florida, 5-3 Loss: Lindy Ruff was fired on March 4. In the interim, the associate coach Travis Green will be acting head coach. His first game did not go well. Nick Cousins scores on the second shot of the game for Florida. Shortly thereafter, Luke Hughes took a delay of game call and Evan Rodrigues was left alone in front to punish it for a PPG. The Devils would get close when Jack Hughes fired through traffic on a power play to make it 2-1. In the second period, the Devils would tie it up. After a power play, Timo Meier barreled through two Panthers to put home a puck. Great! Then 90 seconds later, Eeto Luostarinen gains the zone, Jonas Siegenthaler gets his skates crossed up, and Luostarinen beat Akira Schmid short-side, glove-side for a deflating third goal. One that got magnified when Nick Cousins tipped in a goal after a defensive zone faceoff in the third period while Kevin Bahl as pushing Cousins. The Devils gave themselves some hope late. Colin Miller got a long shot through Erik Haula and Anthony Stolarz to make it a one-shot game with fewer than 8 minutes to go. But the Devils could not get another one through. Florida got away with some heinous fouls - Rodrigues whacking Mercer’s leg, Jesper Bratt’s stick being knocked out of his hand and into the Panthers bench - and Sam Reinhart ended it with an empty net goal. Green’s first night as interim was a poor one.

March 7, vs. St. Louis, 4-1 Win: Travis Green decided that scratching Simon Nemec was a bad idea and keeping Timo Meier at left wing was not working. It helped that Tyler Toffoli was held out for precautionary reasons ahead of the trade deadline too. So Nemec was in, Meier was at right wing and on the primary power play unit, and the Devils went to work immediately. They utterly dominated the Blues in the first period by out-shooting them 16-5. Timo Meier opened the scoring with a PPG to punish Nick Leddy’s second penalty of the first period. Meier did it again off a great read by Ondrej Palat late in the first. Near the halfway mark, St. Louis got some hope when Brandon Saad got on the board. Nico Daws was tested and made some remarkably stops but not that one. No matter. Meier came to respond. He buried a shot from the high slot for a hat trick and a 3-1 lead late in the second period. The third period slowed to a crawl, which suited New Jersey fine, and Erik Haula ended the game with an empty netter assisted by, who else, Timo Meier. Nemec also did well. A good payback win over a team who beat them 4-1 earlier this season. The Devils still need wins in the worst way, though.

March 9, vs. Carolina, 4-2 Loss: The Devils came out against Carolina and consistently ran into the brick wall that is their defense. The Devils would hold the Canes to 26 shots, but they would play from behind in this one. Kevin Bahl decided to take a roughing penalty after a pile up in front of the Devils net. This was punished by a long shot from Martin Necas that beat Nico Daws. The Devils struggled to get shots on Pytor Kochetkov, but they held the Canes back in the second period. With a break. A Carolina goal was taken off the board due to goaltender interference and a failed challenge meant a short 3-on-5 would become just a short 4-on-5. The Devils got an equalizer on their ninth shot of the game when Jack Hughes picked off an exit pass and then set up Nico Hischier for a shot that beat Kochetkov. 1-1. However, the Canes went up in the third period on a surprising shot. Jesperi Kotkaniemi fired a shot from the goal line that beat Nico Daws at a supremely-sharp angle. A bad goal to allow and it made it 2-1 for Carolina. The Devils tried, tried, and tried but could not find a breakthrough shot or play to beat Kochetkov again. Daws was pulled, the Devils lost the puck, and Andrei Svechnikov put home an empty netter. Within the final seconds, a scramble in front led to Timo Meier getting the credit for a puck sliding over the line. With 11 seconds left, would there be a miracle equalizer? No. Another ENG from Teuvo Teravainen ensured the loss. The Devils could not afford this loss and yet they did it.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Devils will be on the road for three games in six nights. First, they will be local as they visit the hated Rangers on Monday night. Carolina will absolutely be cheering on the Devils to prevail and tire out the Rangers. On Thursday, the Devils will go to Dallas - a really good team with designs on the Central Division crown. On Saturday evening, they will visit Arizona to kick off a weekend back-to-back to end this four-game trip. The Devils cannot afford to fail further here. The result of their previous failures have come back to haunt them.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins needed to have a winning week. They went 1-3-0. Adding to the pain, those three losses were each by at least four goals. They still remain behind the Devils in the standings. Their playoff odds got kneecapped to 8%. It does not appear to be happening this year, Penguins fans.

March 3, at Edmonton, 1-6 Loss: Sunday was not a good day for Metropolitan Division teams outside of the playoffs that cannot afford to lose games. The Pens went to Edmonton. They left with a sound beating at the hands of the Oilers. Connor McDavid continued his dominance as did the rest of his team’s mighty charge up the standings. Zach Hyman opened the scoring in the first period with a backhander. Corey Perry provided a tip-in to get Edmonton’s bottom-six on the board. Hyman scored again minutes later. The bottom-six got another one hen Ryan McLeod scored within the final two minutes. And again when Cody Ceci put one in with 50 seconds left in the second period. McDavid added a goal of his on six minutes into the third period. Pittsburgh was beaten so bad that this summary is mostly about the Oilers. Pittsburgh can only say they avoided the shutout. Thanks to Evgeni Malkin’s consolation goal with fewer than seven minutes remaining. A terrible blowout loss for a team still mired in deep in the standings.

March 5, vs. Columbus, 5-3 Win: The Penguins got a needed win for their cause on Tuesday night. They broke through with a pair of goals in the firstr period. Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first as a Penguin this season over 13 minutes in. Malkin made it 2-0 late in the period. Alas, the Blue Jackets put a scare into the home gans. It took 5:28 for Johnny Gaudreau and Andrew Peeke to tie up the game in the second period. Fortunately, the Penguins were able to pull ahead once more. Rickard Rakell scored a PPG to punish a Jake Bean hooking call. Great! Alas, the fears resumed when Jack Roslovic tied up the game on a shorthanded goal in the third period during a penalty given to Cole Sillinger. Thankfully, those were eased when Jeff Carted scored on that power play to make it 4-3. They got a huge insurance goal shortly thereafter from Reilly Smith to make it 5-3. The Penguins saw that score out for two big points in the standings.

March 7, vs. Washington, 6-0 Loss: Jake Guentzel was held out as a precaution for a potential trade. While the Pens put up 39 shots on Charlie Lindgren, you could feel they missed one of their top scorers. Any negative feelings about it were made worse by the Capitals just blowing the Penguins away. Tom Wilson hammered a shorthanded shot from a 2-on-1 off the post - and batted in his own rebound from the post for the game’s first goal. It would be that kind of a night. The second period was when the Caps just buried the Penguins in goals. An early PPG from the Putinist. Nick Jensen getting his first of the season later on. A goal from Hendrix Lapierre sent Tristan Jarry to the bench for Alex Nedeljkovic. While he only faced two shots in relief in that period, Ivan Miroshnichenko’s shot beat him for his first NHL goal. And a 5-0 lead going into the third period. Boosted to 6-0 with an early score from Sonny Milano. The Penguins could not solve Lindgren. They may be down Guentzel for good for the remainder of this season. Given that the Penguins can ill afford to lose to the teams they should be going past in the standings in their playoff push, this loss hurts a lot. The Kyle Dubas Renaissance may not be in 2024 after all.

March 9, at Boston, 5-1 Loss: Pittsburgh opened the game out-shooting the Bruins 14-8. They scored no goals. The second period began and Boston would be the scorers. David Pastrnak scored his 40th early in the period. Pavel Zacha put home a PPG past midway through the second. Brad Marchand scored late in the second period. A 3-0 deficit was not in the cards for the Penguins. There would be a glimmer of hope in the third period when Kris Letang made it a 3-1 game early in the third. That hope was crushed when Jake DeBrusk scored before halfway through the third. Zacha added a second goal to complete a big win for Boston and another big loss this week.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins will play four games in seven days once again. Yes, they just did that in this past week. The schedule maker has no chill here. Today, on TNT, the Penguins will host the offensive force of Edmonton. Given that they recently conceded six to Washington and six to Edmonton last Sunday, this could go badly again. On Tuesday, the Pens will make a quick trip up to Ottawa and hopefully not fail there. Then they return home on Thursday night to take on a San Jose team they really should beat. Then on Saturday, they have a tough matchup against the Rangers in the afternoon. On ABC too, so many will see it. Whether it is to keep things interesting late in Pittsburgh or to see their season end before their eyes remains to be seen.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: The Columbus Blue Jackets split the week once more. They got two surprising wins, took two losses, and remain in the bottom end of the standings without being at the very bottom. Playing out the string as they did for another year.

March 4, vs. Las Vegas, 6-3 Win: Yes, that does read Win. Las Vegas was ensnared by Columbus on Monday night. It did not seem that would happen after the first period. Justin Danforth opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets and Alex Nylander scored his first of the night later on. However, the G-Knights hit back with a quick double. Mason Morelli beat Daniil Tarasov on a wrap around and William Karlsson tied it up less than a minute later. At 2-2, the game seemed even. Even after the second period, although the Blue Jackets took a late lead. Erik Gudbranson scored on a slapshot within the final three minutes to give Columbus a 3-2 lead. It all blew up in the third period. Nylander scored his second of the night early in the third period to give Columbus a two-goal lead. Chandler Stephenson made it a one-shot game halfway through the period. However, Yegor Chinakhov scored just over a minute later to restore the lead. Nylander completed his hat trick with an empty netter to seal up a solid win. Las Vegas, well, this does not help your bid to win the Pacific.

March 5, at Pittsburgh, 5-3 Loss: The Blue Jackets may feel like they could have had this game to spoil the Penguins. At first, they went down by two goals in the first period. Jesse Puljujarvi got his first of the season to open the scoring and Evgeni Malkin scored late in the first period to make it 2-0. The Blue Jackets came out in force in the second period and blew up that lead quickly. In less than 5:30 into the second period, Johnny Gaudreau and Andrew Peeke scored to tie it up. Unfortunately, a penalty given to Jake Bean would end with Rickard Rakell scoring a power play goal to re-take the lead. They risked another PPGA when Sean Kuraly took a call at the end of the second period. That was killed. When Cole Sillinger was given a cross-checking penalty in the third period, Jack Roslovic punished the Pens with a shorthanded goal to make it 3-3. Great - until 22 seconds later. There was still time for the Penguins’ power play and Jeff Carter scored to make it 4-3. Reilly Smith scored just before the halfway mark of the third period to really put the Jackets down. The Jackets battled but it was too much to overcome. As such, they fell short.

March 7, vs. Edmonton, 4-2 Win: Wait, win? Yes, win. The Blue Jackets went up 3-0 in the first period and never looked back. Well, they may have looked back a little but they never lost the lead. Mathieu Olivier scored first, Alex Nylander made it 2-0 later on, and Dmitri Voronkov scored right after Nylander’s goal for the 3-0 lead. Edmonton had some hope when Zach Hyman scored early into the second period. But they could not solve Daniil Tarasov. Not until they punished a Boone Jenner slashing penalty in the third period with just under eight minutes left. Corey Perry made it a one-shot game with his PPG. But, again, Tarasov held on, the Blue Jackets kept up their attack on Edmonton all night long, and their efforts were rewarded when Jack Roslovic sank in an empty net goal. They spoiled the Oil. The Pacific Division thanks you, Columbus.

March 9, vs. Nashville, 2-1 Loss: Nashville came into this game hot and left it hot. It was close, though. Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring on Daniil Tarasov in the first period. Then Tarasov kept making big stop after big stop on the Predators. Important as Nashville put up 19 shots in the first period alone. Surviving was enough for the Blue Jackets to fight back. They did so in the second period in a 16-13 shot period favoring Nashville. There, Alexandre Texier tied up the game early in the period. Kevin Lankinen stepped up his game and so it became a goaltender’s duel. Columbus would lose the duel in the third period when Luke Evangalista went bar down on Tarasov to make it 2-1. Again, the goalies were the stars and Lankinen ensured the score would hold at 2-1 for Nashville. The Preds picked up points in their 11th straight game as the Blue Jackets took another loss.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus will play three games in five nights. They will play teams they are directly competing with in the standings for lottery odds. They will visit Montreal on Tuesday night, host Ottawa on Thursday, and then host San Jose on Saturday. There is almost no way the Blue Jackets can catch the Sharks. They could fall beneath Ottawa and they have to be worried about Montreal sinking further. Then again, it is a lottery. Let the balls bounce as they may. Go out and do your best for your own professional pride’s sake. It’s like whatever in Ohio by now anyway.

That was the twenty-second Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot of the 2023-24 season. What do you think will happen in this week coming up? Will the Hurricanes close the gap on the Rangers? Can the Flyers avoid spiraling out of control? Will the Islanders and Capitals keep up their winning ways? Can the Devils and Penguins avoid falling off completely in this week coming up? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.