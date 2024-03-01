Game Preview #60: New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (30-25-4) at the Anaheim Ducks (21-35-3).

Doing it Again

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Devils took on the San Jose Sharks and won 7-2, getting a much-needed win for the standings. Tonight, they will be facing the Ducks on Anaheim’s back-end of a back-to-back. Last night, Anaheim beat the Sharks 6-4, getting a three-point contribution from Adam Henrique, who welcomed his second child on Monday. Henrique is up to 41 points in 58 games this season — he, of course, scored a hat trick when the Ducks came to the Prudential Center in December.

Ricoooo



He deflects the shot from LaCombe on a power play!

It's 5-3! pic.twitter.com/Xq9ddXfeIs — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 1, 2024

Last night, John Gibson also saved 24 of 28 shots for his victory, making it rather likely that the Devils will face Lukas Dostal tonight. Dostal is 8-15-1 with an .897 save percentage and a whopping 3.70 goals against average. This is a guy who is used to facing nearly 40 shots per start, so the Devils are going to have to remember what they did on Tuesday: be relentless on offense. The good news is that the team’s most gifted offensive player in Jack Hughes was finally his relentless self on Tuesday, as you can see in Todd Cordell’s even strength shot contribution counter below:

Jack Hughes was really feeling himself against the Sharks pic.twitter.com/KyiFb9MCCx — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) February 28, 2024

One player who should be playing a lot better than that is Tyler Toffoli. While it is tough to take Toffoli out of the top six, seeing Hughes pop off like that with Palat and Lazar on his wings would give me pause about bringing Toffoli back up for a bit. I do think that Tyler struggles with Jack’s preferred pace of play, though. Hopefully, on the third line, him, Haula, and Mercer can control the puck and sustain some offensive zone possessions in the face of the shoddy Anaheim defense.

Trade Season Heating Up

Last night, it was announced that stay-at-home defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin was traded from the Ducks to the Toronto Maple Leafs. This will, unfortunately, deprive the Devils of facing one of the worst players in the NHL — and the Ducks did get a third-round pick back for him. The Carolina Hurricanes also received a sixth rounder in the deal for retaining part of the contract. Lyubushkin last played for Toronto in the 20221-22 season, when he was also acquired mid-season for their playoff run.

On "Insider Trading", @DarrenDreger says EDM and VGK are looking at Tyler Toffoli.#NJDevils — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) February 29, 2024

Something to watch for tonight is players being held out of the game or pulled off the ice. As you can see above, Tyler Toffoli is generating interest from Western Conference teams. Meanwhile, Pat Verbeek was in Columbus on Wednesday in the Rangers’ press box, presumably speaking with Rangers GM Chris Drury about their available trade chips. Canes GM Don Waddell was also at that game, though, so it is possible this was related to the Lyubushkin negotiations — though I don’t see why the Rangers would not be interested in Frank Vatrano, Adam Henrique, or even Trevor Zegras. Zegras is currently out until about next week.

Eyes on the Prize

The Philadelphia Flyers play the Washington Capitals tonight. A Capitals victory and Devils loss would bring us to fifth in the division. Capitals and Devils victories would bring the Devils to within three points of Philadelphia. Thankfully, the Buffalo Sabres had a comeback overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, keeping Tampa to only six points ahead, as the Devils have three games in hand.

Tonight is huge. Maybe trade for Henrique before the game so he can’t come up with another hatty.

With a game coming up on Sunday afternoon, I am wondering if Nico Daws or Akira Schmid will start tonight. They cannot ask Daws to start each game the rest of the year, and details on Vitek Vanecek’s injury situation have been hard to come by. Since the Devils are facing the Kings, Panthers, Blues, Hurricanes, Rangers, and Stars over their next six games, this may very well be the game to play Schmid in. That said, Anaheim has guys who can score — Schmid will need to be sharper than he was against Tampa.

I also hope that the lineup does not deviate much from Tuesday. Colin Miller had a rough game by his underlying numbers, but I still feel he has much more to offer the Devils against Anaheim than Tomas Nosek. The Ducks do have a decent power play, but Nosek has not been a huge help in shorthanded situations. Additionally, Tierney’s fourth lines performed well on Tuesday. Rolling seven defensemen will also help keep Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes from running the risk of having too much ice time as rookies — and we have seen a dip in Luke’s play at times down the stretch. But as long as he’s breaking skating speed records and staying at no more than 20 minutes of ice time per night, I think he will have more contributions in him.

