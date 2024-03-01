 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/1/24: Trade or Keep? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/1/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

Tampa Bay Lightning v New Jersey Devils
Tyler Toffoli #73 of the New Jersey Devils skates in the first period of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Prudential Center on February 25, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils have an important decision to make with Tyler Toffoli: Trade or keep? [Devils on the Rush ($)]

The Devils acquire a fourth-round pick in 2026:

​​Hockey Links

“According to multiple sources, the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes had discussions about Elias Pettersson that advanced to a stage where both the Canucks and the player needed to make serious decisions about where their relationship was headed. The Canucks ultimately decided in favour of another attempt at extending Pettersson, and he, facing the possibility Vancouver could move him, allowed agents Pat Brisson and JP Barry to resume negotiations. Previously, the talented forward indicated he preferred to wait until after the season.” [Sportsnet]

Ilya Lyubushkin heads to Toronto:

One goaltender off the market:

“...Mark Stone we know we’re told is out for the regular season and he is questionable for the Stanley Cup playoffs so you can be certain that Kelly McCrimmon and the Golden Knights will utilize his cap space.” [TSN]

Here’s Scott Wheeler’s 2024 ranking of all 32 NHL teams’ prospect pools: [The Athletic ($)]

“The five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team who have been charged with sexual assault have elected to face a trial by jury. The players’ request for a jury trial was approved at a court appearance in London, Ont., Tuesday. All five men, who are current or former NHL players, will be tried together as a group. It will likely be several more months before a trial date is scheduled.” [The Globe and Mail]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

