FanFirst Friday: I’m Back Edition

I’m back! After another hockey tournament for my son, the majority of which was in Clarksville, Tennessee rather than the originally promised Nashville, Tennessee (don’t go out of your way to visit Clarksville) and an illness that came back with us from that area of the country, I’m finally up to snuff to offer some words about our beloved New Jersey Devils.

Boy has this season been one big roller coaster with really only one certainty: The New Jersey Devils will almost ALWAYS allow the first goal in 2023-2024. It’s pretty much death, taxes and the Devils conceding a goal before they show up for the game.

The #NJDevils have given up the first goal 43 times in 59 tries.



That ties the WORST mark through 59 games in NHL history – they now share it with the 1992 Ottawa Senators.



That team went 10-70-4… — Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) February 28, 2024

I mean when you look at how that Senators team finished that season, it’s actually quite remarkable that the Devils actually have 30 wins because it takes a really bad team to execute on that. They’re literally on pace for record:

Checked on this: The 82-game record for most "trail first" games is 58 –– set by the 2016-17 Avalanche.



The #NJDevils are at 42 right now with 24 games to go. https://t.co/oYu9qpuB9t — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 25, 2024

That team finished 22-56-4. I mean the Devils have 30 wins so they almost have as many wins as the Senators and Avalanche teams combined. Two more and they get there so “yayyyyy” I guess.

I mean one can say that the talent on this roster is far superior to anything like those two teams. In fact, I’m fairly sure that neither one was roundly considered a Stanley Cup favorite before the season. The Senators were an expansion team before the expansion team draft rules improved significantly enough for teams like Vegas to come out competitive immediately. Nathan MacKinnon was putting up 53-point seasons for the Avs when they had their dreadful year and he hadn’t yet evolved into the NHL-wrecking-ball-rhinoceros-machine yet. Calvin Pickard started 50 games for them that year. Yeah, the same Pickard who is now the backup in Edmonton.

And yet, the Devils were considered one of the few teams that Vegas was loving as a Stanley Cup contender. The talk shows and internet seemed on board with this idea before the season began. So much so that it made me unbelievably nervous. Mostly because there were a few key things that needed to happen to keep the year on track. Here’s a story I wrote in August 2023 as the hype train had left the station and was barreling unchallenged down the tracks. I wrote this tweet summarizing it so you don’t have to necessarily click through and read that article:

I wrote this in August last season. Things I said could derail expectations for the #NJDevils , in order were:

1. Injuries

2. Goaltending

3. Coaching

4. Defense changes

5. Pressure

6. Divisional improvements



Feels fairly spot on TBH.https://t.co/93hGqEGwD6 — Tyler Bleszinski (@papiblez) February 26, 2024

The first one is probably the biggest reason the team has fallen flat. If you have a healthy Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton for the entire season, for starters, the team probably looks to be in a better position right now. But that also gives Tom Fitzgerald a convenient excuse to not point things at number 3. I wrote in my piece that every coach has a shelf life and I do believe we are seeing signs that Lindy Ruff has expired. His very questionable lineups, failure to ever adjust to a different offensive gameplan (as Tampa coach Jon Cooper basically said the other day on the TNT broadcast, you stop the rush, you stop the Devils), his outbursts with the media (you don’t watch the game very well, do you?), his failure to adjust a defensive structure until game 50 or so and just the overall lethargy of the team coming out each and every game. Now some of that is on Tom Fitzgerald. He decided to let players like Tomas Tatar, Jesper Boqvist, Yegor Sharangovich and Miles Wood go (either deals or free agency), slowed the team down a bunch. I did write about my concerns heading into the year with the lack of overall team speed as well. Wood, I understand because they didn’t want to commit that much length and time to him. But Tatar came relatively cheap and Boqvist was nothing. Sharangovich was dealt for Toffoli, which made sense since Yegor regressed big time last season. Still Lindy appears to be outmatched constantly by other coaches who know how to scheme to slow down the Devils transition while simultaneously taking advantage of poor defense and goaltending.

And don’t get me started on goaltending. I whined and complained all offseason because, like almost every other Devils fan except a few, I felt like Vitek Vanecek was cooked. I tried to convince myself that Vitek getting some professional counseling might help him and he could potentially bounce back this year. I also convinced myself that Fitz’s approach on Akira was sound too. I even thought he would be the starting goalie by the end of the season. Egg on my face.

The defensive charges have largely got a lot of the blame in public with folks like Elliotte Friedman really pumping this angle. Ryan Graves and Damon Severson departed for the money. Graves is having a miserable season in Pittsburgh and Severson basically capitalized on what was his career year last season, advanced stats-wise, to return to basically what he averaged before. Good luck with that one, Columbus! That being said, there’s no question that having two 20-year-old kids on the backend night in and night out has made poor goaltending look even worse. As much as I love Luke Hughes, he burps up the puck repeatedly in front of his own goalie that often times wind up in his own net. Maybe on a team with an elite goalie, it wouldn’t be as big of a deal. But on this one with this netminding, yeah, it’s awful. Though I still think the bigger issue is both John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler have been far below what you’d expect from them. Marino, in particular, was a revelation on defense last year. He seemed like a much needed shut down defenseman. He’s been inconsistent all year. Had those two remained on top of their game, it might be a different story in terms of the Devils giving up high danger chances. Simon Nemec has wound up being an immense surprise, performing well above anyone could’ve possibly expected him to in such circumstances. He wound up being the default replacement for Dougie Hamilton when Dougie went down with a torn pectoral. You throw in Kevin Bahl’s struggles and you have the perfect storm of defensive miscues and gaffes.

The only one where I feel like I missed really was the divisional improvements. The Flyers are surprisingly better, probably thanks in large part to getting a healthy Sean Couturier back. That and add in a Sean Walker playing great defense, Travis Sanheim evolving and not being dealt and Tortortella knowing how to scheme for the new NHL and this team is the one outperforming any expectations. The rest of the offseason moves have largely put much of the division in the same boat as the Devils, minus the giving up the first goal constantly thing.

Any way, this wasn’t just an exercise in showing you that I basically predicted all the things that would derail the season and most of them came to fruition. It’s basically saying that this team had the deck stacked against them all year and they probably should NOT have been a Stanley Cup favorite. Just goes to show that the more I learn, the less I know. Or maybe that’s just the hockey media in general?

I will probably skip a column next week just because it’s NHL trade deadline day and I imagine this site could be popping. Not just with what the Devils might do, but what their divisional opponents will do. I’m keeping a close eye on those Flyers who probably should continue acquiring young assets as opposed to attempting to get into the playoffs this year. Happy Deadline Day and see you in two weeks!