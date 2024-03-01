The February 2024 Month in Review of the New Jersey Devils

After the team’s final game of January 2024, a 3-6 loss at Tampa Bay on January 28, New Jersey Devils Captain Nico Hischier had this to say after the game, as quoted from Ryan Novozinsky’s article at NJ.com ($):

“I hope everybody goes and rests up a bit,” Hischier said. “Then, think about what team they want to be a part of coming down the stretch. If we want to be a playoff team, we have to figure something out.”

In my January month in review, I pointed out that this quote perfectly summed up where the Devils were at the time. About one month later, we have the results. I regret to inform all of you that the Devils, in fact, have not figured something out. They went 6-5-1 and their playoff hopes are just below 20% per Moneypuck as of February 28. And given how the last two months went, a rise is not to be expected. Let us go over another month of not-good-enough hockey by the New Jersey Devils.

The Games of February 2024

The New Jersey Devils returned from the 2024 All-Star Weekend and hosted Colorado on February 6. The Devils conceded first, but Vitek Vanecek was otherwise great except for one minute. The Devils went up 3-1 and then had a disaster of a minute to blow that lead. However, defenseman John Marino activated late and hammered in a Nico Hischier feed to take a late lead. Erik Haula put home an empty netter for a 5-3 win. A big win at home over a top team! What did the Devils to follow it up?

They faltered. Calgary came to the Rock on February 8. Vitek Vanecek was heinous. Jakob Markstrom was not. The Devils lost 3-5 whilst trying to keep it close in the third period. Vanecek would bounce back on February 10 in Raleigh. He stopped everything in regulation. The problem was that so did Pytor Kochetkov for Carolina. The game required overtime at 0-0. Alas, Sebastian Aho would beat Vanecek and the Devils took a 0-1 loss.

Vanecek would get both sick and out with injury after that Carolina loss. In came Nico Daws in what would turn out to be the best week of the month for the Devils. The Devils hosted Seattle on February 12. It was a solid game for the most part. They scored their first power play goal in close to a month; Jack Hughes scored off Joey Daccord’s helmet; and the Devils had to defend a 3-1 lead in the final ten minutes - and did. The Devils tweaked their swarm defense, swarmed the opposition, and look solid. And they did it again on February 13 in Nashville. The Preds were loose with the puck and they shelled Juuse Saros with shots. While the Devils conceded first and it seemed like Saros would goalie the Devils, he did not. The Devils tied it up and pulled away with a Timo Meier goal in what would be a 4-2 win. The Devils finally won both games in a back-to-back set this season. Great! Then disappointment. On February 15, the Devils hosted Los Angeles and struggled. Struggled to get shots on net in 5-on-5. Struggled to get entries. And struggled on special teams as they conceded a shorthanded goal and a late-ish power play goal in a 1-2 loss. Not ideal for a Devils team that could hardly afford to lose. And with a massive game on Saturday.

On February 17, the New Jersey Devils returned to the outdoors for their first NHL game in a stadium in roughly ten years. The scene was MetLife Stadium. The broadcast was ABC. The crowd was over 70,000. The Devils were to play a Philadelphia Flyers team both as a rival and a team ahead of them in the standings that they were chasing. Would the Devils crumble on the main stage? Their defense certainly did. Any idea of a tweaked swarm being effective went out the window with 48 shots allowed - a staggering 27 in the second period alone. The idea of catching-up also went out the window when Nico Hischier scored 32 seconds into the game and the Devils kept building on a lead they never lost. Brendan Smith had a rare night of production - a goal and a primary assist - as did Nathan Bastian with a brace. Nico Daws was a stud in the crease, Hischier scored twice himself, and the Devils won big 6-3. Being there live, it was truly triumphant. Knowing the standings situation, it really felt like things were heading in the right direction for the Devils.

That promptly fell apart. On February 20, the Devils went to Washington D.C. for another divisionally important game against the Capitals. Their defense was shambolic in front even from the get-go in allowing a goal to Connor McMichael 39 seconds into the game. While the game was close for two periods, the Caps blew it open in the third period as the Devils sagged and faded from the game. They lost 2-6 in an ugly fashion. On February 22, the Devils returned home to play Our Hated Rivals. They even had the power of a jersey advertisement added to their jerseys. Unfortunately, the Devils put up a debacle of a performance. After Matt Rempe headshotted Bastian and got thrown out of the game, the Devils did nothing with a five-minute major power play. One penalty taken by the Devils, and OHR made it 0-1. They kept picking on the Devils and beating Daws for goals. The Devils’ power play continuing to fail for 11 minutes total was bemusing to witness. Then amusing when Lindy Ruff claimed that the reporters asking questions to the players was providing “excess pressure.” Really. And Ryan Novozinsky did not even ask a question after the game; Ruff stormed off before he could get the microphone. The nicest way I can put the 1-5 loss to Our Hated Rivals is that the game sucked. The Devils went into a weekend back-to-back at home needing wins in both afternoons.

They would get one on Saturday, February 24, against Montreal. The bench was shortened, the goals took time to come, but they would come. The Devils conceded first again, but the Devils tied it up thanks to Timo Meier tapping in a shot-pass from Kevin Bahl. Ondrej Palat buried a loose puck late in the second period to tie it up again after Nick Suzuki made it 1-2. This time, the Devils scored on the power play in the third period - a rush by Hischier for the 3-2 lead. Jesper Bratt scored an important insurance goal after. Important as it was needed after Bratt was denied on a zone exit to set up Suzuki scoring in front late. It was not pretty but the Devils won 4-3. Good to build on, right? Then came Sunday, February 25 against Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay also played on Saturday. But they took care of business well against the Devils. The Devils started Akira Schmid for his first appearance since December as Lindy Ruff opted against starting Daws for eight straight games. The Devils’ offense was pathetic with a mere 18 shots on Jonas Johansson, a goaltender with Vanecek-like numbers. The Devils went down 1-2 in the second period; Toffoli scored a PPG to get the Devils within a goal after scores from Victor Hedman and Brayden Point. The Devils, who knew they needed to win this game and play well and all of the other media-approved speak before the game, came out in the second period and put up 3 shots on net. 3. Three. You probably have more fingers on your hand than the number of shots the Devils had on net in the third period. The Lightning came close to scoring as many goals as the Devils had shots on net in that period. Brandon Hagel put in a dagger and Nikita Kucherov put in an ENG to end a sleepy 1-4 game. A loss they really could not afford to take was taken. Those who stayed to the end were irate and made their “Fire Lindy” sentiment known. They were not asleep.

Speaking of not sleeping, some of the People Who Matter decided to stay up late for the last game of February. The month ended with a positive. A win to make it a slightly positive record in the month at 6-5-1. A win to start a three-game trip through California. The Devils went to San Jose, a team who had beaten them 3-6 earlier this season in Newark. It seemed like another disaster was forming with San Jose scoring first, dominating the run of play in 5-on-5, and Mackenzie Blackwood denying the Devils on one of the more ferocious power plays you would see. But Blackwood got hurt late in the first period and Kaapo Kahkonen took over. The Devils battled back and would just blow the Sharks away. Jesper Bratt tied it up off a feed from Meier. Jack Hughes picked off a pass on defense and scored on a breakaway. Kevin Bahl scored his first of the season after activating on a rush. Colin Miller wired a wrist shot from the point through traffic. Smith scored on a slapshot one timer from the point. Dawson Mercer scored on a one-timer in the slot to end a seven-game pointless streak. Hischier scored in a 2-on-2 rush for a 7-1 lead. The Devils prevailed 7-2 for a means of revenge over the bad loss to the Sharks earlier in the season. Whether or not it means anything will be based on how the Devils do in the games coming up. Based on February, success and progress are far from guarantees.

By the Numbers

All stats come from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.com where mentioned. Data was pulled after Wednesday’s games so the ranks may shift a bit after last night’s games. They should not matter much; one game will not suddenly make a bad team look good or the other way around. Stats in the top ten are colored in green; stats in the bottom ten of the league (23rd to 32nd) are colored in red. Ties in rank are rounded up to the highest rank.

5-on-5 Play: The Devils at 5-on-5 were very good going forward and, surprising to me, quite poor at allowing offense. I thought the Devils tweaked their defense, what gives?

Clearly, the tweaks were not that effective over the month. The Devils goaltending held up relatively well in 5-on-5 play. The offense, in spite of some bad periods/the Los Angeles game, produced. But the Devils managed to still be in the bottom third of the league in actual goals allowed in 5-on-5 play as well as expected goals per 60 minutes. Even with score and venue adjustments - which were unfavorable for the Devils - the Devils were near or in that 23rd-32nd red range when it came to against-rate stats. In the case of scoring chances, the team was below 50%. It speaks to how much the Devils created on offense to offset those poorer against rates in February. It also speaks to how much you cannot solely blame goaltending for the GAs. The Devils gave up a lot in the run of play and it undercut their offense. The Devils’ “tweaked defensive structure” seemingly lasted for four games as they decided to go back to their old, less effective swarming ways in most of the other eight games. That was obviously a poor decision. I wonder who is in charge that would let that kind of Ruffness go on?

The team’s 5-on-5 on-ice rates have yielded some wildly good and bad rates at the player level as per Natural Stat Trick. Nine (9) Devils skaters had an xGF/60 above 3.5 (Palat, Hischier, Bratt, 4 games of Santeri Hatakka, Bahl, The Big Deal, Lazar, Nemec, and Timo Meier with Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat exceeding 4 per 60. And that was not just a model’s judgment of how things were going when they took a shift. Six (6) regular Devils had on-ice GF/60 rates above 4 - a ridiculously high rate - as well: Palat, Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Kevin Bahl, Bendan Smith, and 3 games of Chris Tierney. When the team was banging in scads of goals with Smith on the ice, you know the offense was cooking.

Problem was that there were a lot of Devils who had some heinously bad against-rate stats in February. Smith was the worst among all of the defensemen with a 77.94 CA/60, a SA/60 of 34.01, an xGA/60 of 3.69, and a GA/60 of 4.96. Outside of his game in MetLife, Smith was really bad. And even in that game, Smith’s production out-shined his 5-on-5 stats. Other defensemen also had some poor rate stats in some categories, such as Luke Hughes being just below Smith in SA/60 and rocking a 3.23 xGA/60 too. Hatakka’s on-ice rates against him were also quite high even if they were slightly better than Smith’s, they were not much better as I thought. John Marino continued his roller-coaster like 2023-24 campaign with a 3 xGA/60 go with an actual 3.21 GA/60. For the forwards, Nathan Bastian was picked the most in February. An xGA/60 of 3.87 and a GA/60 of 4.34 helps nothing. At least his goal celebration in MetLife was cool. The other xGA/60 > 3 forwards were Dawson Mercer, The Big Deal, Timo Meier, Tyler Toffoli, and Lazar. Erik Haula just missed the cut. Point is: there were a lot of Devils who pushed forward well in 5-on-5 but they gave up a lot in response. The more I write this section, the more I roll my eyes about this “tweaked defense.”

So let me move onto special teams.

Power Play Situations: The Devils’ power play did not get much better in February. It was still real bad.

Knowing the Devils had as many power play opportunities and minutes as they did makes this worse. Despite being one of the league’s top scoring teams in 5-on-5, it crumbles when they get a man advantage. Those four goals: Tyler Toffoli had three and Nico Hischier scored on a rush down the middle. One was wiped out for an offside challenge in San Jose. Still, 4-for-41 is painful. Imagine a league-median power play success rate in February. The Devils could have won some more games. Or won them by more comfortable margins. Or made them more competitive. Despite Jack Hughes being back all month, the Devils’ power play just kept running the same plays, the same looks, the same breakouts, and got the same frustrations as last month. Yes, they were a top-ten team in on-ice rate stats. It helped that they had all of that power play ice time to generate offense since they were not actually converting the power plays. It is easy to look at this and say, “Oh, they’ll get out of their shooting slump.” When you are on the wrong side of the playoff bubble for months, it is not so easy even if it is likely the most true statement.

Even so, that this lack of success has not caused the coaching staff to make any serious changes to how the team attacks in man advantage situations or even who they put on power plays is a worry in of itself. What would it take to even tweak something here? Or put in an adjustment or two as an idea? It would be more constructive than blaming guys like James Nichols asking questions puts “excess pressure” on the players after a game. At least the Devils scored 2 PPGs after that quotable quote from Ruff. Out of 10 opportunities in those three games. Which meant they were 2-for-31 before then. Anyway: the power play sucked in February.

Penalty Kill Situations: The Devils penalty kill was good for another month! Really!

This is pretty straightforward. They were good! They were a top-ten team in success rate, goals allowed, and almost across the board in all on-ice rate stats. Even the save percentage was above league median (and an improvement over last month). Even the non-green stats are in the middle of the league or better. This was good! Bahl and Lazar were especially good in shorthanded situations.

Goaltending: As a team, the Devils put up a 91.8% save percentage in 5-on-5 and 89.86% in all situations, which were both right in the middle of the NHL in February. You wanted decent goaltending, you got it in February.

Vitek Vanecek was only able to play in three games in February before his illness and injury. He was great throughout all of one game (Carolina), great except for one horrid minute (Colorado), and horrid (Calgary) in between those two. Due to just playing those three games and those performances, he ranked remarkably well.

Akira Schmid got into one game and honestly was not too terrible from a statistical standpoint. He allowed three goals when expected to give up over 2 in 5-on-5 and just over 3 in all situations. That is workable. Shame about the team in front of him that afternoon. That was the infamous 1-4 loss to Tampa Bay with the three-shot third period.

Nico Daws ended up being one of the most frequently played goalies in February with 7 straight starts followed by the start against San Jose. Overall, he was good. Yes, he is in the red in terms of total goals allowed. However, per the expected goal model, he did not allow all that much more than expected in all situations and even saved one fewer goal than expected in 5-on-5. His save percentages in both 5-on-5 and all situations were both decent. Daws was a key reason why the Devils had that 3-1-0 week in the middle of February and why they did not end up losing to Montreal and San Jose a second time. Those who wanted the vaunted league average goaltending got it from Daws.

For once, I can confidently write: Goaltending was not a pervasive issue in a month of Devils hockey.

Additions and Subtractions

Here is a positive from the Devils. They got healthier in February. Similar to last month, here is a list:

Tomas Nosek came off LTIR returned to action on February 6 against Colorado. Good for him to return. What has he done since returning? Nothing much of consequence.

Jack Hughes returned to action on February 8 against Calgary. He has put up three goals, four assists, and 57 shots on net. For a lot of players, that is a good return. Not so for The Big Deal. The expectations are higher for him and so this statline for February has people wondering. Does he have it? Is he actually 100%? I think the 4 assists are telling since he keeps skating with guys who just will not get into good spots for shots with #86.

Brendan Smith returned to the lineup on February 13 against Nashville. Since returning, he has been not been good. His performance at the Stadium Series game was easily his best as a Devil. He has since followed that up with performances that caused even Lindy Ruff to bench and scratch him.

Jonas Siegenthaler returned to the lineup on February 20 after a broken foot. Unfortunately, the defenseman picked up where he left off before the injury: struggling to get/stay in position, getting pinned back, and not reacting quick enough as he did last season. Alas.

Nolan Foote, who was put on Season Opening Injured Reserve from preseason, has been cleared and sent to Utica on February 26 for a conditioning assignment. This may mean he makes a season debut in New Jersey some time in March.

With these returns throughout the month, the Devils were closer to getting back to full-strength roster-wise. Dougie Hamilton remains out long-term. It is not expected that he will return anytime soon.

There were two new additions to the injury list. First, Vitek Vanecek was ruled out with illness and a lower body injury after the 0-1 OT loss to Carolina on February 10. He has been out since, leading Nico Daws to take over the crease with either Akira Schmid or Isaac Poulter as a backup. Poulter was given a NHL entry level contract on February 15. He did not play before his demotion back to the Comets. Schmid did get some action in the infamous 1-4 loss to Tampa Bay on February 25. Second, Nathan Bastian was ruled out after the 1-5 debacle of a loss to Our Hated Rivals. It is officially a lower body injury. Bastian suffered a headshot from upcoming goon Matt Rempe, took another huge hit from Jacob Trouba later on, but something below the waist caused him to leave the game. Either way, he is out. Both Vanecek and Bastian are formally on injured reserve by month’s end.

This did not mean the Devils had no changes within their roster. At the start of February’s schedule, Santeri Hatakka was called up. He played, and decently, until February 13 when he was sent down to allow Smith to return to the lineup. Max Willman was called up for an emergency loan on February 8, got into one game, and then was sent down on February 12. That was when Schmid was called up in light of Vanecek’s injury to back up Daws. Again, Poulter was signed to a NHL contract on February 15 and he was formally called up on February 21. He did not seen any action so he was sent down - officially on February 25 - and Schmid did start against Tampa Bay in that afternoon. Prior to that game, Brian Halonen was called up and did play against the Lightning. If you are wondering where waiver-claimed Nick DeSimone fit into all of this; then he remains waiting to make his Devils debut. All of these changes impacted the deeper parts of the roster save for goaltending. In retrospect, it was clear Lindy Ruff had little faith in Daws until he had to start him after Vanecek’s injury. He had even less in Schmid and Poulter as Daws started seven straight games before Schmid saw any action.

The Devils did get involved in a trade. I do mean involved as they were a third-party to a Dallas-Calgary trade that made defenseman Chris Tanev a Star. They moved Cole Brady and retained half of what Calgary retained of Tanev’s salary. New Jersey got Dallas’ fourth round pick in 2026 in return. Those expecting the Devils to make a trade may not be very satisfied with it. Or that it may not necessarily lead to anything. But it was something.

And speaking of something, the Devils now have an advertisement on their jersey. It’s RWJBarnabas Health, long-time sponsor of the team as well as the practice rink adjoined to the Rock. I am not a fan of it. Neither is Chris. Or others. But it was added all the same right before the Devils filled their pants against Our Hated Rivals.

Devil of the Month

Weird to credit a guy with an overall save percentage of 89.9% in a month’s effort as an honorable mention to anything. I will point out that his 5-on-5 save percentage of 91.5% was not only better but rates well among his peers in the NHL. As is his 5-on-5 high danger save percentage of 85.7%. In a league where the average save percentage is just a few points above 89%, Daws has been quite a fine. The lament from many of the People Who Matter is a league-average goaltender or better. Daws ultimately played like one. He was a stud for multiple games as well. He came into the back-to-back set and conceded three goals total out of 60 shots. That was crucial. While the Devils did not beat L.A., it was not the fault of Daws. The Stadium Series could have went really out of hand, especially in a second period of 27 shots on net. Daws stopped 3 out of 48. The post-MetLife games against Washington and Our Hated Rivals wrecked Daws’ numbers. And those games were way more of the fault of the guys in front of Daws and not Daws himself. They were salvaged in the San Jose game where Daws was a big reason why the Sharks did not do a repeat of the last Devils-Sharks games. Given that Daws played 7 in a row out of his 8 games makes it all the more impressive he did not get run down or get hurt. Daws gave the Devils more than acceptable goaltending in February. That is worth an honorable mention.

Once again, I turn to the Captain, Nico Hischier, for the monthly honors. Just like Daws was a crucial reason for the successes the Devils did have in February, Hischier was often involved as well. His 5-on-5 on-ice rates were excellent with a on-ice CF% of 57.2%, a SF% of 55.8%, an xGF% of 62.44%, and a GF% of 68.4% in February per Natural Stat Trick. When he took to the ice, the Devils attacked and attacked quite a lot. Hischier was not just present for the generation of a lot of offense. He was also its provider. Hischier led the team in scoring for February with 7 goals and 15 points; tied with Jesper Bratt with 8 assists; and finished second to Jack Hughes in shots with 46. Hischier scored the lone non-Toffoli power play goal, scored the team’s only shorthanded goal, and finished multiple one-on-ones with goalies for important goals. The Devils do not win in Nashville, beat Philly at MetLife, prevail over Montreal, and take vengeance in San Jose without Hischier’s production. He was held pointless in 5 games this month and only really struggled to attack in the last one, the bad loss to Tampa Bay. There are plenty of reasons to be disappointed in the Devils in February. Hischier’s performances really cannot be one of them unless you have some incredibly high expectations or bizarre beef with the captain. Hischier improved his play over his January and no Devil can say they produced in the run of play or on the scoresheet like him in February. (Bratt came close with better on-ice rates but fewer goals, shots, and points.) As such, Nico Hischier is the All About the Jersey Devil of the Month of February 2024.

Concluding Thoughts & Your Take

One month later, the Devils are not a playoff team. Their 6-5-1 February, while just over the line of a “winning” month, has the Devils sitting five points back of third-place Philadelphia in the division and the second wild card spot owning Tampa Bay. The Devils’ games in hand on both would not be enough to overcome the gap alone. Nevermind that presumes the Devils would win those games. February was a month where legitimate successes were kneecapped by losses the Devils could not really afford to take. The Devils opened up the month with a win over Colorado that was followed up by a bad loss to Calgary. The Devils followed up their first back-to-back set of wins with a special-teams driven loss to Los Angeles. The massive win over Philadelphia at MetLife preceded two straight hideous losses within the division (Washington and Our Hated Rivals). After pulling out a win over Montreal, the Devils angered the fans in a sleepy 1-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Sure, the team won in San Jose to close out the month. Should patterns continue, you may want to pencil in a second ‘L’ to Anaheim or one in Los Angeles where you would wonder what is really going on with the Devils.

I sit here thinking the same thing after this whole month. The injury situation got a whole lot better. That did not make everything better for the Devils. The Devils kind of ended their power play slump - and we are a week after Lindy Ruff blamed the media for their failures. It remains as an issue. The Devils tweaked their defensive zone structure to have a forward swarm with a defenseman instead of both defenseman. That lasted for about 4 games – and praised on high by MSG broadcasters and others - before seemingly thrown out the window for same old stuff. The numbers reflect how poor and porous the Devils were defensively in February. The Devils received a solid team save percentage last month too. Yet, that did not lead to wins. To think how things would have gone if they received goaltending play like they this in, say, November. The Devils got it in February and it still was a 6-5-1 month. Even the combinations of some or all of these things did not lead to the success the Devils needed to truly be in this playoff race. Clearly, there are other issues at play than just one thing that needs to be fixed.

This turns my ire towards not just head coach Lindy Ruff and his staff, but also General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and his staff. I am literally watching a 52-win team that came back to win a playoff series from last season circle the proverbial drain from this season. No, I did not expect a repeat of a 50+ win season. I did expect the team to have the talent and drive to at least make the playoffs. The talent may be there now but the drive? No. Absolutely not true given the slow starts, conceding the first goal 43 times (and counting!) this season, and some real lame responses to games with the nadir being the three-shot third period to Tampa Bay. The coaching staff needed 50ish games before deciding to do anything tactically different in their own end of the rink. Ruff and his staff will change lines to a point where the month ended with Curtis Lazar on Jack Hughes’ wing (but not Alexander Holtz because, um, Ruff). but not how they perform or how they work or even punish them for when they mess up. Management saw this roster continuing to falter after getting healthier and remains patient in doing nothing to change the roster outside of necessary call ups. Nico Daws has arrived to provide the vaunted NHL average level of goaltending or better – and the Devils have not made the most of it. I’ve said this multiple times in other posts, and I’ll say it again here. This is an organization that does not want to admit that they have done something wrong or something did not go as well as they expected. And so nothing much changes and the team is where they are. Drive? What drive. That is how I see it at least.

I can forgive a member of the People Who Matter who believes the team was/is not all that and a bag of chips or wishes the Devils do not make the postseason so they can min-max their way to a better 2024-25. I do not fully agree with those thoughts, but I get it. It is also something for a fan to think. Not for someone in charge of the team through their actions, though. I expect the organization that can do something about any or all of this to not be so accepting of the situation. But what do I know? I am an old fan who remembers when the New Jersey Devils prioritized winning and aimed to meet high expectations. I am not so old as to lionize the awful early 1980s teams that were truly wretched, though. Or so young to think that this is the norm. Tom Fitzgerald was a player for most of those days and Lindy Ruff was a head coach elsewhere for most of those days too. They surely knew about it. Not that you would know it from their work this season. Patience can be a virtue but there is a fine line between waiting for something good and waiting for something ideal. I fear Fitzgerald has done the latter to the detriment of the New Jersey Devils.

All said, the Devils still have a shot at making it from where they are. A small shot. But a shot. They only have to do something they have not done all season: win a whole heap of games in a row. The Devils’ longest winning streak of the season is 3, something they have done four times this season – and previously done on December 23-29, 2023. This team needs a run of wins as well as help (regulation losses) from Tampa Bay, Detroit, Philly, the Islanders, Penguins, and Capitals to get into a playoff position. Could they get that winning streak? Sure, it’s possible. After five months of this season, I’m not holding my breath for it. Especially with no material change to who is on the team or how they play or how they prepare for games or how they work in those games. There could be one soon. The 2023-24 NHL Trade Deadline is next week. Fitzgerald could very well do something of significance beyond claiming someone like Nick DeSimone on waivers. Whether it will be too little, too late, or both remains to be seen.

This is ultimately the result of the Devils’ past failings catching up to them. November was a bad month. December was better but included bad losses to San Jose and Anaheim as well as a dropped point to the Flyers, whom they are chasing now. January as a bad month. February did end with a technically winning record – and the Devils remaining in about the same spot they were since November. I was particularly unhappy about several of those past losses because I feared they would come back to haunt them. They are haunting the Devils now. They have to exorcise those ghosts and not add any new ones as they begin the grind that is the March schedule. A schedule that has them have no longer than a two-day break between games until the end of the month. A schedule where they get two separate road trips after finishing up in California to start the month. A schedule where they play just four games out of 15 against teams in the bottom third of the league’s standings (Anaheim tonight, Arizona, Ottawa, and Buffalo). A schedule where those other 11 opponents have plenty to play for and have no sympathy for the Devils. It is never easy in the NHL. This situation is especially not easy for the Devils. And based on what I just saw over this past month and this season, I do not know if I can believe that they can figure it out now and go on some kind of heater. I would love it if it happens, though. I would rather be happy than right.

Still, February as a whole was not good enough solely because the Devils remain behind in the playoff race once again. Those six non-wins hurt that cause. How they lost five of them (the 0-1 OT loss at Carolina is whatever) gave the already frustrated People Who Matter even more to be frustrated about. Roughly a month after the Brylin Debacle, the Devils provided two more in those losses to Our Hated Rivals and Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay game had plenty of “Fire Lindy” shouts and I do not think crushing San Jose will quiet them too much. The vibes are not good. The reality is also not good. Such as it was in February. And is going into March.

The new month begins tonight for the Devils. Hopefully, they will not drop both games to the Ducks this season. Losing tonight would badly damage the fading playoff hopes of this team. The 2023-24 Devils are riding a knife’s edge. Which side of the blade do you think they will fall on? Can they get their acts together to win most of a busy and on-paper challenging March schedule? What happened in February that surprised you the most about the Devils, good or bad? Do you agree that the Nicos deserved the honors this month? Please leave your answers and final thoughts about February 2024 for the New Jersey Devils in the comments. Thank you for reading.