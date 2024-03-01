2023-24 Gamethread #60: New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks

Our Favorite Team is now in California for their next three games. They will play three teams who beat them in Newark earlier this season. Yes, even the two clearly mailing it in for the future. First up is the one in the Bay.

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, Bally Sports West; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Anaheim Ducks

The Song of the Late Evening: The O.C. has provided a lot of heavy music over the years. Among the last decade or so, you can count Fury among them. Their 2019 album Failed Entertainment is a set of solid tunes like “Mono No Aware.”

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all want the Devils to not lose to Anaheim a second time this season. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!