Devils in the Details - 2/9/24: We’re Not So Back Edition

Devils Links

The Devils lost the goalie battle hard in a 3-5 loss to Calgary. Check out Caleb’s recap if you have not done so yet. [All About the Jersey]

Ryan Novozsinky’s post-game article quote Lindy Ruff’s comments about Vanecek and why he did not put in Nico Daws [NJ.com ($)]

We can at least say the injury list became shorter with the Calgary game. Jack Hughes returned to the lineup. The Devils are now at a full 23 players on their active roster. Only Dougie Hamilton (LTIR), Jonas Siegenthaler (IR), and Brendan Smith (IR) are out now. [@NJDevils on X]

The Gaslight Anthem, a New Brunswick rock band that got back together two years ago and clearly has a Bruce Springsteen influence (and a collaboration), will be performing at the Stadium Series game on February 17 at MetLife Stadium between the Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers. They will be performing in the first intermission as well as playing “Howl” live for every Devils goal. [@NHL on X]

​​Hockey Links

The American GM for the 2025 NHL Four Nations tourney and the 2026 Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team is former Devil and current Minnesota GM Bill Guerin. He was supposed to be the GM for the 2022 team but the NHL did not go to the Olympics that year. [USA Hockey]

The 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championships are coming to Utica. Ben Birnell of the Rome Sentinel, who also covers the Utica Comets, has an article about the upcoming tournament set for April 3 through April 14. There will be 11 AM and 3 PM games among the 29 that will take place at the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are available but get them fast as the arena’s capacity will be 3,600 due to the broadcasts of the game. [Rome Sentinel]

Speaking of the IIHF, Olympic Ice Hockey Qualification for 2026 Milan is going on now. It is the third round of qualifying. Groups G, H, and J are playing for a spot to compete in the final round that will be held on August 29 through September 1. Group G is Hungary, Lithuania (shout out Dainius Zubrus), Japan, and round two winner Spain. Group H is Great Britain, Romania, China, and round two winner Serbia. Group J is South Korea, Poland, Ukraine, and round two winners Estonia. Only Group H begun play, the others will this morning. In the first day of Group H Great Britain owned China, 10-1 and out-shot them 47-10; Romania blanked Serbia, 4-0.

Go to the IIHF page and learn about the lower tiers of international hockey competing for a chance to compete for another chance for one of three spots. [IIHF]

Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had to be stretchered off two nights ago in a game against Our Hated Rivals. A collision with Alexis Lafreniere left him with a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg. The team reported that the surgery yesterday was successful. [@TBLightning on X] Sergachev gave a reaction of his own through his Instagram account [Sergach98 on Instagram]

32 Thoughts from Elliotte Friedman is always a must-read. The February 7 edition leads with the latest on the Arizona Coyotes saga, which is now about getting land in north Phoenix. Good luck, Arizona? It also has updates on Noah Hanifin, Jake Guentzel, Scott Laughton, Joel Edmundson, and goalies. You know, goalies. A position of need for a certain team we all support here. [Sportsnet]

While a bit old, Will Scouch is back at the scouting thing at Scouching.ca. His detailed list of 2024 NHL Draft rankings went up a few weeks ago. He does a lot more on his streams, which are Monday nights and Thursday afternoons. The most recent stream had Will’s and producer A.J. Gidaro’s mock rosters for the Four Nations tournament next year. Anyway, read his list just to get a sense of who’s who in the 2024 draft class. [Scouching]

The latest in NJ High School hockey. Plenty of tournaments are happening now with some seasons wrapping up. Shout out to Delbarton knocking out Bergen Catholic 6-2 in the Gordon Cup quarterfinals. They’ll play St. Augustine in the semis. Meanwhile, Christian Brothers Academy await to see if #1 Don Bosco Prep beats Pope John tomorrow for their semifinal on Monday. As well as Toms River East moving on after beating Freehold 5-1 in the Dowd Cup. They will play Ocean on Monday in one semifinal. The other semifinal is tomorrow between Brick and Southern. [NJ.com ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below. Thank you for reading.