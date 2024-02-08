2023-24 Gamethread #49: New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames

Our Favorite Team survived blowing a lead with a dramatic late game winner at home. Nice. Now to make mean anything, they have to win again. Like tonight.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Calgary Flames

The Song of the Evening: Guillermo Scott Herren is a producer who has released music under various names, such as Prefuse 73. He’s worked with the likes of The Flaming Lips, Aesop Rock, MF DOOM, El-P, and the Wu-Tang Clan. He’s also released music separately, such as the title track of his 2003 album One Word Extinguisher.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils need to follow up a win with another win. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.