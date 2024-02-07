 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/7/24: Happy Returns Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/7/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: FEB 06 Avalanche at Devils
New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Nosek (92) looks on during a game between the Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils on February 06, 2024 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils squandered a 3-1 lead over the Avalanche in the third period on Wednesday night, but a goal from John Marino proved to be the decisive tally as New Jersey won, 5-3. [Devils NHL]

Tomas Nosek, who hasn’t played in quite a while because of injury, is back:

Jack is close:

The story of how Lou found Arlette Roxburgh, who has been singing the National Anthem for Devils home games for 25 years now, is pretty great: [Devils NHL]

“The Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames, the three NHL clubs with players facing sexual assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have been informed they will receive salary cap relief, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed on Monday.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Golden Knights end that long winning streak for the Oilers:

Oh, look, another Winter Classic for Chicago:

“The clock is ticking on the Coyotes in Arizona. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that the fate of the franchise in the desert would be ‘addressed’ in the ‘next few weeks,’ but league sources suggest to Daily Faceoff that news is imminent, coming perhaps as soon as Super Bowl weekend.” [Daily Faceoff]

It’s too good: “...The New York Rangers would like to add a forward. I’m told that they did make an offer [for] Elias Lindholm, formerly of the Calgary Flames, now [with] the Vancouver Canucks. But that offer clearly wasn’t accepted. James Dolan, the owner of the New York Rangers, wants to protect the 2024 first-round pick so that the Rangers can be part of the spotlight at the draft and The Sphere. Because Dolan is also the owner of The Sphere in [Las] Vegas. Doesn’t mean that [general manager] Chris Drury can’t use another first-round pick – maybe in 2025 or acquire one. But, the Rangers want to be part of the spectacle in Vegas.” [TSN]

Evgeny Kuznetsov:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...