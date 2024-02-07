Devils in the Details - 2/7/24: Happy Returns Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils squandered a 3-1 lead over the Avalanche in the third period on Wednesday night, but a goal from John Marino proved to be the decisive tally as New Jersey won, 5-3. [Devils NHL]

Tomas Nosek, who hasn’t played in quite a while because of injury, is back:

#NEWS: We have activated F Tomas Nosek off injured reserve. He will play in tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/F9o6XcDjKa — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 6, 2024

Jack is close:

Yes, Jack Hughes was in a regular jersey today at #NJDevils morning skate. Lindy Ruff called it “another step closer” to a return.



NJ has the day off tomorrow, Ruff says they’ll “evaluate where he's at” and how he’s progressed.



Adds: “We'll see for the Calgary game." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 6, 2024

The story of how Lou found Arlette Roxburgh, who has been singing the National Anthem for Devils home games for 25 years now, is pretty great: [Devils NHL]

“The Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames, the three NHL clubs with players facing sexual assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have been informed they will receive salary cap relief, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed on Monday.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Golden Knights end that long winning streak for the Oilers:

The Golden Knights will stop the Oilers' winning streak at 16 ❌ pic.twitter.com/j87qSwKSIo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 7, 2024

Oh, look, another Winter Classic for Chicago:

BREAKING: Blackhawks will host the Winter Classic next season at Wrigley Field against the Blues, a source tells the Sun-Times.



Story: https://t.co/slWoZJo5Ti — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 6, 2024

“The clock is ticking on the Coyotes in Arizona. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that the fate of the franchise in the desert would be ‘addressed’ in the ‘next few weeks,’ but league sources suggest to Daily Faceoff that news is imminent, coming perhaps as soon as Super Bowl weekend.” [Daily Faceoff]

It’s too good: “...The New York Rangers would like to add a forward. I’m told that they did make an offer [for] Elias Lindholm, formerly of the Calgary Flames, now [with] the Vancouver Canucks. But that offer clearly wasn’t accepted. James Dolan, the owner of the New York Rangers, wants to protect the 2024 first-round pick so that the Rangers can be part of the spotlight at the draft and The Sphere. Because Dolan is also the owner of The Sphere in [Las] Vegas. Doesn’t mean that [general manager] Chris Drury can’t use another first-round pick – maybe in 2025 or acquire one. But, the Rangers want to be part of the spectacle in Vegas.” [TSN]

Evgeny Kuznetsov:

Evgeny Kuznetsov (@Capitals) to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. https://t.co/CtNevRfsi1 pic.twitter.com/wpjC92CZTI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 5, 2024

