New Jersey Devils Junior’s Prospect Update: Filmon The Professional

Cole Brown has struggled this season and is still nine points below his pace to equal last year’s totals. This goes without saying, but as a draft +1 player in the OHL, one would want to see those totals rise, not fall. Per the team’s twitter account, Brown has been playing on Brantford’s second line in recent games. Despite the opportunities, he sits 8th on the team in points. Time is running short to turn it around this season, but as an 18-year-old, Brown’s development is only beginning. Players develop at different paces and hopefully Brown’s boon is coming soon.

On the other side of the development curse is Cam Squires, who leads the Cape Breton Eagles with 47 points in 46 games. The Devils seem to really have something special in Squires. Watch him power his way to the net on this goal.

BACK-TO-BACK GAME WINNING GOALS FOR SQUIRES



Newcombe, Cibulka pic.twitter.com/TNK41e9FJG — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 28, 2024

After a bit of a slow start by last season’s standards, Josh Filmon has poured it on of late, including a three point night at the end of January. Filmon is on a 32 goal, 72 point pace per Elite Prospects. At season’s end, Filmon is expected to join the Utica Comets to continue his professional career after a brief cup of coffee at the end of last season. However, with Swift Current firmly entrenched in the playoff race this year that reunion may be delayed.

This is the last time defenseman Chase Cheslock will appear on this chart. The observant may have noticed that Cheslock’s numbers have been unchanged since last month. That’s because Cheslock has joined the University of St. Thomas in the NCAA, where he has 2 assists in his first 8 games. Going forward, this page will update on Cheslock with the other collegiate players.

Around the Pool

Gritsyuk’s spectacular month earned him KHL forward of the Month honors.

KHL Best Players for January 2024:



– Alexander Samoilov (SEV)

– Alexander Nikishin (SKA)

– Arseny Gritsyuk (SKA)

– Maxim Motorygin (DYN) pic.twitter.com/GIxLQj2wJo — KHL (@khl_eng) February 1, 2024

It may be time to start considering Brian Halonen as a possible call-up. The 6’0 winger has scored nine goals and twelve points in fifteen games.

Halonen did not factor into a 6-5 shootout victory for the Utica Comets on Saturday. Goaltender Isaac Poulter earned the win with 27 saves. Defenseman Topias Vilen added a couple of assists. [TheAhl.com]

Speaking of Topias Vilen, this play is typical of the type of offense the speeding defender brings. Watch him pinch to beat the other team’s defender to a loose puck that leads to a tic tac toe goal for the Comets.

Two apple night for Topias Vilen, now up to 12 points (1G, 11A) in 22 games (.545 P/GP) #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/joIxNDWeZo — Daniel Rebain (@pvtmcbain) January 27, 2024

Congratulations to Comets forward Graeme Clarke for playing in the AHL All-Star challenge against his defenseman brother, Brandt. The Clarkes become only the second brother duo to play in the same AHL All-Star game, the other being Chris and Peter Ferraro in 1997 and 2003. Here’s a wholesome interview with their parents.

Graeme and Brandt Clarke playing together, made so much more special by their parents being there!



Hear from Mom and Dad! pic.twitter.com/I1uB2xevKF — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) February 6, 2024

At least the happy parents enjoyed a shootout goal.

Final Thoughts

Hitting on Josh Filmon (6th Round) and Cam Squires (4th Round) would be a big boon to the Devils. Both players are still very young and will take some time to develop, but so far their progress has been very encouraging. It will be interesting to see how Filmon adjusts to a full-time professional role next season and whether Cam Squires earns his professional contract early. Even if Squires does get signed in the offseason, his age will prevent him from playing in Utica next year until his season with Cape Breton ends, so it is possible that Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald may wait until Squires is eligible to play for the Comets before signing him.

Now it is time to tell us what you think. Post your comments below.