Hockey at the Rock- Episode 21: Limping Into the Break

The New Jersey Devils continued to be plagued by the same issues that have characterized the 2023-24 season so far. Despite the team being on their bye week on the ice, the roster has undergone changes off the ice as they continue to work through various injuries and the roster losses of Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, who have now both been charged with sexual assault by the London Police Department. They will not be returning to the New Jersey Devils moving forward.

Elsewhere, in happier news, Jesper Bratt took his teammate’s place in the All-Star Game and the NHL made several other announcements regarding the future of the game.

We will see how Tom Fitzgerald retools his roster with the various changes needed and deficits that it currently has. Hopefully they can recapture some of last year’s magic while it’s not quite too late.

As always, thank you all for listening and Let’s Go Devils!