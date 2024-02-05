 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/5/24: We’re Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/5/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2024 NHL All-Star Portraits
Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils of Team Hughes poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt wraps up the NHL All-Star Weekend:

Sounds like Jack is close to returning:

A few roster notes:

A look at a handful of trade options that Tom Fitzgerald might find interesting as the trade deadline draws near: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

If you’d like a recap of the 2024 NHL All-Star festivities, here you go: [NHL.com] [Sportsnet]

“Was it perfect? No. The NHL Skills competition will never achieve that. Not when a few of its participants bring the ‘trying isn’t cool’ mentality of eighth graders in a school play. But for what felt like the first time in forever, there was a lot to like about the event, which went down at Scotiabank Arena Friday as part of the 2024 festivities. The revamped format brought more excitement and showcased the players’ raw skill better than it has in years.” [Daily Faceoff]

Sean Monahan heads to Winnipeg:

Jesse Puljujarvi signs a two-year deal with the Penguins:

“The NHL will not release its finding from a yearlong investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman by multiple players from the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team until ongoing judicial proceedings have been completed by London, Ontario, police.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...