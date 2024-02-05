Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt wraps up the NHL All-Star Weekend:

“It was a lot of fun. The last couple of days have been a cool experience for me and I’ve been very honored to have been here.”



Hear from Jesper Bratt following today’s #NHLAllStar Game.



Jesper Bratt following today's #NHLAllStar Game.

Sounds like Jack is close to returning:

#NEWS: Jack went home to Jersey last night after participating in Thursday’s draft and Friday’s media hits. He was extremely honored to be a part of All-Star Weekend, especially sharing it with his brother.



He’s really close to returning and wanted to get back so he could… — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 3, 2024

A few roster notes:

Tomas Nosek is on the ice for #NJDevils practice!



Rejoining his teammates for the first time in a long time. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 4, 2024

On where Smith and Siegenthaler are in their recoveries:



On where Smith and Siegenthaler are in their recoveries:

"I would anticipate we're getting closer to them getting back to practice."

A look at a handful of trade options that Tom Fitzgerald might find interesting as the trade deadline draws near: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

If you’d like a recap of the 2024 NHL All-Star festivities, here you go: [NHL.com] [Sportsnet]

“Was it perfect? No. The NHL Skills competition will never achieve that. Not when a few of its participants bring the ‘trying isn’t cool’ mentality of eighth graders in a school play. But for what felt like the first time in forever, there was a lot to like about the event, which went down at Scotiabank Arena Friday as part of the 2024 festivities. The revamped format brought more excitement and showcased the players’ raw skill better than it has in years.” [Daily Faceoff]

Sean Monahan heads to Winnipeg:

The Canadiens have acquired a first-round pick (2024) and a conditional third-round pick (2027) from Winnipeg in exchange for forward Sean Monahan.



Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xY01f8nolZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 2, 2024

Jesse Puljujarvi signs a two-year deal with the Penguins:

The Penguins have signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year contract.



The two-year contract runs through the end of the 2024.25 season and carries an average annual value of $800,000.



Full details: https://t.co/v1fPzfHC67 pic.twitter.com/iIlBbgOsh7 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 4, 2024

“The NHL will not release its finding from a yearlong investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman by multiple players from the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team until ongoing judicial proceedings have been completed by London, Ontario, police.” [ESPN]

