Should the New Jersey Devils Help Facilitate More Deals Like Yesterday’s Chris Tanev Trade?

The NHL trade deadline is just over a week away on March 8th and as always the expectation is that teams will be busy. Playoff contenders will be adding pieces to try and push them over the top, while rebuilding teams will be looking to move out veteran pieces in exchange for youth and potential. And then we have teams like our New Jersey Devils, who this year are stuck in a bit of limbo.

At the conclusion of play last night, the Devils still sit within striking range of the teams they’re chasing: The Second Rate Rivals and the Lightning. Five points back of both teams, (albeit with at least a game in hand on each one), the Devils also find themselves in a tough spot with three teams behind them that trail them by two points or less and have games in hand that could allow those teams to jump them. So should the Devils push to be buyers and try to sneak into the playoffs or should they sell off a couple of pieces and look towards next season?

Well, maybe the answer for this year lies somewhere in between.

Yesterday, the Devils were involved in the trade between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars that resulted in Chris Tanev heading over to Dallas. In exchange for retaining just over a million of Tanev’s salary and an unsigned goalie prospect, the Devils received a fourth round pick in 2026. While that may seem like a small return, the fact is the Devils got an asset for a player that wasn’t in their long term plans and some salary cap space. Said cap space isn’t the premium it typically would be this season either, as even after this retention, the Devils have over $8 million due to Dougie Hamilton being on LTIR.

Maybe the play for the Devils this season is to see if there are any other deals out there were they can be “brokers” as they were here. With available cap space to burn due to Hamilton being out for the year, the Devils could find ways to accrue extra draft capital even if it is later round picks like the one they got from Dallas. But why would they want to do this?

Well, there’s a couple of different ways to look at acquiring some additional picks. First, the team has had some success with late round picks (Jesper Bratt being the shining example) and could look to use these picks to keep the prospect pipeline fresh and stocked. They also could be stockpiling more picks to eventually make a trade. Whether that means trading the acquired picks, or trading higher round picks of their own and then using the acquired picks to supplement that draft class. Either way, this could be a “reload” of sorts for the Devils; they’re obviously not going to tear down what they have and rebuild, but it could allow them to gather more assets to make sure they do not sacrifice another season beyond this one.

While it would be atypical for a team who is supposed to be in a contention window to be doing this, the Devils find themselves in an unusual spot due to the Hamilton injury. While I don’t want to give up on this season, the lack of consistency from the team has made me feel as though pivoting might be the better option. If the Devils can be the middleman for another deal or two, then I say they go for it, as long as it’s more one season retention situations like the Tanev deal. Perhaps taking a deadline to reload and reassess what the plan is going forward could be key to a longer contention window.

What are your thoughts on the Devils possibly helping to facilitate deals for other teams? Do you like this idea or do you think the team should still be pushing for the postseason? Would the Devils brokering deals be equivalent to them surrendering this season for you? Leave any and all comments below and thanks as always for reading!