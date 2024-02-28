New Jersey Devils Helped Calgary Flames Trade Chris Tanev to Dallas Stars

A little over a week before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, the New Jersey Devils have been involved in a trade. Key word: involved. The main trade that happened earlier tonight was that the Calgary Flames sent defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars. Calgary acquired defenseman Artem Grushnikov, a second round pick in 2024, and a conditional 2026 third round pick. The condition is that the pick is only given to Calgary if Dallas makes the Stanley Cup Finals this year.

The Devils’ involvement was with the making the money work. Tanev makes $4.5 million this season. Dallas did not want to take the entire cap hit. Calgary could and did retain half of Tanev’s salary. The Devils, who had millions in LTIR-provided room, opted to retain 50% of what was the remaining half of Tanev’s salary. In order to make that work, the Devils sent prospect goaltender Cole Brady to Calgary for Tanev. The Devils then flipped Tanev to Dallas with 50% retention of his salary and received a 2026 fourth round pick in return. Calgary also sent on Brady to Dallas. The end result is as follows:

Dallas gets Tanev with a $1.125 million cap hit (25% of his original contract) and Cole Brady

Calgary gets Grushnikov, Dallas’ second round pick in 2024, and Dallas’ third round pick in 2026 if Dallas goes to the Stanley Cup Finals this year. They retain 50% of Tanev’s 2023-24 salary.

New Jersey gets Dallas’ fourth round pick in 2026 and retain 25% of Tanev’s 2023-24 salary.

Basically, the Devils paid $1.125 million for a fourth round pick to potentially use in two years or to throw into a trade package. They also clear Brady off of their reserve list. His draft rights were set to expire this August. Given his 88.6% save percentage in 9 games at UMass following three seasons of college hockey of 12-13 appearances with a 91% save percentage or worse in each year, it was questionable as to whether the Devils would sign him to a contract after college. At least the Devils can say they used Brady for something instead of just choosing to not sign him in the Summer. One less decision to make in the offseason.

This seems like a good chunk of change spent for a mid-round pick in two years. I am not surprised it was that low of a pick given that Tanev is a pending UFA this Summer and anyone who seriously wants the 34-year old defender long term will be able to do so after July 1 without giving anything up. The market may have high prices for centers this year (see: Sean Monahan yielding a first rounder for Montreal) not necessarily reputationally-tough veteran defensemen.

It is possible that General Manager Tom Fitzgerald got involved in the hopes of buying some goodwill from either side. The Devils essentially did the Flames and Stars a favor by taking some money for someone who will not play for them. Given the rumors between the Devils and Flames regarding goaltender Jakob Markstrom, this may not be nothing. It could be though. Calgary GM Craig Conroy is under no requirement to do any favors to Fitzgerald in response. Neither is Dallas GM Jim Gill, whose team is likely looking to strengthen their roster and not sell like Calgary. Helping to make a deal work is just that and no one in the NHL is necessarily going to look at that and decide to pay it forward for Fitzgerald’s benefit. This may change should it turn out to help make a future deal with Calgary more possible.

If nothing else, the Devils have now been involved in a significant trade. The next step is potentially make one. The NHL Trade Deadline is on March 8. Plenty may (or may not) happen until then. Please leave your reactions to the Devils’ involvement in this trade in the comments.