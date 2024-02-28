Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The road trip is off to a good start: The Devils claimed an important 7-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Darren Dreger on the Devils and Tyler Toffoli: “They’d prefer to extend Tyler Toffoli, they have already engaged, at least to some degree, in extension talks with the agent Pat Brisson. Why wouldn’t you? I mean, this guy has 25 goals, you can see he’s a part of their future. The predicament is they’re a non-playoff team right now. So I believe that the New Jersey Devils are going to take the next three games out west to deeply analyze their team and as you get closer to the trade deadline, if they feel that they’re not playoff worthy, then perhaps they explore some of the interests that they’re getting in Toffoli as a free agent.” [TSN]

Frank Seravalli on the Devils, Predators and Juuse Saros: “Well, at least one team has been very interested in Saros over the last couple weeks – believed to be the Devils – but Daily Faceoff sources indicated on Monday that the Preds have told teams that as long as they are in position to make the playoffs that Saros will not be traded.” [Daily Faceoff]

Some conversation here about the Devils:

Dimitri talked about Alex Holtz's usage being icky. Emily also mentioned that talking to people around the league, there's a belief it's probably Ruff's last season with the #NJDevils — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_NJD) February 28, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Gary Bettman on the Winnipeg situation: “I believe that this is a strong NHL market. I believe that ownership has made extraordinary commitments to the Jets, to this arena, and to the downtown area, involving hundreds of millions of dollars. I’m not sure why people are speculating that, somehow, (the NHL is) not going to be here.” [The Athletic ($)] [Sportsnet]

A bold prediction for each NHL team as the trade deadline approaches: [The Athletic ($)]

Ken Campbell on Matt Rempe’s loud entrance to the NHL: “Generally speaking, hockey loves guys like Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers. Perhaps that’s why the 21-year-old has been the talk of hockey over the past couple of days. He’s quickly becoming a folk hero for his willingness to scrap with some of the most veteran heavyweights in the NHL. But there’s a price tag attached to all of this, particularly when you look at the shots Rempe took in his fight Sunday afternoon against Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets.” [The Hockey News]

Valeri Nichushkin returns:

Valeri Nichushkin (@Avalanche) cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing with team. https://t.co/fYKhko1G7V pic.twitter.com/vKDDFJW83q — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 26, 2024

