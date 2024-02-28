The Devils Are a Soft Team. This Must Be Addressed Before Next Season.

Something that every grade school kid learns at some point is that there is a bully. Bullies will look to pick on easy targets. The bully typically doesn’t stop picking on their target until that person sticks up for themselves, at which point the bully either moves on to the next victim or (hopefully) outgrows this phase in his life. I don’t normally condone fighting but I do believe in “boys will be boys” to some extent and that if you’re unfortunate enough to be in that position, you gotta do what you gotta do to get someone to leave you alone.

The NHL isn’t quite the elementary school playground at recess but one similarity the two share is that secrets don’t often stay secrets for very long. In the NHL, everything you do (and don’t do) in a game is on tape for the rest of the league to see. Teams armed with this information game plan accordingly so they know what to expect when they face an opponent on any given night. It’s part of the reason why a once-dominant power play becomes stale and predictable over the course of 59 games when a poorly-coached team fails to make adjustments. When teams know you have a weakness that can easily be exploited, they’re going to exploit that weakness time and time again until you do something about it. When teams know you won’t challenge them, they don’t have to respect the fact you have that tool in your arsenal.

The 2023-24 New Jersey Devils have many flaws, all of which have been covered on this website throughout the season. They have had issues with injuries, poor goaltending, players underperforming, players not being talented enough, baffling player usage, poor coaching, and a GM who has been far too patient to do his job and make any substantial changes, just to name a few. But anyone who has watched this Devils team for a prolonged period of time, night in and night out, year in and year out, would notice a particular issue that has continued to pop up from time to time that needs to be addressed with this season effectively over. That issue is that the team is too soft.

Of course, different people have different definitions for what “soft” actually is. Its difficult to quantify because it is the type of thing that rarely shows up in the box score (outside of an outdated ‘hits’ statistic that can be misleading). A team that doesn’t answer the bell when physically challenged could and probably should be labeled as soft, but being soft also fall under the umbrella of “compete”, winning board battles, playing with heart, and “wanting it more”. Without trying to dive too far into someone’s head and trying to read someone’s mind, a team that like the Devils that has been ‘mentally weak’ could also be labeled as soft. It’s the type of thing that is tough to exactly put your finger on, but to borrow a expression credited to former US Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart when he was tasked to describe obscenity, “I know it when I see it”. If you’re like me where you’ve watched every game of this team this season, you know that this team is as soft as a marshmallow. The rest of the league knows it as well because we all see it from how they play the Devils. The Devils are Soft with a capital ‘S’. And until they do something about it, opposing teams are going to continue to channel their inner 4th-grade bully and press the issue.

Let’s start with the most obvious example of the Devils being soft, which is their willingness to engage physically. Or more specifically, their lack thereof. Obviously, this is a far different era than the 80s and 90s, where every team pretty much had a goon who was willing to scrap. But we’re not even necessarily talking about goons as we are playing with an edge, which is something you are going to need in order to make deep runs in the playoffs when the opposition is laying it all out there. We’re talking about getting under the skin of the opposition, which is something the Devils haven’t done nearly enough of this season.

It’s hard to believe that a Devils franchise that once employed Scott Stevens, a player nobody would ever accuse of being soft, for as long as they did has gotten to the point where other teams see the opportunity to take liberties. Ken Daneyko and Bryce Salvador, two other players nobody would ever accuse of being soft, might not be able to say what they really think covering the games on MSG, but I have a hard time believing either is ok with what this team has shown.

I’m not saying the Devils necessarily need to go out and get a Ryan Reaves-type who is only good at punching faces and not much else. But when I see the Blackhawks rally to Connor Bedard’s defense after colliding with Brendan Smith (one of the few players on this roster who will answer the bell, so credit to him there), juxtapose that to everybody on the Panthers taking runs at Nico Hischier last season to the point of ridiculousness and the Devils doing nothing about it. You know you have a problem when the lowly San Jose Sharks and all 5’10”, 192 lbs of Alexander Barabanov gets away with boarding Simon Nemec in last night’s game and NOT ONE player on the Devils so much as gets in his face.

It’s also tough to stomach someone like Jacob Trouba having free reign to do whatever he wants whenever he faces the Devils because nobody will do anything about it. It’s frustrating that he can not only lay out Nathan Bastian, but laugh in his face as the referees break it up. This coming an hour after rookie Matt Rempe also laid out Bastian, earning himself a quick trip to the showers. This coming months after Trouba laid out Tomas Nosek with no retribution. This coming months after Trouba laid out Timo Meier with no retribution....are you sensing a pattern here? Say what you will about Trouba, a notorious headhunter and wannabe baseball player who has thrown his share of flying elbows over the years, but he knows exactly who he is and what he’s doing. If you knew you could do whatever you wanted to do on the ice with zero repercussions, wouldn’t you continue to do so as well?

Of course, there’s more to being soft than the Devils biggest rivals rubbing their noses in the sand, stealing their girl, and laughing while they do it. If you go back and read through game recaps and/or comments sections from previous losses this season, a common theme is that the team doesn’t respond well to teams that ramp up physical play. This isn’t always the case, as the Devils had a response when Connor Clifton delivered an illegal check to Nico Hischier’s head earlier this season. But those responses are more often the exception than the norm, and this isn’t even getting into the small things during games we see time to time in games where the Devils do little to nothing, such as their goaltender taking an extra bump or whack of the stick from an opposing player. Those details may seem minor, but if its something you and I are picking up on watching from home, you can bet that an opposing video coach scouting the Devils is also relaying that information to their higher-ups.

Cynics would be quick to point out that having an enforcer on the roster doesn’t actually deter the opposition from taking liberties or prevent injuries, and there might be some truth to that. Mason Geertsen being on the roster two years ago didn’t prevent Jeremy Lauzon from delivering a hard check to Jack Hughes into the boards two seasons ago, injuring him in the process. Having a Tom Wilson on the roster probably doesn’t stop Connor Clifton from doing what he did to Hischier. But you know what else doesn’t deter the opposition from taking liberties? Doing nothing.

Critics might also point out that you don’t want to take foolish penalties. They would say that NHL officiating is bad and they almost always catch the guy who retaliates as opposed to the instigating party, which is true. But there are also instances where you can’t let something slide and you just have to take a penalty as a result. Some might say this is undisciplined and that going to the penalty box is a recipe for losing games, but I would file this under the “good penalties to take” folder, similar to hooking someone with a Grade A high danger scoring chance and preventing a goal against. It’s one of those situations where you just have to kill those penalties off to have each other’s backs. Sometimes, the boys need to police the boys to keep everyone in check. Sometimes, you have to be willing to pay the price for the benefit of the team, and too often, the Devils have not been willing to pay the price.

There’s more to paying the price and not being soft than just dropping the gloves though. Its about consistently forechecking and backchecking. It’s about competing, showing up on time, and not challenging a record by one of the worst teams in NHL history when it comes to giving up the first goal. It’s about not letting things snowball where you give up 3-4 goals a period in bunches, such as what happened earlier this season vs. Washington. It’s about winning board battles. It’s about being willing to go to the front of the net, rather than hang around on the perimeter looking for east-west passes that aren’t there because the opposition knows to sit on those passes. It’s about blocking shots so the overwhelmed, underperforming goalies aren’t being put in a position to fail in the first place. Its about going through the body and finishing your checks. It’s about playing with a sense of urgency, heart, and professional pride, which is something the Devils haven’t done all year. These are all things the Devils could’ve been doing more of starting in Game 1 of this season that just hasn’t been there on a consistent basis, and all things that I don’t expect to see the rest of the way with the team more or less playing out the string and players start to make “business decisions”. These are all things the Devils could’ve been doing more of despite the rash of injuries the team suffered, which is why I can’t give the team a pass for injuries being an excuse for where they are in the standings. The Devils are in the position they’re in because this is who they are as a hockey team.

There might not be an advanced stat, Excel spreadsheet, or model that quantifies the Devils ability to “give a crap/60”, but rest assured, these Devils are near the bottom of the league in that hypothetical category I just made up that is actually important to winning hockey games and its part of the reason why they won’t be playing playoff hockey this season. This is another aspect where these Devils are soft.

It’s hard to fathom that a Devils franchise that celebrated Sergei Brylin by putting him in their Ring of Honor earlier this season continues to be the antithesis of everything Brylin was as a max-effort, “do whatever it takes“ kind of player. Brylin, another player who would never be accused of being soft, surely knew that this level of play isn’t good enough as the Devils sleepwalked their way to yet another embarrassing loss on home ice that night. The fact the Devils play this soft when he is on the coaching staff is a disgrace.

Its tough to pinpoint exactly when the Devils became a team of chumps who got pushed around easily (although this article from John in 2017 points out this has been an issue that predates most of the guys on this team). Its one of those things where I don’t want to necessarily pin it all on Lindy Ruff. Not only does this issue pre-date him, I doubt he’s telling the players in practice “Be soft on pucks”, “Don’t have your teammates backs”, or “Your compete level is fine, you don’t need to work harder than that”. Don’t get me wrong. I think Lindy Ruff should’ve been relieved of his coaching duties months, if not years, ago. But this is one of those things where I can only judge the current team by what I see or don’t see and even Ruff has been one to criticize the lack of response by the players in the past.

Assuming Tom Fitzgerald isn’t ‘too patient’ where its status quo and he decides to run it back, somewhere on his to-do list this offseason needs to be “harder to play against”. Part of that is finding ways to get guys like Timo Meier and Jack Hughes to play to the back of their hockey cards, as having your best players actually being your best players makes you harder to play against. Meier and Hughes are part of a long list of Devils players who have underperformed this year. That said, part of that is also getting Meier back to doing the stuff that made Timo Meier Timo Meier in the first place. Part of that is getting Hughes to put in more than a cursory effort since he’s more concerned about protecting himself while he’s on the ice.

A lot of it is also finding the right mix of guys to surround them with on the roster who will do the dirty work, as nobody expects players like Hughes or Bratt to be the one to get into a scrap. Part of it is finding someone who is better at hockey than Brendan Smith who will answer the bell when called upon. Part of it is finding a way to get a guy like Dawson Mercer, a player who I’m told has that ‘dawg’ in him, to actually play like he has that dawg in him instead of being another guy who is caught standing around like he has so frequently this year. Part of it is for Alex Holtz to do more of those types of things to give whoever the next coach will be a reason to move him up in the lineup. And that’s just to name a handful of players, as everybody on the roster could and should be doing more than they have been. This is one of those things where a young, immature hockey team like the Devils needs to learn this if they want to get to that next level, and it starts with putting a better, more well-rounded supporting cast around the core in place.

Yes, the Devils are banged up, and that could be seen as a reason why they’re not doing the hard work that needs to be done as they continue to battle through it. That can’t really be used as an excuse though as this has been a recurring issue for several years now. Regardless, if you want to be a championship-caliber hockey team, you need to be willing to do the stuff that others don’t want to do. You need to be willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team even when you’re sore and you don’t want to do it. You also can’t let the Jacob Troubas of the world embarrass you in your own building and laugh about it to your face. The Devils are not going to win a championship this year for a lot of reasons, and while there are more important reasons contributing to that than the roughly 2700 words I just wrote about the team being soft, one of the reasons further down the list is because of their unwillingness to dig deep and do the work necessary. Until the Devils adopt a little bit of that bully mentality, they’re going to continue being bullied themselves.