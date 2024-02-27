Game Preview #59: New Jersey Devils @ San Jose Sharks

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (29-25-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-5)

The Time: 10:30 PM EST

The Broadcast: NBCSCA, MSGSN

Key Takeaways

With the joys of back-to-back afternoon games in the rearview mirror, Devils fans now get to experience the joys of watching them play one of the league’s worst teams—one they’ve lost to already this year—late, late at night.

They enter Tuesday to begin the first leg of the once-dreaded California road trip, where they’ll face San Jose first. San Jose is still bad. What’s more, they’ve lost their last three games in a row.

Lindy Ruff remains the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

The last time the Devils played the Sharks . . .

. . . was December 1, 2023. They lost. They lost 6-3 in a game that Chris called a “disgusting performance” in his recap. That was shortly before Akira Schmid was banished to the netherverse of the AHL. What truly frustrated me in revisiting this particular game was the reminder that Ruff mismanaged Akira Schmid until he was unusable and fodder for Utica. Here’s what Chris wrote:

17 shots against. 5 goals. 6 high danger shots against. 4 goals. Akira Schmid should have had the night off tonight, as he had just played on Tuesday in relief in addition to facing 47 SHOTS LAST NIGHT. Personally, I’m not surprised he didn’t have it. This was on Lindy Ruff to know he wasn’t capable of playing back-to-back nights, and to pull him after he got to three goals. He was not moving the way he was moving in Philadelphia. He was slow, unreactive, and had a hard time handling the puck. Maybe Vitek still would have given up four goals. The Devils were playing horribly in the few situations that the Sharks had any chance at all to score.

Sound familiar? It sounds familiar to me. In fact, it sounds almost exactly like the schedule Ruff has been subjecting Nico Daws to, with similarly disastrous results. Given Schmid was fine but not spectacular in his last outing, a 4-1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning, I imagine that Ruff will continue to run Daws into the ground. I imagine that Daws will start against San Jose, even though it that game might be a perfect opportunity to help build Schmid’s confidence, and even though just three days off will certainly not help Daws rest to his former level of sharpness. We shall see when the Devils’ lineup information becomes available.

The San Jose Sharks are . . .

. . .bad. Look, we all know the San Jose Sharks are bad. What they are not, however, is a team that the Devils are guaranteed to beat. We’ve seen this too many times already in this curséd season. Even less promising is that the Sharks look to roster several ghosts from Christmas past—former Devils that will get their opportunity to haunt their struggling former team in a must-win game.

Blackwood likely to start tomorrow, Okhotiuk should play too. Quinn says Labanc will play. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 26, 2024

Shakir Mukhamadullin is injured and will not play, but Okhotiuk, Zetterlund, and Blackwood all will. Normally, I’m not too concerned about former Devils coming back to bite the team. Lots of players play for lots of teams by the end of their career, and while there are certainly moments where a player will make you regret you traded them or let them walk, those times don’t come around too often in the regular season.

Tonight could give us one of those moments.

Zetterlund—who plays exactly the kind of rugged forechecking game the Devils have been missing—has scored 15 goals and 23 points this season. Hardly numbers that pop, but his value to the team was always beyond the top line of the scoresheet.

Then there’s Mackenzie Blackwood. Now, he doesn’t have great counting stats (3.51 GAA and an .898 SV%, which has dropped precipitously over the last few months from their formerly respectable positions), but he’s having a fine season for someone who suits up for the San Jose Sharks on a regular basis. He’s 36th in goals saved above expected, 19 places higher than the next Devils goaltender (Daws at 55). He’s 13th in saves made. He’s 45 places ahead of Vanecek in high danger attempt save percentage (38 vs. 83, out of 90 measured). All this is to say, there’s still an average if not above average goaltender in Mackenzie Blackwood, and he’s currently putting together that performance for the league’s second-worst team.

I thought Blackwood was cooked. I was not at all sorry to see him leave, nor were most people. Neither am I asking to bring him back. That ship has sailed, and like Pavel Zacha, we’ve all made our peace with that.

And yet. . . . And yet.

It’s an indictment of our organization’s ability to get the best performances out of the talent they have within the organization. One of the best outcomes the Devils could’ve had over the last three years was for Blackwood to become an average starting goaltender. Injuries played their part in preventing that. Dave Rogalski did too. Mackenzie Blackwood notched a .918 SV% in 23 games played during the 2018-2019 season, then followed that up with a .915 SV% in 47 games during the 2019-2020 season. Dave Rogalski joined the Devils staff as a goaltending coach for the 2020-2021 season, a position he’s held to this day, alongside new head coach Lindy Ruff.

Blackwood would not have another season above a .902 SV%. In four seasons under Rogalski and Ruff’s tenure, he would only break .900 that one year, the first year.

And they’re doing it again: first to Akira Schmid, now Nico Daws.

The Devils have put themselves in a position where they cannot afford to lose games. The San Jose Sharks are a bad team that’s missing Matt Benning, Tomas Hertl, Logan Couture, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic to injury. If they cannot beat the Sharks this time around, they may as well pack their games and go home before they even attempt taking on the other Californian teams.

The San Jose Sharks lineup

#SJSharks lines today, Smith and Addison participated in practice too, Vlasic out:



Duclair-Granlund-Zetterlund

Kunin-Eklund-Zadina

Barabanov-Sturm-Labanc

Hoffman-Carpenter-Bailey



Ferraro-Emberson

Thrun-Rutta

Okhotiuk-Burroughs — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 26, 2024

These lines were reported during the Sharks’ practice yesterday.

Your thoughts

Lindy Ruff was not fired, and Ryan Novozinsky is on the California road trip. Is this three game stretch his last chance to right the ship? Does Zetterlund score, with Blackwood saving 30/31? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.