2023-24 Gamethread #59: New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks

Our Favorite Team is now in California for their next three games. They will play three teams who beat them in Newark earlier this season. Yes, even the two clearly mailing it in for the future. First up is the one in the Bay.

The Time: 10:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCSCA; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the San Jose Sharks

The Song of the Late Evening: DRAIN is your friend. Reality, less so. The Devils shall “Feel the Pressure” as per their awesome 2020 album California Cursed.

