Five Devils Prospects Who May Be Moved Before the Deadline

Buyers or Sellers? That is the question. Whether it is nobler to trade young assets for an aging goaltender who may not fix the problem or continue to wallow in a sea of troubles and by extension be forced wait until the offseason. It’s a debate that has been raging on this site for many months and like Hamlet, indecisiveness may end up being this season’s tragic flaw.

That said, it takes two to trade and, for what it’s worth, if the reports are true, I am glad Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald did not pay the asking price for Jakob Markstrom. This is not a knock on Markstrom, who has been stellar this season. I just personally think Holtz has a very bright future and I think flaws in the Devils defensive coverage has had more of an impact on the team’s overall goals against than anything else.

The way the Devils have been playing lately, a big rental move at the deadline would probably not be an efficient way of utilizing assets. However, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald could opt for to trade for a player with more than one season of control or someone the team hopes to woo into an extension such as was done with Timo Meier last trade deadline.

All that is a long way of saying that anything could happen with the Devils between now and March 8th. This posts looks at five potential prospects who may be moved.

#5 Arseni Gritsyuk

If it were not for the “Russian Factor” Gritsyuk would be near the top of this list. The Russian winger has been electric this season in the KHL with thirty eight points in 48 games. Gritsyuk has one season remaining on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg and then is “rumored” to be coming over to the NHL, but as we have seen before, this is far from a guarantee. Where Gritsyuk will fit into this Devils lineup, a team already replete with offensive wingers, remains to be seen and then there is the question of how well Gritsyuk’s game will translate in North America, something that is not always a given, as Devils fans may remember from the Nikita Gusev era.

All these questions make Gritsyuk tradeable for the right asset. How other teams value Russian players and whether they believe Gritsyuk really wants to come over to North America may hinder the scoring winger’s value somewhat, but Gritsyuk should still be considered a high end prospect in a trade.

#4 Topias Vilen

The Finnish defender has come a long way since being selected by the Devils in the 5th round in 2021. At just 20 years old, Vilen is starting to take on an increased role in the AHL for the Comets, even moving up to the top pairing at times. Vilen has rewarded the team for this boost in playing time by leading all Utica defenseman in assists with 14 in only 31 games. This is despite playing 16 games less than 2nd on the list, veteran defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon (13 assists). Overall, it has been a very good development year for the young defenseman.

Personally, I have been a longtime proponent of Topias Vilen and I would hate to see him traded. However, he is a prospect with value in a position that the Devils may have blocked at the NHL level for many years with a plethora of defenseman already in the NHL either on their ELC or signed long term. So, Vilen is certainly a possible player who could be moved.

#3 Josh Filmon

Last season, Josh Filmon exploded, breaking out in a big way in the WHL with 47 goals and 75 points in 64 games. This season has not gone as well for the lanky winger, who already signed his ELC with the Devils. Even with around half the goals of last year, Filmon should end his last junior’s season well over a point per game. In other words, this year hasn’t done much to help Filmon’s trade value, but probably hasn’t hurt it much either.

Given how excited Devils fans have been for Filmon to begin a fulltime transition to professional hockey, it’s hard to remember the winger is still only 19 years old. A 6th round pick in 2022, Filmon still has a lot of time to grow. The future looks bright and that could make Filmon an interesting trade target for other teams at the deadline.

#2 Seamus Casey

Should the Devils decide to swing big before the deadline, the Wolverine defenseman could be a primary trade asset. After the departure of Luke Hughes to the Devils, Casey took over as the top offensive player on the University of Michigan’s blueline and has excelled in that role this season. As of Sunday, Casey has 35 points in 32 games, which is actually close to a low mark on the season.

At one point this year, Casey lead all NCAA defensemen in points. As of Sunday, the sophmore sits fourth, four points behind Lane Hutson. There are legitimate questions as to how well Casey’s game will translate in the higher levels in his smaller frame, so now may be a “sell high” opportunity given the glut of defenseman ahead of Casey in New Jersey.

#1 Graeme Clarke

The Utica Comets winger comes at the top of this list, not for so much of what he may net in a trade, but because of Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald’s history of change of scenery maneuvers. (See Tyce Thompson’s trade to the Islanders or Reilly Walsh’s trade to the Bruins, per example). Clarke is 22-years-old and a RFA after this season. After breaking out last year with 58 points in 68 games for the Comets, Clarke has overcome a slow start to put up a respectable 37 points in 46 points this season. Despite the success at the AHL level and the glut of injuries to the Devils roster this season, Clarke has played a total of 1 NHL game and has somehow fallen behind or at least on par with players such as Samuel Laberge and Justin Dowling on the Devil’s depth chart, both of whom played two games at the NHL level compared to Clarke’s one.

For whatever the reason, it seems clear that Clarke is no longer in the Devils plans. With the Comets hovering near the bottom of the standings, there is no reason to hold onto him for a playoff run. As such, Clarke could easily find himself as an extra piece in a larger trade or as a depth swap before the deadline.

Final Thoughts

I have gone on record that I do not believe the Devils should be “renting” in order to make a desperate last gasp push to sneak into the playoffs. This season has a “Murphy’s law” kind of season — just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. Throwing away good assets in a lost cause is not something I would like to see.

That said, a longterm move or two or three is something this team desperately needs. Whether one can be made at the deadline remains to be seen. It will be an interesting couple of weeks.