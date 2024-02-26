Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In the first game of the weekend, the Devils eeked their way past the Habs and claimed a 4-3 win on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Then on Sunday, the Devils followed that victory up with yet another disappointing outing in a critical spot, as they fell to the Lightning 4-1. [Devils NHL]

Asked Lindy Ruff about his job security after yet another bad #NJDevils loss.



Says he takes "full responsibility" for the season, but he does not think about the hot seat.https://t.co/z3BGzhMpyX — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 25, 2024

“We know goaltending has been a problem for the New Jersey Devils all season. It’s something that general manager Tom Fitzgerald needs to rectify before the trade deadline, even if it may be unlikely to save the 2023-24 season. But even though goaltending is an issue, make no mistake, the team’s problems extend far beyond what’s happening between the pipes. The players deserve some blame, but coach Lindy Ruff and his staff have not done enough to correct issues that have plagued the Devils all season.” [Devils on the Rush ($)]

Roster notes:

#NEWS: We have placed F Nathan Bastian (lower body) on injured reserve.

We have recalled F Brian Halonen from Utica (AHL). pic.twitter.com/ypPPiabThj — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 23, 2024

On Nate Bastian’s continued absence:



“Right now, I can say, (he) is going to miss some time." - Lindy Ruff #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 25, 2024

#NEWS: We have assigned G Isaac Poulter to Utica (AHL).

We have recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica. pic.twitter.com/zOHX61R2XG — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 24, 2024

Where does Jack Hughes line up in the list of the NHL’s top centers? [ESPN ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Patrick Kane’s return to Chicago ends in poetic fashion:

BECAUSE OF COURSE HE DID!



In his return to Chicago, Patrick Kane (@88PKane) nets the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/0sazlTuJp5 — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2024

On the attendance issues in Winnipeg: “Winnipeg’s season-ticket base has suffered a 27 percent decline in just three years, falling from approximately 13,000 to just under 9,500, according to the Jets.” [The Athletic ($)]

Another standout season for Nikita Kucherov:

Nikita Kucherov required the fewest games in @TBLightning history to reach 100 points in a season, besting his previous mark (62 GP in 2018-19).#NHLStats: https://t.co/V3npp39RHP pic.twitter.com/bYYNBT5O3a — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 25, 2024

The Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios’s No. 7:

And there it is. Forever. pic.twitter.com/3ZFMII16Wv — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

A name from the past:

8⃣6⃣! Nikita Gusev broke Sergei Mozyakin's record for most points in a season! pic.twitter.com/Pr54aKDwj3 — KHL (@khl_eng) February 24, 2024

“Adam Ruzicka’s contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment.” [Associated Press]

