Devils in the Details - 2/26/24: Disappointment Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/26/24

By Nate Pilling
Tampa Bay Lightning v New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils controls the puck as Calvin de Haan #44 of the Tampa Bay Lightning defends during the second period at Prudential Center on February 25, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In the first game of the weekend, the Devils eeked their way past the Habs and claimed a 4-3 win on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Then on Sunday, the Devils followed that victory up with yet another disappointing outing in a critical spot, as they fell to the Lightning 4-1. [Devils NHL]

“We know goaltending has been a problem for the New Jersey Devils all season. It’s something that general manager Tom Fitzgerald needs to rectify before the trade deadline, even if it may be unlikely to save the 2023-24 season. But even though goaltending is an issue, make no mistake, the team’s problems extend far beyond what’s happening between the pipes. The players deserve some blame, but coach Lindy Ruff and his staff have not done enough to correct issues that have plagued the Devils all season.” [Devils on the Rush ($)]

Roster notes:

Where does Jack Hughes line up in the list of the NHL’s top centers? [ESPN ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Patrick Kane’s return to Chicago ends in poetic fashion:

On the attendance issues in Winnipeg: “Winnipeg’s season-ticket base has suffered a 27 percent decline in just three years, falling from approximately 13,000 to just under 9,500, according to the Jets.” [The Athletic ($)]

Another standout season for Nikita Kucherov:

The Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios’s No. 7:

A name from the past:

“Adam Ruzicka’s contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment.” [Associated Press]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

