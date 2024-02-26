A Jersey Ad is Another Slap in the Face From Management That Has Taken Too Long to Salvage a Season (And Why Sergei Brylin is the Only Choice to Replace Ruff)

It’s Thursday morning. There’s a huge game coming up against the New York Rangers. Nico Daws has just played his fifth game in a row, having given up six goals to the Washington Capitals two nights prior. If the Devils are making a big announcement at 11 o’clock in the morning, you think it has to be a big one.

It’s a jersey patch. An advertisement for a healthcare provider.

While I had a particular verbal reaction to seeing that on my phone that fateful morning, I cannot repeat it here. This is a family-friendly website. But I scrolled through the team’s Twitter account and saw the blank, empty expressions on those players who were so “proud” to have an advertisement below their right shoulders, I had to laugh a bit.

Proud to carry @RWJBarnabas with us every time we hit the ice at The Rock. pic.twitter.com/rHcnktb4PG — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 22, 2024

Me too, Jack and Nico. It’s almost like the direction on this photoshoot was “try to look a little less unhappy.” And while a jersey ad might not be on the top of the list of their concerns about the team, that is exactly part of the problem. What are the problems plaguing this team right now? A playable goalie and functioning lineup are the issues at the top of my list, and I assume the same rings true for the two Devils leaders pictured there. One or both of them might be waiting for a coaching change.

Are the New Jersey Devils starving for money? This is the team that ranked sixth in the league — just above the Boston Bruins and below the New York Rangers — in revenue for 2023. And John had this to say about ownership when the patch was announced on Thursday, after mentioning the lack of accompanying declines in ticket, merchandise, concession, or streaming costs that fans bear the brunt of year in, year out:

The Devils are owned by people worth billions and just bought a NFL team. They are a salary cap team using long-term injured reserve to be cap compliant. Money is not at all an issue for the team. The 2023-24 Devils have problems but money is not one of them. Therefore, I am certainly not going get any benefit from this new partnership. No, seeing RWJBarnabas Health more often is not a benefit for me.

Do I hate RWJBarnabas? No. They have their problems — they are a healthcare provider in a country where healthcare providers are at least a partial cause to financial issues for many, many people. So while they pay the Devils some several million in advertising fees, they are probably distracting a bit from their “mission” as a healthcare nonprofit. Still, I have less of a negative reaction to a local advertiser than I would to a more mainstream, more corporate figure on the jersey. At least it’s not a giant WAWA.

But really, my biggest problem with the advertisement is that it is on the jersey. For fans, the jersey is a sacred space. When we wear Devils jerseys to The Rock, we are representing the Devils, not a hospital system. If they announced that RWJBarnabas would now have an ad on the helmet, well, I do not really care for a gas station ad at the moment. Having RWJBarnabas on the helmet, with all the charity work the Devils do around those hospitals, would be entirely palatable (and arguably easier to see, anyway). Putting it on the chest of the jersey, though, is a bridge too far. Is it really worth upsetting the tradition of the jersey for a partnership we are all already aware of?

The Devils Have Had Several Million Available to Spend on Goaltending and Other Needs For Months

Now, turning to more important matters: the announcement of the ad last week felt like a horribly misplaced priority. Fans have been screaming for months for myriad possible things that have been well within Tom Fitzgerald’s power. He could trade for a goalie. He could trade for a forward to stabilize middle six performance. He could trade for a defenseman to take the load off of Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. But even with Dougie Hamilton’s $9 million in LTIR exception, resulting from his torn pectoral, Fitzgerald decided that what was left of the locker room could sort itself out.

Well, it has, and what’s left is not a pretty sight. For all of the issues people would take with buying now, they would not be five points out of a divisional playoff spot had they traded for Jacob Markstrom or John Gibson or Petr Mrazek or pretty much anyone who can play goaltender at an NHL level three months ago. There have been so many games lost by Vanecek and Schmid, and now more lost because the team has nobody to play over Daws, resulting in Daws being ridden into the ground.

Firing Ruff Now Would Be a Bit Cowardly On Fitz’s End, But Ruff Has Lost the Room

After watching yesterday’s debacle, I do not think that Tom Fitzgerald has much of a choice other than to fire Lindy Ruff. For much of this season and last year, the Devils had been one of the best teams in the league at tilting the ice when down goals. But yesterday, the Devils were held to a mere three shots in the third period, starting down just one goal, as they flubbed two power plays before Tampa extended their lead to two goals. While this fact in itself is concerning enough, it is especially so when considering how much better they were in the early months of the season when trailing. You can see the full breakdown below, from HockeyViz.

Seeing the team fall flatter and flatter as the year has gone on does not leave Lindy Ruff with a lot of wiggle room. Throughout the season, the Devils had no problem turning it up, breaking through defenses to get to the net at even strength. But now that the season hangs in the balance, they suddenly look like an AHL team the moment they fall down a goal. At a certain point, after giving up so many first goals, the team just is not going to respond the same way. At a certain point, they are going to get tired of pulling off comebacks. It’s just another indication that the message from the coach is now falling on deaf ears.

But taking a good, hard look at that “tied” portion of the even strength shot rates, are the Devils bleeding chances at the starts of games? Are they failing to attack in the offensive zone? It remains crystal clear that the bulk of the reason the Devils have given up the first goal in 42 of 58 games is not Lindy Ruff, but garbage goaltending that has reared its head night in and night out for this team. We are not a far cry from where the team was playing in front of Jon Gillies.

So if Tom Fitzgerald appeases the fan base by firing Lindy Ruff (or “promoting” him off the bench), I get it. At this point, I do not think it can be avoided — it’s going to take a miracle for Ruff to take this team to the playoffs. But a part of me knows that this would not have gotten this far had Fitz just traded for Gibson or Markstrom months ago. Goaltending is not going to be a one-season issue, at this rate, either. Something needed to be done months ago, but now it’s more likely that Ruff will bear the scapegoating than Fitz will do something about the problems with the team’s roster construction.

If Ruff is Fired, Sergei Brylin Must Be the Interim Head Coach

Now, this last section is one I feel very strongly about. Did you watch those power plays in the third last night? Or any power plays for the past two months, for that matter? Now why would I, as a fan of these New Jersey Devils, feel appeased by handing the keys to this team to Travis Green, the man responsible for these atrocities upon eyesight called the Devils powerplays in 2024? Green is a man who once coached a Hughes brother in Vancouver to lesser results than what Quinn and his team is producing now — and not with a terribly dissimilar roster. Travis Green has not gotten his forwards to figure out how to get a cycle going in the offensive zone without someone making a boneheaded pass or skating into trouble. Jack Hughes has taken a step back at even strength this year: even before his shoulder injury. Nothing Green has apparently done with this team has told me he would be the guy to lead this team to the playoffs. And with Ryan McGill struggling with his defensemen to the point they needed to devise a whole new system (which is still extremely frustrating to watch in transition play), there is only one person I can think of who has the voice and experience to jolt this team into the playoffs in the event of a Lindy Ruff firing.

This is the 12th calendar year in which Sergei Brylin has been a coach in the New Jersey Devils organization. As someone who has worked both directly with players and looked on from above at the product on the ice, Sarge should know many of these players inside and out by this point. And as a three-time Stanley Cup winner, he brings a winning attitude to the table. We saw marked improvements in the Montreal Canadiens when they hired Martin St. Louis and in the Vancouver Canucks when they hired Rick Tocchet. If Tom Fitzgerald does pull the trigger on Ruff, Brylin needs to get that chance to be a Stanley Cup winning former player getting a crack at a struggling, middling roster. Green is not that guy.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about this week from hell that has befallen the Devils in their run for the playoffs? Do you think there’s a better candidate than Sarge to lead the team to the finish line? Or do you think they should just lie in their bed and let things be? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thanks for reading.