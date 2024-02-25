An Afternoon Nap: Devils Sleepwalk to 4-1 Defeat Against Lightning

Key Takeaways

Another day, another afternoon game, another win the Devils desperately needed. (And another back-to-back.) After beating the Montreal Canadiens in Nico Daws’ seventh straight start yesterday, the Lindy Ruff started Akira Schmid for the first time in ever.

The Devils looked slow and uncoordinated in the first, but Schmid fought well to keep them in the game, making several key saves to send them to the second period tied with zero goals apiece.

It all came apart in the second. Tampa Bay scored two goals quickly, resulting in the 42nd time the Devils failed to score first. Though they brought themselves to within one before the end of the second, the Lightning had all the momentum moving into the third period.

The Devils never looked dangerous through the remaining twenty minutes, bowing out against the Lightning with a whimper 4-1.

The Summary

Period 1

Jonas Johansson is and has been one of the worst goaltenders in the NHL for quite some time, despite consistently finding a landing spot every offseason for some reason. You might’ve thought that the Devils would want to test him early in the first period to see if they could rattle him (and the Lightning) early, but you would’ve been wrong: the Devils looked sluggish and tired through the early part of the first period. They also went to the first penalty kill first against the league’s best power play team. A bold strategy, as they say, but fortunately they survived until Hischier drew an interference call with 30 seconds remaining on the kill. Lazar made a good clear and Schmid made a solid save shorthanded.

Nothing much resulted from four-on-four and the ensuing Devils power play. Per Bill Spaulding, the Devils had scored three during their last 48 power play attempts. Well, make it three for 49 as they failed, outside of a few nifty setups, to get any dangerous shots on Johansson. As the penalty expired, they also gave up a two-on-one. Schmid made the first save, then the rebound save on the late man.

It began with Jack stickhandling along the blue line until he promptly fell down, gifting the Lightning the odd-man rush. Luke was the defender back for the odd-man rush. He didn’t do much—unable to prevent the initial shot, and far too slow and disinterested in clearing the puck or bodying the second man into the zone. Had Schmid not made both those saves, it would’ve reflected very poorly on both Hughes. The fact that this even occurred was a poor reflection on them.

Really, the Devils looked exhausted. They remained a half-second behind plays, their passes went errant, and Dawson Mercer blatantly did not even see a slap-pass Siegenthaler sent his way that may very well have resulted in a goal. Every second half of the back-to-back, their focus has been lacking. Are they poorly conditioned? Are they partying too much? Too injured, still? The double afternoon games certainly didn’t help, but good lord, this is game 58 and it’s not getting any better.

Late in the first, Luke Hughes sent the puck out of play from the defensive zone, sending the Devils back to the penalty kill. He was under pressure but close to exiting the zone. Even had the puck not sailed over the boards, I still would’ve disliked this play, as he had chosen to throw possession away for little reason. Once again, were it not for Schmid, the Lightning would’ve scored: Steven Stamkos shot a hard one-timer from the Ovechkin spot on the left circle, but Schmid blockered it away. I cannot wait for him to get reassigned to Utica when Vanecek returns from injury.

The Devils headed to the second period fortunate to be tied at 0-0.

Period 2

Erik Haula began the second period with a near goal that, had the goalie been anyone either than Johansson, probably would not have gotten so close to the goal line. Alas, the Devils luck couldn’t last forever. They scrambled in their own zone and couldn’t clear, and four players were caught watching in the slot. Kucherov walked in on Schmid, and though he lost the puck, it bounced right to Victor Hedman. Hedman doesn’t miss from that range. The Devils fell down the order 1-0, marking the 42nd time they’d surrendered the first goal in a game.

Somewhere in Long Island, Lou Lamoriello experienced a nigh-uncontrollable desire to march west and man the Prudential Center bench, and he doesn’t know why.

Brayden Point scored minutes later. He evaded Colin Miller, outwaited Akira Schmid, and banked it off the goaltender’s skate. Had they not defended the first goal so poorly, I think we might’ve let this one pass as a great player making a great play, but alas. Lindy Ruff did not take a timeout, sticking to his plan of banking them until the last game of the season, where he’ll take 79 in a row with thirty seconds remaining.

Meier was reunited with Lazar and Haula, for some reason, and they headed to the power play I guess.

They scored in short order on the power play: Jack danced behind the net and the Devils lucked out with a fortunate bounce; his pass careened off Hedman’s foot and right to Tyler Toffoli on the back door, who put it away and brought them within one. The Hockey Gods giveth, and the Hockey Gods taketh away, as Hedman repaid his fortunate bounce debt. Toffoli had another chance a few minutes later that he deked himself out of capitalizing on.

Halonen almost scored his first NHL goal off a one-timer, but no dice. He missed the net. Holtz had a one-timer of his own on the other side that would not go. Timo Meier also had a great moment coming down the right wing and nearly scored, but Johansson got his blocker on the shot. It’s pretty clear that at least some of the problem with Meier is Ruff putting him on his weak side night in and night out. Meier, like many snipers, thrives on having the more aggressive angle of attack that comes from playing the right side as a left shooter (just as other snipers like Ovechkin and DeBrincat, as the first two that come to mind, play the left wing). If there’s anybody on the team Ruff should be breaking the mold to accomodate, it’s Meier, who has a very long contract with big money—and lots of skill to go with it. San Jose knew how to get the most out of Meier, but the problem with his performance this season is partially that Ruff is unable or unwilling to do the same.

Period 3

The Devils headed to the power play early in the third. They failed to score and failed to register a shot on goal. Fortunately for them, the refs gave them a second chance when the Lightning chipped the puck out of play from their zone. They peppered Johansson with shot attempts, only managing to register one actual shot on target. It might’ve seemed like the power play was beginning to click after the power play goal yesterday and today. But no. It’s still bad.

They paid for their lack of focus later when Point and Hagel connected to score, making it 3-1. Hagel outmuscled and out-positioned Bahl at the blue line, which shouldn’t happen. Moments later, Point threw the puck off Marino’s foot, and Hagel was all over it, chipping the puck past a scrambling Schmid. Marino swiped at the puck and didn’t really do much of anything, per usual. Schmid wasn’t quite fast enough. And they slipped two goals behind with eight minutes left. They took a penalty right after the goal for good measure.

Bratt skated himself to a two-on-one with Hischier, but he pulled this bizarre spin-o-rama shot that skipped leisurely to Johansson’s pads as he turned it aside. The rebound looked dangerous, yet the Lightning cleared.

With two minutes remaining, Ruff pulled Schmid for the extra attacker. The Devils looked terrible with the extra man, and Nikita Kucherov scored his fourth point and first goal of the afternoon. The Devils lost 4-1.

Collected Thoughts

I’m running out of ways to write the same thing over and over again. Siegenthaler was caught watching the play too many times. They messed up their coverage for the first goal against as four guys moved to take Kucherov (without succeeding), which left Hedman wide open. Schmid was good but not quite good enough. They found no offensive purchase against a team rostering one of the worst goalies I’ve ever seen play professional hockey.

This game reminded me a lot of the 2016-era Devils: just not much going on offensively. I really don’t have that much to write about insofar as the offense went. They were consistently behind developing plays, not connecting with their passes, and boxed out from the middle of the ice. They registered 21 low danger attempts, 10 medium danger, and just three high danger shot attempts. Tampa Bay took away the middle, and as they’ve experienced many times this season, the Devils are unable to pick apart a team that forces them to the outside.

This is where analytics start to not jive with the actual game played on-ice. Per Money Puck, Johansson saved 1.49 goals above expected on 2.49 expected. I was shocked that the Devils were credited with even 2.5 expected goals.

The Devils PDO in February is 0.975, ranking eighth-worst over that time, which has led some legitimately intelligent people to speculate that they are simply getting unlucky. Their shooting percentage in February is a mere 7.94%, with a .895 SV%. Additionally, their expected goals for percentage remains high, as it has all season, ranking sixth from the top. I’m sorry—I just don’t see it. Whether or not they drive a high volume of shots toward the net (and today they did not), I have not seen an unlucky team. Rather, I’ve seen a team that too often does not help themselves. Not on the back end, which massively affects SV% (a factor in what some consider the luck PDO is supposed to measure), and not offensively against good teams. Though they’ve scored three or more goals six times (out of 11) in February, only three of those games were against teams in playoff positions (two of them just barely wild card teams). They’ve struggled to create offense against the top teams in the league, and those top teams are often considered top coached teams as well. Goaltending matters. That hasn’t changed, and it hasn’t changed the fact that the Devils need a good one. But if Tampa Bay can win with Johansson, what’s the Devils’ excuse?

Your Thoughts

The Devils didn’t do enough to win tonight. Is it too late for them this season, or should they still consider buying at the deadline? With such slim margins for error, can the Devils lose this game and still feel positive about their chances at the playoffs? Can you? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.