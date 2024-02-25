Game Preview #58: New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (29-24-4) versus the Tampa Bay Lightning (31-23-5).

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN and TNT

Standings Watch and Goalies

The Tampa Bay Lightning are currently fifth in the Atlantic Division, holding the second wild card spot with 67 points in 59 games played. With the Devils holding two games in hand, five points behind, the Lightning are technically, a this point, the easiest team to catch in the playoff race. Tampa is 5-5-0 in their last five games, and they beat the Islanders yesterday, 4-2, after losing to the Capitals on Thursday. Andrei Vasilevskiy played both games, meaning it is most likely that the Devils see Jonas Johansson in net for Tampa tonight.

Johnasson is 10-7-5 with an .886 save percentage and 3.54 goals against average this season in 24 appearances. He has not played much since Andrei Vasilevskiy returned from an injury that kept him out of the start of the season. Johansson has not played the Devils this season. Johansson is likely to face Akira Schmid, unless Lindy Ruff decided to play Nico Daws for an eighth straight game (please do not do that). Schmid has not played with the big club in months, and he stopped 17 of 19 shots in a light night (and loss) for the Comets on Friday. He has a 5-7-1 record with an .893 save percentage and 3.26 goals against average in the NHL this season.

Defense and Managed Ice Time

With the long-term injury suffered by Mikhail Sergachev a few weeks ago, the Lightning have had to play around with their defense a bit. Erik Cernak, like a few Devils, has been dealing with an illness and missed Thursday’s game before playing through it yesterday, accumulating over 20 minutes of ice time. Haydn Fleury left the game against the Capitals early and missed yesterday’s matchup with an undisclosed injury. Thus, the Lightning dressed seven defensemen yesterday, including Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, age 22, in his 19th NHL game. Martinsen Lilleberg has been victimized by terrible on-ice goaltending so far, seeing his team let up 20 goals in his 286 minues of even strength ice time on a .826 save percentage. They also dressed Maxwell Crozier,, age 23, in his eighth NHL game. Crozier has not suffered in the same way Martinsen Lilleberg has, with relatively harmless results in limited minutes.

Both teams understand the situation they have fallen into. Thus, there was no ice time management in their games yesterday. Six Devils amassed over 20 minutes of ice time, while five Lightning did the same. Victor Hedman played 25:40 in his three-point effort, and I expect him to put up similar ice time numbers today, at the very least.

Lindy Ruff will have to play his fourth liners more than 2:04 (Smith), 5:57 (Holtz), and 7:16 (Tierney) today, though. I do not think that anyone should be scratched for Tomas Nosek, who has contributed little to the team since his return from an injury. And while Chris Tierney did not get a point yesterday, he was the guy who started the forecheck on Jake Allen’s playing of the puck, leading up to Timo Meier’s goal on the feed from Kevin Bahl. Tierney is better at making his linemates click than Nosek.

Curtis Lazar, who played 11:40 yesterday, should also get a big bump in ice time today. Lazar has been excellent for the Devils this season, and I would love to see him matched up with Nikita Kucherov or Steven Stamkos today. Lazar’s gritty game as one of the only forwards who is really capable in the defensive zone will play huge today.

On the Line Shakeups Yesterday

While I want Dawson Mercer to be a big part of this team, I think Lindy Ruff’s adjustment yesterday to bring Jesper Bratt back to the top line with Nico Hischier was the right move after Dawson Mercer had started the game there. Mercer did not fill in well for Bratt, as the top-line was outshot 8-3 with the Palat-Hischier-Mercer configuration. Bratt-Hischier-Meier was alright, but Ondrej Palat had been great up at the top prior to the shakeups yesterday. We will see exactly how Ruff lines them up later against Tampa, who is adept at keeping their lines very fluid between their scorers, but I would not like a repeat of yesterday’s first period.

Your Thoughts

What do you think of today’s game? Will you be attending, watching from home, listening on the radio, or missing it entirely? Do you think they have it in them? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.