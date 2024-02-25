Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 2/25/2024 - 3/2/2024

As we enter the final week of February - with a Leap Day this year - and begin March next week, leads in the standings are starting to be bigger than they appeared months ago. A six point lead right now can feel like a mountain to overcome. Even with the Carolina Hurricanes owning a game in hand, the super-hot New York Rangers control their own destiny with such a lead. The Philadelphia Flyers and the three Atlantic Division teams in the Wild Card Watch can appreciate how big their five-plus point lead is on the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals. It can be dismissed as just a few wins but with the season winding down, getting those few wins and the teams ahead to not get wins is that much harder to do. What’s more is that the NHL Trade Deadline is on March 8. Some tough decisions by teams will need to be made soon as to whether they will try to buy, try to sell, or try to maintain with an eye on the next offseason. Except the Columbus Blue Jackets. Their season has long been over and they have been playing for lottery odds for about two months now. They should be selling. If they can.

I am thinking about taking Toronto out of the wild card watch. They are quite a bit ahead of Detroit and Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division. Anyway, the standings show that the closest gap is between the Devils and both the Lightning and Flyers at 5 points. 1 and 3, respectively, if the Devils win their games in hand on each. This would require the Devils to win those games and they have struggled to win games to catch up. At least the the Devils will another game in hand on both of them by week’s end. This is seen through the upcoming schedule, which has games within the division highlighted and in bold and games against the wild card watch teams in italics.

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: The Rangers remain on fire, laying waste to rivals and further locking up first in the division. They won all of their games last week and have a real shot to win their entire February schedule.

February 18, vs. New York Islanders, Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium, 6-5 Overtime (OT) Win: The Rangers went to MetLife, suffered a big deficit to their hated cross-city rivals in the Islanders, and mounted a comeback win made sweeter by the rivalry. Erik Gustafsson opened the scoring early on. This was followed by the Islanders running up four goals. Three in the first period: Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat in 4-on-4 hockey, and Mat Barzal punishing an Alexis Lafreniere penalty after the 4-on-4 portion ended with a power play goal (PPG). Anders Lee scored an early PPG in the second period to punish a Chris Kreider hooking penalty. Plenty of teams would be done when put down 4-1 early in the second period. But the Isles have a reputation for blowing leads and the Rangers have been hot enough to make it work with the time allotted. Vincent Trocheck made it a one goal game in the second period with a tip-in PPG of his own and a late goal to make it 4-3 going into the third period. Alexander Romanov made the Blueshirt faithful feel it was so over when he scored early in the third to make it 5-3. Then within the final five minutes, Kreider converted a power play resulting from Barzal hooking K’Andre Miller and Mika Zibanejad converted a power play resulting from Scott Mayfield tripping Alexis Lafreniere. 5-5, the Rangers were so back. It took 10 seconds, just 10, for Artemi Panarin to force a puck ahead, knife down a bounce from Noah Dobson, and get a shot past the fallen Ilya Sorokin before the net was fully dislodged for the win. A dramatic ending to a huge game in the latest chapter of bragging rights earned by the Rangers over the Islanders.

February 20, vs. Dallas, 3-1 Win: It was not as dramatic back at MSG on Tuesday night, but it was worth two more points all the same. Igor Shesterkin put in that work with 41 saves out of 42 shots. The lone goal to beat him with a PPG from Miro Heiskanen in the middle of the game. Prior to that PPG, Adam Fox scored in the first period and Kaapo Kakko scored less than a minute before Heiskanen’s goal. Shesterkin fended off charge after charge by the Stars. The Rangers locked up another ‘W’ with an empty net goal (ENG) by Trocheck.

February 22, at New Jersey, 5-1 Win: The Rangers went into Newark and made it rain more misery on a Devils team that cannot afford many more losses. In the opening minutes, Matt Rempe took out Nathan Bastian with a brutal headshot. Rempe was taken out of the game for that nonsense and the Devils had a five-minute power play. The Rangers denied them a lot on that to kill the penalty. When Curtis Lazar took a slashing minor that led to a big scrum, it took five seconds for Mika Zibanejad to convert the PPG. Late in the first period, in a 4-on-4 situation, the Devils won a defensive zone faceoff. Only for Luke Hughes to lose a battle in the corner and cough up the puck to Alexis Lafreniere. Who was uncovered and beat Nico Daws to make it 2-0. While the Devils hit Igor Shesterkin with a lot of pucks, the Rangers kept finishing rush plays to extend their lead. Chris Kreider did so around halfway through the second period. Within the final minute of the second, Lafreniere parted through the Devils like he was Moses and scored to make it 4-0. Another odd man rush in the third period hit home by Trocheck to make it a 5-0 game. All while killing calls and cruising to a win. The shutout bid was broken by Jack Hughes. Not that it matters. The Rangers won two rivalry games in this week as they continue to reign in the Metropolitan Division.

February 24, at Philadelphia, 2-1 Win: Mark it 3 as the Rangers won their tenth straight game with a 2-1 win. That is apparently a franchise record. The squad that goes back as far as 1926 has never won more than 9 games in a row. How about that. Anyway, the hero of the game was certainly Igor Shesterkin as he stopped 39 out of 40 shots for the win. Alexis Lafreniere would score first past halfway through the second period. This lasted until Tyson Foerster tied it up early in the third. The Flyers brought the rubber but could not get the bounce or break to beat Shesterkin a second time. Matt Rempe, who somehow dodged a suspension for head-shotting Nathan Bastian on Thursday, would get his first NHL goal on a deflection that would end up being the game winner. The Rangers swept their week of 4 games and, again, could win their entire month’s schedule at this rate.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers will get familiar with the Columbus Blue Jackets this week. They will visit them today and then host them on Wednesday. As hot as the Rangers are, they will have to avoid thinking they are too good to put in the work against the lowly team from Ohio. Based on their season so far, I think they can do that. An all-win February is possible. On Saturday, the Rangers will have a chance to impact the wild card picture in the Atlantic Division when they visit Toronto. A tougher game on paper and perhaps one that could see their streak end short of Columbus stunning the Rangers.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes went 2-1-0 in this past week. Another fine week on its own. With the Rangers winning everything, it would take a big fall in March for the Rangers for the Hurricanes to catch up. If nothing else, the winning week further secures their second place spot.

February 19, vs. Chicago, 6-3 Win: Carolina hosted Chicago and handed them yet another road loss in a season full of them for the Blackhawks. While the score was 6-3, the ice was very much tilted against the Blackhawks as the Canes out-shot them 42-17. Michael Bunting opened the scoring in the first period. Carolina ran up three more scores within the first 11 minutes of the second period with goals each by Martin Necas, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Sebastian Aho. Nick Foligno stopped the run of goals by putting Chicago on the board with fewer than five minutes left in the second. The scoring continued into the third period. Alex Vlasic’s holding penalty was punished by Brent Burns scoring a PPG. Jack Drury took a tripping call and Connor Bedard put in a PPG to make it 5-2. Kotkaniemi took a tripping penalty of his own and Tyler Johnson converted that man advantage to make it 5-3. Would there be a comeback bid? No. An empty net goal by Jordan Martinook secured the 6-3 win for Carolina.

February 22, vs. Florida, 1-0 Win: From a goalfest to a dramatically low-scoring game for the Hurricanes. And low penalties with just three called prior to the end of the game. It did have a lot of shots - albeit by the Panthers. Pytor Kochetkov faced 45 shots and got them all. Florida would suffer losing Matt Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling to injury. Within the game, they would also suffer the loss. With just 19 seconds left, yes, 19 seconds left in regulation, Sebastian Aho sniped a shot to the top corner off a blocked shot from the high slot. That was the only goal and that was all that was needed for two more points for the Canes.

February 24, vs. Dallas, 2-1 Loss: In what ended up being a low-shooting game with only 37 shots combined from both teams, the Stars edged the Hurricanes. Seriously, even the third period shots were 4-3 in favor of Carolina. Yes, 4-3. In 20 minutes of play. Of what was a 2-1 game at that point. Jason Robertson opened the scoring late in the first period, Sebastian Aho tied it up early in the second period, and Wyatt Johnston put the Stars ahead over 8 minutes into the second period. Normally, teams who are losing by a goal would push ahead on offense. There was a bit of that in a 10-shot period for Carolina. Then to follow that with 4? Just 4? Yes, Carolina took 29 shooting attempts in the third and got four only on Jake Oettinger. A tough way to lose for Carolina.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Hurricanes will travel for three out of four games this week. Today, they will head up to Buffalo, New York to take on the Sabres. The Sabres are, well, in the back once again and so the Canes have to avoid complacency in that one. Likewise when they visit Minnesota on Tuesday and Columbus on Thursday. On paper, the Hurricanes should win those games. They have to avoid the real possibility of being trapped by either of those three games. When Carolina returns to Raleigh for a game on Saturday, they will play a much better opponent in Winnipeg. Hopefully they are not too tired from their trip to give the Jets a good game.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers had a light week of work after their loss at MetLife. They split their two games as they were the latest victims of the inferno known as the New York Rangers. They sit in third place, five points ahead of the New Jersey Devils.

February 21, at Chicago, 3-1 Win: A solid time in Chicago for the Flyers was just what they needed after a big loss to the Devils. It was close for a bit. Travis Sanheim scored first and Colin Blackwell tied it up for the B’Hawks almost 80 seconds later. However, Travis Konecny is on a productive streak and he added to it with a go-ahead goal early in the second period. Garnet Hathaway provided some insurance past halfway through the second period. All the while, the Flyers kept the Blackhawks to 15 shots in the second and third period and Samuel Ersson stopped them all. I think most expected Philly to beat Chicago. They still had to do it and they did. Good for them.

February 24, vs. New York Rangers, 2-1 Loss: You cannot say the Flyers did not try. They drilled Igor Shesterkin with 18 shots in the first period. None went in. They struggled more in the second period as they were out-shot 10-5 and conceded a goal to Alexis Lafreniere. In the third period, Tyson Foerster would beat Shesterkin early in the third period off a wraparound feed (or a wraparound denial that went right to Foester, whichever) by Scott Laughton. At that point, the Flyers were up 6-0 in shots and kept going for the breakthrough. Which not only did not happen but a deflection by Throwback Goon Matt Rempe would break the 1-1 tie. All told: 40 shots on net, plenty of zone time, but just one past Shesterkin. Alas.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Right after playing the Blueshirts, they have to play their hated rivals in Pittsburgh today. This is a big game for the division too; the Flyers can bury the Penguins further with a regulation win. A regulation loss will only invite more concern than there really should be about the standings. The Flyers will also get a shot to open up (or tighten up) the wild card race with a home game with Tampa Bay on Tuesday. This is followed by a back-to-back set. Another big playoff-picture game in Washington D.C. on Friday and then a home game against Ottawa on Saturday. The Flyers

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The New Jersey Devils had a massive win at MetLife over Philadelphia. They proceeded to follow it up by filling their pants against two other teams within the division. They salvaged their week with a win over Montreal to go 1-2-0, but they have to do better if they want to move back into the playoff picture.

February 20, at Washington, 6-2 Loss: No, it was not exactly like other Devils-Capitals games, but the Devils were faded in this one. Connor McMichael opened the scoring 39 seconds into the game off an Aliaksei Protas rebound. The Devils would tie it up later in the first thanks to Alexander Holtz finishing a dime from Simon Nemec. But Charlie Lindgren was in full form and denied the Devils many, many times amid the 27 shots he faced in the first two periods. In the second period, McMichael torched Tomas Nosek, got space past Nemec and beat Nico Daws to make it 2-1. Then the bottom fell out in the third period. Dylan Strome scores to make it 3-1. Alex Ovechkin scored off a faceoff to make it 4-1. Another wide open Capital finished a play, Michael Sgarbossa made it 5-1. Sure, Erik Haula broke through the Caps down the middle to score but it was pure consolation at that point. One ensured by Ovechkin scoring on a power play tap-in for an ugly 6-2 loss. And this was against a team beneath them in the standings. What would happen against, say, the division leaders?

February 22, vs. New York Rangers, 5-1 Loss: It would be another ugly loss. Against their hated rivals and at home. Matt Rempe headshotted Nathan Bastian, got tossed for it, and the Devils proceeded to do nothing with a five-minute power play. A Curtis Lazar penalty amid some scrum he wanted to start was answered in 5 seconds by Mika Zibanejad. 1-0. Late in the first period, there was a 4-on-4 situation. The Devils won a DZ draw, Luke Hughes lost a battle real bad and a wide-open Alexis Lafreniere buried his gift to make it 2-0. The Devils kept firing at Igor Shesterkin but it was a lot of quantity and not necessarily quality. Power plays for New Jersey continued to disrespect the concept of a man advantage. New York kept on scoring. Chris Kreider on a rush? 3-0. Lafreniere parting the Devils like he was some kind of Moses with 40 seconds left in the second period? 4-0. The Rangers did not need to push at all on offense - and they got another goal from Vincent Trocheck on another odd man rush. Jack Hughes scored the requisite consolation goal as the Devils were embarrassed on home ice. Head coach Lindy Ruff had more complaints about the press asking questions instead of his team’s performance. That is where the Devils are at.

February 24, vs. Montreal, 4-3 Win: The Devils came out with the intensity of a wet paper bag against Montreal. Sure, they skated well but 5 shots on Jake Allen was not going to get it done. Fortunately, Montreal would not respond in kind. It would be in the second period for the Devils to concede the first goal for the 41st time in their season. A one-timer by Brendan Gallagher early on. The Devils would get a response. A lovely shot-pass by Kevin Bahl to Timo Meier for a tap-in tied it up. The Devils proceeded to not build on that equalizer. Montreal would make them pay for over committing to one side of the ice on a zone entry and not the side of the ice where Nick Suzuki was. Suzuki blazed a shot past Nico Daws to go up again. Fortunately for the Devils, Jake Allen conceded a fat, juicy rebound to Ondrej Palat, who buried it to make it 2-2 going into the third period. There, a minor miracle happened: the Devils scored a power play goal. It was a rush play but Nico Hischier went down the middle and beat Allen for a 3-2 lead. Minutes later, Meier blocked a shot that put the puck out into space for Jesper Bratt. He went hard down the ice, went past two defenders, and cut through the middle to beat Allen for a highlight-reel worthy goal. Great! Until about 90 seconds later when Bratt got picked by Mike Matheson during a 5-on-6 situation and the puck went right to Suzuki all alone in front of Daws. He scored to make it a one-goal game. The Devils had to hold on - and they did, for a badly needed win. The performance was not good but the result was what they needed.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Devils follow that losing week with another busy schedule of games. Today, they will host Tampa Bay. A team they are chasing in the standings and absolutely need to beat if they have any real playoff aspirations. Of course, it could be argued that a team with real playoff aspirations should not have laid eggs against Washington or New York. Or Anaheim and San Jose. Which is wholly appropriate to remember because the Devils will head to California this week. They visit San Jose on Tuesday night and Anaheim on Friday night. Maybe the Devils will beat them since they lost to both of those teams back in December. They pretty much have to at this point.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: The Washington Capitals had a successful week. They went 2-0-1 by beating two teams ahead of them in the standings they needed to beat and came close to sweeping their week. They moved up to fifth for at least this morning.

February 20, vs. New Jersey, 6-2 Win: The Capitals only needed 39 seconds to realize that they could take this game. That was when Connor McMichael banged in a rebound to open the scoring. Sure, Charlie Lindgren bailed out the Caps many, many times. Sure, Alex Holtz tapped in a Simon Nemec pass to tie it up in the first period. But they had reason to fell confident. Especially when McMichael went around Tomas Nosek and Nico Daws to make it 2-1. The Capitals blew the game wide open in the third period. Dylan Strome, Alex Ovechkin, and Michael Sgarbossa made it 5-2 by the time there was seven and a half minutes left. They demoralized the Devils with those scores. Sure, Erik Haula got through the middle and made it 5-2 but it did not matter at that point. Ovechkin tapped in a PPG to punish a Jonas Siegenthaler penalty within the final minute of the game to add an exclamation point. The Caps beat the Devils three times out of four and scored at least 4 goals in those three wins. Feels good, Caps.

February 22, at Tampa Bay, 5-3 Win: The Capitals took down another team ahead of them in the standings that they would need to beat to improve their low playoff odds. They took a lead and never really looked back against the Lightning. Nicolas Aube-Kubel put up an early goal for the Caps to work with. Again, Lindgren did well and McMichael added a second goal late in the first period. The Lightning would make it a close game when Brandon Hagel got his team on the board around the middle of the second period. Only for Anthony Mantha to make it a 3-1 game on the other side of the middle of the second period. The Lightning would tie it up early in the third period. A quick pair of goals each from Nick Paul and Tyler Motte. But the Caps would not blow the game. Rasmus Sandin broke the 3-3 tie with just under five minutes remaining in the game. The Caps locked up the important win with a McMichael ENG for a 5-3 final score. The Caps won three in a row with this victory. Would they make it four in Sunrise?

February 24, at Florida, 3-2 OT Loss: The Capitals will have reason to think they could have won this one. They held the Panthers to very little early on with only four shots conceded to the Panthers. While offense picked up in the second period and Nick Cousins scored early in the second, the Caps held their own and tied it up. A Niko Mikkola hooking minor gave way to Sonny Milano converting the power play to make it 1-1. Midway through the third period and during an Aleksander Barkov holding penalty against Tom Wilson, the aforementioned Wilson took a Dylan Strome dump-in and went to the crease to beat Anthony Stolarz for a 2-1 lead. The Caps were holding on but would lose it later in the third period. A Nick Jensen hooking penalty was punished by Barkov with 4:30 left in regulation to make it 2-2. The score held until overtime. It all fell apart for Washington when Milano got stripped twice, first by Gustav Forsling and then by Sam Bennett. The latter led to a 3-on-1 rush where Bennett set up Forsling for a game winning one-timer. The Caps lost it but they took 5 out of 6 points. Not too many Caps fans should feel bad about that.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Washington will try to salvage more of their season with three games coming up. They will visit Ottawa on Monday and go to Detroit on Tuesday. That game on Tuesday will be important if the Caps have any designs on the playoffs since the Red Wings own one of the two wild card spots in the East. The Capitals will have a second important game with respect to the playoff picture. Washington will host Philadelphia on Friday. If the Caps are legitimately hot, then they could make a late charge - but it has to continue for their sake.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: The New York Islanders added to their season of frustration by blowing leads in their first two games of the week, splitting those two, and then losing the other two. The Isles went 1-2-1 and that wass simply not good enough at this point of the season as they fell to sixth place.

February 18, vs. New York Rangers, Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium, 6-5 OT Loss: The Islanders, true to their season so far, blew a lead to go and settle for a point beyond regulation. This time, it was against their hated rivals in the Rangers, in a football stadium with over 70,000 people, and on ABC. Ouch. The game opened up with a goal allowed to Erik Gustafsson. Then the Isles rolled on. Brock Nelson scored at 4:20, Bo Horvat scored at 7:18 during a 4-on-4 situation, and Mat Barzal converted a power play after the 4-on-4 ended on the next shift at 7:31. An early Chris Kreider hooking call in the second period saw the Isles go up 4-1 early in the second period when Anders Lee converted that power play. Cool, right? Wrong. Lee takes a penalty later on in the second period and Vincent Trocheck tips in a puck to make it 4-2. Late in the second period, Trocheck makes it a one-score game going into the third period. Alexander Romanov tried to avoid the choke-job with an early third period goal to make it 5-3. Then the Isles took two penalties with the lead that saw that go up in smoke. A Barzal hooking minor gave way to a PPG by Kreider. A Scott Mayfield tripping penalty gave way to a game-tying PPG by Mika Zibanejad. And just 10 seconds into overtime - 10 seconds! - Artemi Panarin beats Ilya Sorokin for the OTL. Yes, the Islanders blew a 5-3 lead with less than five minutes to go in regulation. At MetLife Stadium. In front of over 70,000 people. On national television. To their most hated rivals.

February 20, at Pittsburgh, 5-4 OT Win: The Islanders would go to Pittsburgh two days later and risk doing it again. Perhaps not against a hated rival but with the standings as they are, the Isles really did not need to give anything to the Pens. They still did. Marcus Pettersson opened the scoring late in the first period for Pittsburgh. But the Isles had an answer for that: three goals in the second period. Nelson, Barzal and Simon Holmstrom put the Isles up 3-1 with less than half of the game to go. Lars Eller would cut the lead to 3-2 late in the second period. It seemed like the Isles would be OK after Mike Reilly made it 4-2 past halfway through the third. Then, once again, the Isles blew it. They gave up two quick goals to Valtteri Puustinen and Drew O’Connor to end up tied 4-4. This time, though, the Isles would not drop the second point. Adam Pelech gained the zone early and fired a rocket off the post and past Alex Nedeljkovic for a 5-4 win. Not losing the game is a plus. Giving Pittsburgh a point, not much of a plus. Isles fans still understandably grumbling about leads being blown to prevent otherwise regulation wins.

February 22, at St. Louis, 4-0 Loss: Better to have a blown a lead than not at all? I do not know but the Isles just could not solve Jordan Binnington. 38 shots on the goalie and he stopped all of them. Not content with just losing over the course of the game, the Islanders decided to compile the pain into a 32-second barrage in the second period. Brendan Saad scored a PPG on a tip-in at 4:38. Next shift: Pavel Buchnevich scored off a tip-in at 4:45. Then 25 seconds later, Buchnevich scores again at 5:10. Patrick Roy was surely unhappy as he pulled his goalie very, very early. Buchnevich completed his natural hat trick with an empty netter at 9:21 into the third period. No, I am not missing a 1. That’s 9:21. As in with over 10 minutes left in the game. Frustration continues to be present on the Island. Even if the game was in St. Louis. You know what I mean.

February 24, vs. Tampa Bay, 4-2 Loss: The Islanders returned to Belmont with a big game against Tampa Bay, a team they are chasing in the standings for a playoff spot. They would not get the win they needed. At least they did not blow a lead in the process? The Isles went down early. Nick Paul and Nikita Kucherov put Tampa Bay up 2-0 within the first six minute of the game. In the second period, the Lightning made it 3-0 when Brayden Point scored a power play goal. It looked like that the Islanders were going to suffer like they did against St. Louis on Thursday. However, they would give their home fans some hope. Anders Lee tipped in a goal to get the Isles on the board. A delay of game call on Viktor Hedman was punished by Brock Nelson with 2:35 left to make it a one-goal game. Would the Isles tie it up? No. Not at all. Luke Glendening finished it with an empty net goal. A poor result to end a rough week for the Isles.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders will head out to Texas on Monday night to play a good Dallas team. Then they will visit Detroit on Thursday in a big game should the Isles aim for a wild card spot in the East. Then the Isles will end their week at home against Boston. Dallas, Detroit, and Boston? That is not an easy trio of opponents, especially with the Red Wings having legitimately direct implications on the Islander playoff hopes.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins ultimately split the points by going 1-1-1. Again, not bad on its own but it is not helping their cause at moving up in the standings. It is getting late early in Western Pennsylvania.

February 18, vs. Los Angeles, 2-1 Loss: Pittsburgh suffered a real heartbreak in this loss. This was Jaromir Jagr Night. The legendary winger returned to Pittsburgh to see his iconic #68 raised to the rafters at the Paint Can. The Penguins proceeded to lose a close one late. Late in the first period, Sidney Crosby scored a PPG to punish a Pierre-Luc Dubois roughing penalty and put the Pens up 1-0. Both Cam Talbot and Tristan Jarry held it down so this 1-0 score lasted until the final 10 minutes of the game. Then Adrian Kempe tied it up with over six minutes left to play. He came over the boards and dropped a hammer of a slapshot in stride from distance. A minute later, Trevor Moore had to sit for a delay of game. During that power play, the Kings scored. Anze Kopitar picked off a zone entry pass to spring Kempe forward. Kempe kept it and beat Jarry in a 2-on-1 rush to make it 2-1. And that was it. That was how Jagr night ended; with a shorthanded game winning goal allowed in a one-goal loss.

February 20, vs. New York Islanders, 5-4 OT Loss: The Penguins have enjoyed previous games against the Islanders. This one, a crucial one for the standings, not so much. Marcus Pettersson put the Pens up in the first period. The Islanders proceeded to blitz the Pens for three goals in the second period. First from Brock Nelson, then from Mat Barzal, and then Simon Holmstrom. The Penguins would make it close in the second period thanks to Lars Eller. But the Isles seemingly pulled away with a Mike Reilly goal with over nine minutes left in regulation. Of course, the 2023-24 Islanders and third period leads do not go well together. The Penguins would battle back and tie it up within the next two-plus minutes. Valtteri Puustinen and Drew O’Connor would provide those crucial goals. Overtime would be needed. Alas, the Isles got the last goal and the second point. Adam Pelech gained the zone and blasted a shot off the iron and in past Alex Nedeljkovic for the OTL. Sure, the Penguins got a point but they needed two - and to give nothing to the Isles in the process. Another lost opportunity in a season full of them for the Pens.

February 22, vs. Montreal, 4-1 Win: The Penguins needed a decisive win to avoid sinking further in the standings. They got one on Thursday night against Montreal. Mike Matheson would score first before halfway through the first period. But it would not be long for Pittsburgh to equalize; Kris Letang provided it about 79 seconds later Matheson’s goal. The Pens pulled away with a quick double in the second period. Bryan Rust tipped in a power play goal and O’Connor scored on the next shift to make it a 3-1 lead. Jarry did well in the net from then on. He denied nine shots as the Penguins sat back for four shots on Cayden Primeau. The fifth shot was an empty netter from Letang to secure the badly-needed win. It also secured a season sweep of the Canadiens. That is nice. Less so when you consider they got 3 out of 6 points in a week where they needed more.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Pittsburgh Penguins will host their hated rivals in Philadelphia in a game with plenty of stakes beyond the rivalry. The Penguin faithful better enjoy it because the Pens hit the road after that one. They will travel to the Northwest to visit Vancouver on Tuesday, Seattle on Thursday, and Calgary on Saturday. Vancouver has been a blazing-hot scoring squad, Seattle still has playoff aspirations like Pittsburgh, and Calgary...well, they are Calgary. The assignment is still the same: the Penguins need to win this week.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: The Columbus Blue Jackets finished their California road trip and returned to Ohio. They actually won their trip out to California. Their week was 1-2-0. And it could be argued that beating to Anaheim and San Jose, who are beneath the Blue Jackets in the standings, was not that good. Anyway, whatever. The Blue Jackets are still securely in the bottom five of the league.

February 20, at Los Angeles, 5-1 Loss: Los Angeles was a hammer and Columbus was a nail. The Blue Jackets mounted shots and not much more as they had to chase the game from late in the first period to the very end. Quinton Byfield opened the scoring late in the first period. Pierre-Luc Dubois punished a Cole Sillinger hooking minor early in the second period to make it 2-0. Adam Boqvist did get Columbus on the board and within a goal. That went away after the halfway mark thanks to Dubois scoring again. The Kings further secured the win in the third period. Kevin Fiala converted a power play caused by Jake Bean tripping Dubois and Drew Doughty tacked on a fifth goal within the final minute. The Kings crowned the Blue Jackets. Would they have something left in the tank the next night against fellow basement-dwelling Anaheim?

February 21, at Anaheim, 7-4 Win: Absolutely. Columbus prevailed in a goal-fest. They nearly had an epic failure from it. The Columbus Blue Jackets put up the first four goals. Zach Werenski scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau scored in the first period and Sean Kuraly tipped in a fourth goal early in the second period. Then the Ducks came back from that. Seriously. Troy Terry scored before the halfway mark of the period. OK. Then Mason McTavish scored within the final five minutes. Out came Daniil Tarasov, in came Elvis Merzlikins. Merzlikins would get beat by McTavish and Alex Killorn within the final two minutes of the period on the only two shots he faced in the second period. Brutal. In the third period, out came Merzlikins and in came Tarasov. The Blue Jackets resolved themselves and avoided the choke thanks to Yegor Chinakhov scoring nearly seven minutes into the third period and Kuraly scoring on the next shift. Boone Jenner put home a shorthanded empty net goal to secure the win that survived a major scare.

February 23, vs. Buffalo, 2-1 Loss: The Blue Jackets went up first in this one. A stick-hold penalty on Rasmus Dahlin led to Dmitri Voronkov to tipping in a PPG to open the scoring for Columbus. Good! Until later on in the first period. Zemgus Girgensons tied it up for Buffalo. This held until the third period when Connor Clifton got his first NHL goal. He slap-shot in a puck to put the Sabres up 2-1. That would be it. Columbus would not beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen again. They suffered another loss in a season full of them.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus will get familiar with the New York Rangers. They will host the Rangers today and then go to MSG on Wednesday. Yes, it is a non-consecutive home-and-home set. That game on Wednesday is part of a separate back-to-back set. The Blue Jackets will go back home to host Carolina on Thursday. Three games against the best in the division could be rough. At least their week will end outside of the division. The Blue Jackets will go to Illinois to play Chicago on Saturday night.

That was the twentieth Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot of the 2023-24 season. When will the New York Rangers lose? Would Columbus upset them in this week coming up? Will the Carolina Hurricanes also keep taking care of business? Can the New Jersey Devils close the gap on Philadelphia at all? What will the Islanders, Penguins, and Capitals do as they remain beneath a Devils team that has yet to make a real move forward? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.