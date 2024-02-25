2023-24 Gamethread #58: New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Another crucial back-to-back set ends this weekend this afternoon. This time, the opponent is better than yesterday’s - and someone Our Favorite Team is chasing in the standings. Beating them today would be a good change from January.

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN (local), TNT/MAX (national); Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Song of the Afternoon: Tradition states I choose a song by the legendary Death. Tradition does tell us who we are. “Pull the Plug” from the Leprosy album is a classic death metal song. It may have even helped kicked off the genre of tech-death too. While not as stressful sounding as yesterday’s song, it does rage.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all want the Devils to beat this team they are chasing in the standings. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!