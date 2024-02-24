New Jersey Devils Pulled Away from Montreal Canadiens in 4-3 Win

One of the ever-present arguments in sports is results versus performance. Results are what ultimately matters. It determines whether a team gets to win something beyond the game, play in a playoff system, or even win it all. The performances usually - but not always - reflect how the team plays to get their results. Generally, but not always, good performances lead to winning more often than not. This does not mean good results mean the performance itself was good, though. This is the sort of thing I thought about after the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens, 4-3.

It is arguable, tempting, and convincing that the results are more important than anything else for the Devils right now. They need points. They need wins. They need help in the standings by way of other teams losing; but they cannot control what others do. They can only play and beat the teams they face. To that end: the Devils succeeded. They won. They took on a team who beat them 2-3 in a winnable game last month and beat them this time, 4-3. They got the two points they needed. Yay for a moment, now hope and pray that they get another result tomorrow against Tampa Bay - a team they need to beat to gain some ground at least on the Lightning in the standings.

My issue is that the performances do matter and the Devils’ performance today was not that good.

The first period had the result of 0-0. It was still disappointing. Against a non-playoff Montreal team and Jake Allen (who owned a 89.4% save percentage going into this game) in the net, the Devils registered all of 5 shots on net in the first period out of 15 shooting attempts. The Devils had the puck quite a bit and were skating well. They just struggled to find each other with passes and seemingly unwilling to fire away against a not-so-hot Allen. Whether it was Nico Hischier, Tyler Toffoli, Erik Haula, Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, or Chris Tierney, the Devils seemed out of sync on passes. Plenty of feeds to no one, Canadiens clearly in the way, or just a touch off. As such, the offense was dulled and Montreal was more or less in the game. Nico Daws was holding up well in his seventh straight start. Yes, seventh straight start. Head coach Lindy Ruff clearly had no confidence in Akira Schmid or Isaac Poulter to give Daws some rest so Daws played. He was OK. What was not OK were the lines. Ruff was willing to change those as he lined up Brandon Smith as a winger - which lasted a handful of shifts.

The second period started and the Devils continued to not be on the same page. Montreal eventually established the offensive zone and made the Devils pay. Jake Evans found Brandon Gallagher in the left circle for a one-timer that picked the corner past Daws. 0-1. The Devils would get something together shortly thereafter. Kevin Bahl, who did have a good game, found Timo Meier, who was moving very well this afternoon, with a shot-pass on Allen’s flank. Meier tapped in the equalizer 1-1. The Devils may have given up the first goal of the game for the umpteenth (41st) time this season, but they responded quickly enough.

Did the Devils build on that? Absolutely not. Passes astray, players missing each other enough times, and players misplaying Montreal turnovers to let those gifts go begging. The Devils’ out of syncness led to another moment where the Canadiens gained the zone and Nick Suzuki was wide open on the left side of the zone. No Devil was nearby. Suzuki ripped a shot past Daws before Hischier’s desparate dive. 1-2. Shots were 9-17 and it did not seem that the Devils would come back. They were not even blasting away at Jake Allen. Eventually, though they would get a break when someone did. Simon Nemec put a shot on Allen late, the Montreal goalie gave up a Vanecek-ian rebound, and Ondrej Palat put it home to tie it up 2. The Devils were still out-shot (13-20), they had one power play that pleased no one on New Jersey, and most of the Devils’ best players were just off. But it was 2-2 going into the third period. If nothing else, the Devils could play well in one period and still take this game.

I am happy to write that the Devils’ offense did pick up in the third period. They shot the puck more on Allen. They got a power play and actually scored on it. Their first PPG since last Thursday against Los Angeles (four games ago). There was a highlight-reel worthy score by Jesper Bratt. Did this mean the Devils just rolled through Montreal? No. That power play goal came from Tyler Toffoli playing in Nico Hischier down the middle and off a rush play. Hischier’s finish was nice, a highlight in what was otherwise an unusually ineffective day for the captain. Toffoli’s pass was also good, a plus in an afternoon where he failed to move well enough to make himself an option as evidenced by the one shot on net he had today. Still, a PPG for a team that badly needs them is appreciated all the same. What about Bratt’s goal? A big block by Timo Meier (not Colin Miller as I initially thought) sprung Bratt and #63 torched the defense and Allen for a goal. Bratt was not moving well in the first half of the game but was seemingly unlocked in the second half of the game when playing across Meier and centered by Hischier. All good, right?

Well, not quite. The Devils did have to survive a bit and then a whole lot within the final two minutes. Montreal pulled Allen for an extra skater. New Jersey dodged a bullet when Suzuki missed a near-empty net on Daws’ left flank. Hischier recovered a puck, passed it up to Bratt, and Bratt was seemingly about to exit the zone. Except he got stripped by Mike Matheson at the Devils’ blueline. Joel Armia blocked out Jonas Siegenthaler and the puck went right to Suzuki all alone in front of Daws. Suzuki’s shot trickled past Daws. Not Daws’ best moment to be sure, but Suzuki all alone was a bad break. All Bratt had to do was chip it out, pass it away, but no he tried to get past Matheson and Matheson’s all-or-nothing poke worked perfectly. 4-3.

The Devils had to hold on for the next 1:50 or so. Haula had a nearly costly turnover late, Bahl made one big block, Alex Newhook fortunately missed on a tip-play, and the Devils escape with the win. They got the result.

The performance featured a PPG not from how they actually set up on their power play. The Devils were unable to out-do Montreal in 5-on-5 play between attempts (44-45), shots (17-24), scoring chances (15-20), or high-danger chances (5-7). This would be one thing if the Devils beat Allen a bunch of times early. But they did not. Even with Montreal giving up pucks right to the Devils players. Sure, they got the result, but prior to Hischier’s PPG, I was fearing another repeat of what happened in January against Montreal - a late go-ahead goal from the opponent. Even with the win, today’s performance does not make feel so great about future games. Games that the Devils needed to win.

Still, they did get this win. Now they get to play again tomorrow. Against Tampa Bay, a team they need to beat, who did win in Long Island and played well doing in their victory. Or at least more in control than the Isles. The Devils have had enough issues with the second games of back-to-back sets this season. This is an auspicious situation. But they got this victory. In spite of their performance, they got this result.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Play by Play Log

The Game Highlights: The Sportsnet highlights of today’s game is here.

A Short Bench? A Short Bench: Head coach Lindy Ruff did make a few changes to the roster from Thursday’s debacle against Our Hated Rivals. Colin Miller re-entered the blueline. Brendan Smith was lined up as a fourth-line winger. Nathan Bastian was out with an injury, Brian Halonen was called up and did not play, but Chris Tierney re-entered the lineup for the first time since February 6. How did this go?

Well, Miller did play 19:22 and had a decent enough game as long as you ignore the Gallagher goal. What about Smith-as-a-winger and Tierney? Smith played 2:05 over three shifts in the first period. Nothing of consequence happened either way when he was on the ice. Tierney was not good, the Devils were out-shot 1-6 when he was on the ice, and so he was kept to 7:16 of ice time. As an aside: Alex Holtz, Ruff’s regular chained to the fourth line, played 5:57. As a second aside: Curtis Lazar played 11:40. Everyone else played over 16 minutes.

I understand the need to shorten the bench if someone is playing so poorly or is not 100% or if someone else is excelling. I do not understand this limited usage from the first period. Especially knowing the team is going to play again tomorrow. Good for the Devils to get the result, but it was heavily reliant on Hischier, Hughes, Mercer, and Bratt. Whom did not have the greatest of games even with two of them scoring. I do not know how this will set the Devils up for a good game against Tampa Bay on Sunday. At least Tampa Bay also played yesterday and leaned on six players to play over 19 minutes. Then again, the Lightning also had all of their other players play at least 10 minutes.

A Real Positive: No penalties! Not on the Devils. This was actually important. For all of their missed passes, failed attempts to prey on the Canadiens’ mistakes, and lackluster offense through two periods, they were rather disciplined. The only calls in the game were against Montreal. The Devils got the benefit of not needing to be down a man until Montreal pulled Allen for an extra skater. This helped lessen some of the pressure on the Devils.

Better Than His Statline: Timo Meier may be playing on his off wing or utilized incorrectly. Timo Meier may not be playing up to his contract this season. But today, he played a lot more like most were expecting. He was skating well from the beginning onward, even when it seemed like the other Devils could not put two puzzle pieces together. When he was put with Bratt and Hischier, it seemed a lot more sensible than, say, keeping him with Tierney and Toffoli. Seeing him get his goal was a plus. Seeing his block essentially spring Bratt for his goal was another plus. While Meier’s 5-on-5 statline was not that great, I think he played better than it suggested.

Likewise, Jack Hughes had a very fine 5-on-5 statline but was not as notable either. I would argue he had a better overall day than Hischier or Palat despite them scoring goals. A big part of that was that his linemates had issues being in the right spots - or The Big Deal missed them in the few times that they were there. His eventual placement in between Toffoli and Mercer did not really help out either winger, even in spite of Mercer going off on a breakaway and hitting iron. I understand that many of the People Who Matter want to see The Big Deal be one and dominate. Not so much have good 5-on-5 numbers and far better than Mercer or Toffoli. The good news is that he will be better. Toffoli is who he is and this whole season has been a struggle of sorts for Mercer. Whether extended time with Jack Hughes helps either is unknown. I will say that if either cannot get into spaces to be an option for The Big Deal, then you will see him continue to try drive through or past defenders - which is usually the result of someone not making themselves an option. Still, Hughes was not as good as his 5-on-5 number suggested to my observations today.

Why Luke Hughes Plays So Much: Luke Hughes plays a lot and as such has been exposed more often than usual recently. Why? We got a good answer as to why today: John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler. Both defensemen got picked on quite a bit and had to play a lot in their own end of the rink. When Marino was on the ice in 5-on-5, he had the team’s highest xGA of 1.07 (which is not good) and Siegenthaler was up there at 0.76. (the two defenders sandwiched Mercer and Palat today). Both Marino and Siegenthaler played over 20 minutes each at 5-on-5 so this was a lot of play in their own end. While this is sometimes necessary, that often was indicative of not getting the puck going forward - which was something the Devils needed more of this afternoon. Ironically, a good defenseman is not one who just hangs back in their own zone and takes a lot of the opponent’s offense. Both were indicative of their poor seasons, which is why Ruff & Co. have to play Hughes and Nemec more. Hughes and Nemec, on the other hand, helped the play go forward - taking the pressure off the defense. Not amazingly in 5-on-5 today but a lot more positive.

By the Way: Poulter was sent down after this game and Akira Schmid was called up. So either Daws plays eight straight or Schmid comes in cold for his first NHL game since December 21.

One Final Thought: Congratulations to the Devils for scoring a power play goal in spite of the excess pressure caused by James Nichols and Ryan Novozinsky asking questions after the game.

Your Take: The Devils won 4-3 over Montreal. While I was less than pleased with how they got it done, I am pleased they got it done. At this point of the season, it is arguable that is the important factor. Based on the performance, I do not know if I can expect much tomorrow afternoon against Tampa Bay. It will be a new day either way.

Now that you know my feelings on the performance, I want to know what you think of this win. What did you like from it? What did you not like from it? What about this game impacts how you think about tomorrow’s game against Tampa Bay? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the win in the comments. Thanks to Caleb for the game preview. Thank you to everyone who followed along in the Gamethread and on X with @AttJerseyBlog. Thank you for reading.