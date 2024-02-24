Guys Who Need to Step Up Starting Today

This afternoon starts what is either going to be the beginning of the end of the season for the New Jersey Devils or the beginning of the resurgence to a playoff berth. There really is no other option, and there is no overstating the importance of this next stretch. The next four games are beyond critical, and the Devils need to go on their first four-game winning streak of the season if they want to have a realistic shot of playing beyond 82 games. The MoneyPuck odds for the Devils to make the playoffs, after that atrocious game on Thursday night, sat at a lowly 23.5%. A four-game winning streak would put them in a legitimate hunt with Detroit and/or Tampa Bay for a wild card spot, while losses will have them buried in the standings behind the likes of Washington, Pittsburgh, and the Isles with no realistic way to claw their way out of it.

To see this winning streak to fruition, guys who have been struggling, both recently and all season, really need to step up. There needs to be an outburst of scoring and strong play from some truly disappointing players this season, otherwise we would be insane to expect anything different. Here are three guys who need to step it up if the Devils want to have any chance of winning their next four games and really being in playoff contention down the stretch:

*Note: This article is going to be player-focused instead of looking at the coaching staff. You might read what I write ahead about some of these guys and think that at least a decent share of the blame needs to rest on the coaching staff for mismanagement and other issues. In that stance, I would completely agree with you. However, if we assume that the coaching staff remains intact for the remainder of the season, and it seems like there are decent odds that happens, then the players are going to need to step up, plain and simple.

Nathan Bastian

I feel bad for the guy for getting his clock cleaned at the start of that game Thursday night, and he is a fourth liner with limited play time so this is not as important as others, but Bastian has not been good, particularly when he is not playing with Michael McLeod. When he is with McLeod, across almost 148 minutes of 5 on 5 ice time, he has an expected goals percentage of 59.33%, which is seriously high. Without him, however, across just over 226 5v5 minutes, he has an xGF% of 44.37%, nearly a full 15% lower. That is wildly drastic. He basically signed a 2-year prove-it deal this past offseason, one where he will be a UFA when it expires after next season. These are the seasons where he needs to prove his worth to this organization and lineup, and all he has really done so far this year is prove that his game is dependent on someone else.

Now would be a great time to change that. It isn’t like the fourth line is made up of nobodies without McLeod in the lineup. The fourth line for Thursday’s game, at least at the start, consisted of Bastian, Alexander Holtz, and Tomas Nosek. Of course, Bastian only played 1:40, so that line did not have much time together as a threesome, but Holtz and Nosek stayed together, playing with various forwards. They dominated when with Jack Hughes to the tune of a 75% CF%, so they are not incompetent by any means. And fans have been dying to see Holtz be given a more prominent position in this lineup, he can snipe that puck any time. Bastian has no excuse for being so poor when not alongside McLeod, and now would be the perfect time for him to show that he can make an impact on this team and can be a competent player in his own right.

Dawson Mercer

There are no two ways around it, this has been a down year for Mercer after storming into the NHL with two very strong years to start his career. After producing 42 points in his rookie season and 56 points last year, he currently sits at 26 points and is on pace for only 38 points across 82 games, which would be below even his rookie year. He is also underwater in both Corsi and expected goals, sitting at a 49.40 CF% and a 49.70 xGF%. Those are well below his numbers from last year, where he was over 51% in Corsi and over 55% in expected goals. He has been playing most of the season with Timo Meier and Erik Haula, and they are not exactly killing it either this year, so you might want to say that it is a down year for the entire third line instead of just for Mercer, but Mercer’s stats are far enough below where they should be that he needs to be spotlighted as someone to improve.

Mercer’s game over the first two years revolved around playing fast and generating some dazzling plays to generate points. This year, we just have not seen as much of that. He still flashes it at times, and he does have 15 goals so far which is nothing to scoff at, but if the Devils want to win these next four games and make a run for a wild card spot, he needs to get back to how he was playing last season, and show that he has made some improvements in year 3 instead of just regressing like he has been all year. Now is the time.

Timo Meier

Speaking of that third line needing to improve, no one on this team needs to improve more than the $70 million dollar man Timo Meier. He makes more than everyone on the team not named Dougie Hamilton, and yet he has turned that fat paycheck into a measly 22 points in 43 games played. I don’t want to claim that he was just playing hard for a big paycheck, in my opinion, he doesn’t seem like the type of guy to slack off once he gets paid, but based on his performance this season, if you did want to make that claim, it would be tough for anyone not in that locker room to argue against your point. To say he has been a bust with the Devils so far is an understatement.

Meier is a top-line talent playing on a third line, which means he should be seeing easier competition. The other team is going to throw their best out there against the Jack Hughes line and the Nico Hischier line. They have to if they want to stop those guys and the likes of Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli. That means Meier can see middle-6 competition among the forwards and second-pairing and even third-pairing opposition among defensemen. He should be better than those guys, and he should exploit that advantage to produce points. Yet, disturbingly, he has not, and instead, he is having the worst season of his career.

There truly is no better time for him to show that he was worth the huge contract he inked for the Devils than right now. This is it, the most important part of the season based on everything that’s happened until now. This team has to win these games, and if Meier can get a little hot here and help put the team on his shoulders, at least for the next couple of weeks, that would be a massive turnaround. I’ll admit that I am very skeptical of this happening, but that doesn’t make it any less vital that it happens.