Devils in the Details - 2/23/24: Brutal Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/23/24

By Nate Pilling
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers reacts after scoring a goal on Nico Daws #50 of the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center on February 22, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. The Rangers won 5-1.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A thoroughly embarrassing outing against the Rangers on Thursday night: The Devils dropped a 5-1 contest in excruciating fashion, and I think we can all see where this is heading. [Devils NHL]

Ah. Well.

On the defensive changes that the Devils have made:

Well, the Devils have a jersey advertiser in RWJBarnabas Health:

​​Hockey Links

The March 8 trade deadline is rapidly coming into view. Here’s a trade board from Chris Johnston: [The Athletic ($)]

Which NHL top pairs have been the best and worst in the 2023-24 season? [The Athletic ($)]

Auston Matthews is putting together a very impressive season:

On the ticket situation in Winnipeg: “The Jets have above a 30 per cent drop in the last three years in their season ticket base. And Gary Bettman will be in Winnipeg on Tuesday. He’ll meet with some of the team’s most important corporate sponsors. Think he’ll have a little chat in front of the fans who wish to see that and obviously there’s a big push on from the Jets to improve those season ticket numbers building off the success on the ice this year heading into next season.” [TSN]

This looks like it was an absolute blast:

“It was just a celebration of goalies tonight.” On the “Oops! All Goalies” event: [The Seattle Times]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

