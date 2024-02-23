Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A thoroughly embarrassing outing against the Rangers on Thursday night: The Devils dropped a 5-1 contest in excruciating fashion, and I think we can all see where this is heading. [Devils NHL]

Ah. Well.

Lindy Ruff listed “excess pressure” from reporters asking questions as one of the reasons for the #NJDevils’ PP struggles of late.



The Devils are 2 of 46 in their last 14 games on the power play.



LINK: https://t.co/CZfnejuSfz pic.twitter.com/0a2a0LKj8D — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 23, 2024

On the defensive changes that the Devils have made:

As Elliotte mentioned in 32 Thoughts, looks like #njdevils made a DZ change sometime around All-Star



Keys:

-Playing more of a “Zone” coverage when puck goes to top

-Wingers being more passive on swarm

-W staying on same side

-Center not going above tops of circle unless… https://t.co/NTZm6PueVT pic.twitter.com/YQIEFHR6ik — Andrew Brewer (@Abrew2014) February 22, 2024

Well, the Devils have a jersey advertiser in RWJBarnabas Health:

In Jersey, we don’t skip a shift. Excited to do the work and make an impact with @RWJBarnabas. pic.twitter.com/LR9mKHvPtP — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 22, 2024

​​Hockey Links

The March 8 trade deadline is rapidly coming into view. Here’s a trade board from Chris Johnston: [The Athletic ($)]

Which NHL top pairs have been the best and worst in the 2023-24 season? [The Athletic ($)]

Auston Matthews is putting together a very impressive season:

Auston Matthews scored his 52nd goal of the season and 351st of his career. His 260 even-strength goals are the most among all players since his debut in 2016-17 and 33 more than the next closest (Connor McDavid: 227).#NHLStats: https://t.co/DwCYryLZTy https://t.co/6NkWNP8gOJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2024

On the ticket situation in Winnipeg: “The Jets have above a 30 per cent drop in the last three years in their season ticket base. And Gary Bettman will be in Winnipeg on Tuesday. He’ll meet with some of the team’s most important corporate sponsors. Think he’ll have a little chat in front of the fans who wish to see that and obviously there’s a big push on from the Jets to improve those season ticket numbers building off the success on the ice this year heading into next season.” [TSN]

This looks like it was an absolute blast:

I hosted "Oops! All Goalies" this week. 5 on 5 hockey. Goalies only. This is the opening face off and goal by me.



No skaters allowed. Full goalie gear required. Must be a goalie. We had 30 show up!



No goalies allowed in the crease. #hockey #goalie #seakraken pic.twitter.com/CZaMitiMcX — SalmonNerd (@NerdSalmon) February 21, 2024

“It was just a celebration of goalies tonight.” On the “Oops! All Goalies” event: [The Seattle Times]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.