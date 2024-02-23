Ideas to Help Adjust a Struggling New Jersey Devils Power Play

One of the issues of the current New Jersey Devils is their power play. Which is an odd thing to write considering how amazing it was back at the start of this season. However if you have paid attention to the team over the last two months or even just in last night’s game, the latest debacle of a loss this season, then you know the power play has been a Problem. It is also not an issue that has cropped up over the last week or so, either. Here is a summary of the power play at a high level so far:

The New Jersey Devils opened the 2023-24 season with an absolutely dominant power play. They ended October with a stunningly awesome 42.1% success rate by scoring 14 goals out of 33 opportunities. November was not a good month for the Devils but their power play was still quite excellent as they scored 12 goals out of 40 opportunities for a 30% success rate. The Devils were missing Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier due to injuries for multiple games in November - and the units were still taking care of business. It looked like Travis Green’s adjustments to the team’s 1-3-1 formation were legitmately good.

Then the power play fell off and has yet to recover. It absolutely did not help that their primary defenseman on their primary power play unit, Dougie Hamilton, was out with a torn pectoral injury since the end of November. Even as the Devils got healthier elsewhere (and otherwise), the power play stopped shooting above 20% for two straight months. Those factors loomed large in December’s power play results. It was definitely cooled off with 7 goals out of 36 opportunities, a 19.4% success rate. They were still generating plenty of shots and chances, though. There was reason that the system was still good; it was just a slump.

It was not just a slump. In January, the team scored 3 power play goals all month. 3 out of 31 opportunities for a miserable 9.7% success rate. They converted roughly 6.5% of their shots and they were no longer generating plenty of shots. They ranked below the league median in shot attempts and shots and in the bottom third for scoring chances. Missing Jack Hughes plus Hamilton for the month seemed to hurt. It has not got much better in February even with the return of The Big Deal. Prior to Thursday’s game against Our Hated Rivals, the Devils have scored two power play goals all month per NHL.com. Two. As in less than three. Out of 28 total power plays for a league-worst-as-of-February-20 7.1% success rate. Pathetic. As of today, it’s 2 for 33 after the Devils failed to do anything with a major penalty, a double-minor for high-sticking, and three other opportunities. Also known as a 6.4% success rate

It is not all terrible in February. Per Natural Stat Trick, the Devils have improved in generating shots compared to January. They have a CF/60 of 126.15 (7th in the NHL), a SF/60 of 61.13 (13th), a SCF/60 of 64.04 (13th), a HDCF/60 of 32.23 (10th), and an xGF/60 of 9.27 (15th). Their process of attacking is better than it was in the past month. They are generating shots. But with a miserably awful 3.17% shooting percentage, no one wants to read or hear that they are trying. They need goals. They need conversions. They need to punish opponents for their mistakes and help themselves get the wins they need. Given that the power play has a combined 5 power play goals nearly two months into 2024 after putting up 14 PPGs in 8 games back in October, something is absolutely not working with the Devils power play. It is keeping them from winning games.

That is the problem as a whole. We know the power play has been problematic by being ineffective for close to two months now. What are some solutions?

The challenge for any solution is the current season. The Devils are amidts the grind of the regular season and they are largely committed to their ways. The Devils have played over 50 games with this system and approach to their power plays. The team will not have a break longer than two days until the last weekend of March. The April that follows has 8 games in 14 days. The team will not have the opportunity to practice, much less throw out their power play system and prepare the players to play a whole different way.

They do have the opportunity to make some adjustments that could help them get some much needed gains on their power play. Or at the very least throw the other team’s penalty killing units off from what they may expect to get more chances to shoot and, hopefully, score. Here are some ideas that Travis Green, Sergei Brylin, Lindy Ruff, and the rest of the coaching staff can employ for their power play almost immediately to at least get something different out there. Because throwing out the same thing and expecting different results has been frustrating - among other words.

Just Go Direct and Carry It In Sometimes

The Devils often employ a “slingshot” breakout for their zone entries, especially with their primary power play unit. This usually sees Luke Hughes carry the puck up in the neutral zone and either drop a pass backwards or turn around to make a pass. Someone, usually Jack Hughes or Jesper Bratt, takes the pass and carries the puck into the zone. The purpose of this is to get the opposition penalty kill to react and give the eventual puck carrier an option as to where to skate. Think of it like a zone read in football or even a pitch to the running back. The carrier’s job is to read what is in front of him and the initial handoff (or pass back in this case) will draw the opposition’s attention somewhere. This breakout is used by other teams and, when it works, there is plenty of space for a zone entry to allow the team to set up in their power play formation. Or, as a best case scenario, an offensive rush.

The problem with the Devils’ slingshot is that you can pretty much set your watch to it happening. Even if Luke Hughes takes the puck all the way to the opposition’s blueline and has room to gain the zone himself, he will still turn for this pass or drop the puck back. Other teams that use a forechecker on their penalty kill, especially after a clearance, will spy Luke Hughes either to deny the pass or just make it more difficult. While this could mean one less person to beat at the line, it could mean a denial by the opposition before the Devils even get on offense. Or if it’s too deep of a pass, the forechecker gets back to the blueline anyway. Not to mention this breakout takes more time than others. Which would be fine when it works but precious seconds are lost when the breakout does not lead to a zone entry. Further, even if there is a carry-in, it gets negated if the puck carrier has to reverse the puck around the boards or make an ill-advised pass towards coverage.

The solution here is simple: Let Luke Hughes or Simon Nemec or whomever just skate ahead with the puck! As it is, opposition teams expect this slingshot pass to happen. The only way to throw them off is to simply not do it enough times. I know Luke Hughes was bad the last two games but I also know that he is capable of carrying a puck through to the offensive zone. As is Nemec. As is The Big Deal and Jesper Bratt. There are players that can do it; they need to be given the green light instead of sticking to this breakout that is not getting them the chances to set-up as they need it.

The adjustment can be simple. Is there a forechecker? No? Then slingshot it. If yes, then do not do that and make it a 4-on-3 or 3-on-3 entry. Even with a simple decision like that, opposition penalty killers have to respect the reality of what they see. That they can either go aggressive outside of their zone and risk an easier entry, or stack the line but have to react to the drop pass to expose a part of the line. It is something Lindy Ruff, Travis Green, and the staff can do today to at least get the power play looking a little different.

Tell All Five Guys to Move

While shot generation really has not been an issue, one of the key issues with bad Devils power plays of the recent pass (the Mark Recchi Era) was a lack of movement without the puck. This has creeped into the Devils current power play. Often times, one player has the puck and they tend to pass it to the same two players. Usually on the wing or at the top of the 1-3-1 formation. This has been seen with the Hughes brothers and Jesper Bratt. This has been seen with Nemec and his wingers. Why?

Easy: The other two players on the 5-on-4 situation are just in front. The man in the slot and the bottom player in front of the net are largely static. They may adjust to get around coverage but they largely stick to their spots on the ice. I understand that is the formation but telling Nico Hischier to just stay in a bubble of five or so feet from his spot is a waste of his skills. Tyler Toffoli is a shooter like Michael Ryder before him; having him static is not helpful. Further, this essentially allows the opposition to be a lot more aggressive on the penalty kill. The Devils make their power plays go from 5 men on the ice with only 3 really touching the puck to look for a passing lane or a shooting lane. opposition penalty killers can and do and have been aggressive at going after those three since they are on the edges of the formation. A simple block or interception or even position to make a decision harder denies any potential attack. Since two Devils are effectively standing still, there are two fewer options for Hughes or Bratt. Or Nemec and his winger.

In other words, the Devils have reverted to taking away their man advantage on their power plays.

The fix for this is simple: Tell the middle man and the man in front to roam more! The Devils can maintain their shape if Hischier is allowed to move a bit to the sides of the net and make himself a passing option. Toffoli can get more opportunities to shoot if he is not standing amid two to four penalty killers. Timo Meier, Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer may even have a chance to do something. The Hughes brothers, Bratt, Nemec, and even Palat are good enough passers to make reads on changing situations. These other Devils are good enough off the puck to make themselves available. They do so at 5-on-5. The talent will not go away in a 5-on-4. Again, the ask is not to change the entire power play. It is to just have the players be in motion more than just standing or jockeying for position. Once the Devils give themselves more options to move the puck on a power play, they can and will force the opposition penalty killers to play deeper and more conservative. They can even open up some other shots and, hey, maybe even get some goals.

Mix Up Power Play Unit Personnel

While this was not necessarily an issue last night due to all of the power play time wasted, Lindy Ruff and Travis Green have been very, very heavy on utilizing their primary power play unit. While most teams tend to lean on their primary unit for the understandable reason that their best players are on it. When the power play has been this cold though, something really has to change. This usage since the start of the calendar year is not working. Have a screenshot from Natural Stat Trick for ice time per game on the power play since January 1:

Again, in theory, this should not be an issue. Jack Hughes should be playing a ton on power plays. A man with 50 points in 39 games should be getting chances to go all out on offense. As should Jesper Bratt, the team’s leading point scorer. As should Tyler Toffoli, who leads the team in goals. As should a 0.86 PPG player like Nico Hischier. Luke Hughes sticks out like a sore thumb but he is the team’s most productive defenseman and absent a miracle return of Dougie Hamilton, the Devils’ options are few and far between for a defender. On paper, that is a group of that should be able to punish opponent penalties and score quite a few goals.

In reality, it is an issue. They have combined for 4 goals in 2024. Remember, the Devils as a team have five power play goals since January 1, 2024. This is more than enough to justify changing up the personnel on the units. Ruff has never been shy about mixing up forward lines in a game, so why not do so on power plays?

Statistically, my first suggestion would be to swap out Toffoli for Timo Meier. When Meier has been on the ice, the Devils have a high expected goals rate. Not much in the way of actual goals but it suggests that he has been involved with more dangerous scoring chances happening by the Devils. A team that badly needs goals can always use more scoring chances. And Meier may be a better fit for a role surrounded by defenders than Toffoli, whose best asset is his shot and needs space to work with for it. I would start there among others.

My second suggestion would be to switch Luke Hughes for Simon Nemec, although on an game-by-game basis. If Luke is having a strong game and is moving the puck well, then let him lead the main unit. If he is not or Nemec is doing well, then let Nemec get those shifts instead. Both players are similar in play style and in their role in the 1-3-1 set up. Switching them up should not throw off the main gameplan of the power play. It will also allow Ruff to enforce some accountability for the rookie defenders if they do not play so well. Not that Ruff has a great handle on that concept this season (see: Holtz) but better to have this option or not. Until Hamilton returns, which might as well be next season at this rate, the Devils have to roll with these two or roll the dice on John Marino, Jonas Siegenthaler, Colin Miller, or Brendan Smith to feign an offensive skillset for man advantages.

My third suggestion would be a bit more radical and just reward players for performance. Alex Holtz gets a goal? Well, since Lindy Ruff seems allergic to keeping him with non-fourth liners, why not put him on PP1 for a few times? Should the Devils get a rare score from Erik Haula or Ondrej Palat, then let him replace some players for shifts. Again, the current set up of the units has a combined 5 power play goals in 21 games. These kinds of switches are quick to do without needing to re-structure a whole power play or set shots the coaches want to see generated. So go do them because the current groups are not getting the job done.

Don’t Blame People Who Have Nothing to Do with the Power Play Like The Media

This should be straight forward but Lindy Ruff decided to make this error last night.

Lindy Ruff listed “excess pressure” from reporters asking questions as one of the reasons for the #NJDevils’ PP struggles of late.



The Devils are 2 of 46 in their last 14 games on the power play.



LINK: https://t.co/CZfnejuSfz pic.twitter.com/0a2a0LKj8D — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 23, 2024

Say what you want about Ryan Novozinsky, but he’s not on the opposition penalty kill. Also, he did not even ask this. A usually more agreeable James Nichols asked about the power play and this was Ruff’s response. One: Lindy Ruff is soft. Two: one would think going 5 for 64 in 2024 would provide plenty of pressure. Not a question. Now, the media has all the more reason to ask something challenging about the team’s lack of success on the power play or lack of success in general. You would think a hockey lifer like Ruff would be able to handle that, but evidently not.

Concluding Thoughts

There are two major points to tactics in sports. The first is what the Devils have been trying to do: You know what we will do but you will not stop it because we will execute/out-perform/expose your methods. Obviously, that has failed over the last two months. The second is to force the other team out of their comfort zone and work from there. It is less structured, but it is a path I want the Devils to do on their power plays. Regardless of whether they are playing Philadelphia, Our Hated Rivals, Los Angeles, Nashville, or whomever, the same penalty kill approach appears. Aggressive at the puck carriers and the edges of the 1-3-1, prepared to meet a slingshot breakout at the line more often than not, and forcing the Devils to shoot more for the sake of shooting instead of whether it is a good shot to take. The only way other teams stop this is if they are forced to react differently.

In a perfect world, the Devils would have had a hard look at their power play system back in December, accept that Dougie Hamilton is not coming back (which I fear has not been accepted based on Ruff’s post-game press conference last night) and is not simply replaced as-is role-wise, and make some systemic changes based on who they have remaining. But we cannot go back in time to unspill the milk. Again, this is the part of the season where games are happening frequently with few breaks in between. Practices will be few and far between. Therefore, all the team can do are tweaks and adjustments and personnel changes.

And that may be enough to at least for the opposition penalty kill to not approach the Devils power play the same way night in and night out. That is all the Devils can really do to get some more power play goals at this juncture. Get some more opportunities to shoot, more opportunities to shoot good shots, and more opportunities to gain the zone to generate said good shots. No, it is not a guarantee but these are ideas to help adjust the mighty struggle that is the Devils with a man advantage.

It beats the current tactic of doing nothing for two months while the power play sputters to help the Devils lose otherwise winnable games. At this point, I do not think it is going to work itself out.

Now it is your turn. I am sure you have ideas on what you would like the Devils to do differently. Please let me know what you would do different with the Devils power play without changing up their entire system of attack in the comments. Thank you for reading.