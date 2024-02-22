A Cold Day in Hell: Patchy Effort, Green Power Play, Rough Defense Lead to 5-1 Devils Loss to Rangers in Devastating Blow to Playoff Hopes

First Period

After the New Jersey Devils had a good few first shifts, Nathan Bastian was hit up high in the face by Matt Rempe, who came flying in. After a discussion by the officials, there was a review for a major penalty. Jonas Siegenthaler had went to confront him, leading to Rempe punching him in the face a few times, which led to the stoppage. It was a long stoppage, and the referees announced that Rempe was given a match penalty for an illegal check to the head, along with matching roughing penalties for Rempe and Siegenthaler.

A big moment came up for the struggling Devils power play. Siegenthaler and Cuylle sat for the two minutes. The Devils lost the draw, and the New York Rangers cleared the puck. After re-entering, Jesper Bratt cut in for a chance, but Jacob Trouba made a big deflection on the shot. After a minute, the second unit came on. They had similar troubles with the puck, and they were called for offsides with 3:25 left in the power play. Their first shot came from Simon Nemec with 2:50 to play with.

Nico Hischier and the first unit came out, but they were unable to take advantage of a turnover off the draw. They finally got a chance in close when Jack Hughes set up Hischier in front for a tip shot, following it up with a rebound wrister. They had a chance off a point shot on the following draw, but nobody found the puck in the crease behind Shesterkin. After a clear, Luke Huughes went end-to-end and had his shot blocked by Adam Fox. Chris Kreider went the other way on Erik Haula, who could not catch up. Kreider rang a shot off the post. No goals on the major penalty.

For poking at the puck when Shesterkin covered it, Curtis Lazar was given a two-minute slashing call when Igor punched him in the face with his glove. Mika Zibanejad scored right off the draw. Nico Daws did not stay low and let it through his legs. 1-0, Rangers.

By a miracle, Tyler Toffoli took a poked puck and drew a neutral zone hooking call as he tried to get a breakaway. He backhanded a soft shot and was able to keep the rebound moving, leading to a golden chance for Erik Haula, whose shot at the side of the net was tipped wide by Jack Hughes. The power play came on with a quick shot from Bratt, which was saved.

Nathan Bastian was seen on the bench here, his face stained with blood. Trouba got away with a hook off the offensive zone draw, and the Devils coulnd’t maintain possession after a bad pass. The seocnd unit came out after just 47 seconds, with Haula being called for slashing off the faceoff. But Trouba throwing a guy to the ice is fine.

At four-on-four, Nico Hischier won the draw, but Luke Hughes lost it right to the slot. Alexis Lafreniere roofed it. 2-0.

Then Luke lost it again after the faceoff at center ice, giving the Rangers possession again. The Devils killed the partial Rangers power play, though.

Second Period

The Devils were about to be called for too many men on the ice 1:08 into the period when Jonas Siegenthaler’s skate made contact with the puck as he was getting off the ice. Play was blown dead, but the officials decided not to call a penalty.

Immediately upon his return to the ice, Nate Bastian was laid out by Jacob Trouba with a hard hit. After a fight between Bastian and Trouba, the Rangers were given a two-minute power play. The Devils looked a lot better here with some hard clears, preventing the Rangers from opening the ice up in the offensive zone at any point.

Luke Hughes tripped Artemi Panarin with 13:47 to play in the period, sending the Rangers back to the power play. This kill also did well, with Smith and Marino on for nearly the entire time. But after Jack Hughes extended his shift for way too long, keeping Nico Hischier off the ice, Luke Hughes was left in a two-on-one on a bad line change. Daws was beat by Kreider when Panarin’s pass beat Luke. 3-0.

Simon Nemec was high sticked by Kaapo Kakko, who was assessed a double-minor for drawing blood. Dawson Mercer joined the top power play unit in place of Jesper Bratt. This change did nothing, as Luke Hughes was victimized multiple times by the Rangers — and the Devils got no chances on the first unit. Luke Hughes was crosschecked into the boards by Trouba at one point with no call. On the second unit, Timo Meier one-timed a shot right to the chest. The first unit had a bunch of shots in the final minute, but they could not get on the rebounds.

Erik Gustafsson was called for tripping Jack Hughes not long after the double-minor expired. The first unit again failed to score, with their best chance coming from some Luke Hughes slap shots that almost gave Nico Hischier a chance to clean up around the net. The Rangers killed this penalty as well. And Alexis Lafreniere beat Nico Daws with a flip shot to add insult to injury after the penalty expired. 4-0.

Third Period

The Devils remarkably stuck with Nico Daws in the third period, keeping Isaac Poulter out of the clearly lost game and having Daws finish the team’s sixth game in a row. After several minutes of the Devils being unable to get into the scoring areas and being forced to resort to low-danger shots for the hope of deflections, Timo Meier took a tripping penalty on Vincent Trocheck. On the power play, Mika Zibanejad appeared to pass up an easy goal to try setting up a hat trick goal for Alexis Lafreniere, whose shot didn’t make the net. This penalty was ultimately killed.

Nico Daws made some stops to keep the game at 4-0. He stopped big chances for Kreider and Kakko, but he finally folded with 5:31 left in the game. Panarin beat Siegenthaler on the two-on-one with a pass above the stick to Vincent Trocheck, who buried the shot. Nico stayed in the game.

Jack Hughes finally ended the shutout with a low shot with 2:07 to play. He beat Shesterkin’s five hole. It would have been nice to take that shot during the five-minute power play at the beginning of the game.

Change is Needed

Lindy Ruff has overseen this team since the 2020-21 season. Tom Fitzgerald has been general manager of the team since January 12, 2020. I think fans know when a team has grown stale, and this New Jersey Devils team has.

Look no further than the power play, which started the season at a historically-good rate of scoring. In fact, the only reason the Devils were winning games early on was on the back of their power play success. Since the turn of the calendar, the Devils’ power play has been converting at a historically bad pace. They are 2 for their last 46 power plays. Travis Green has allowed Luke Hughes to turn into a guy that just sits at the top of the zone and waits for the penalty kill to pressure him right off the puck. Luke even got barreled over today, leading to a rush the other way. Green has allowed Jack Hughes to turn into a guy who just circles up high and shoots into a sea of bodies — and he does not have really a single other play for him, either. Meanwhile, Timo Meier — and his shot, which ranked among the top of the league in velocity during his career — has been stapled to the ineffective second unit with Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula: two guys who are not known for being power play contributors during their careers.

And Lindy Ruff’s mental preparation of his team has to be better. You have a five minute power play at the start of the game because a goon on the other team took a run at someone’s head? There should have been three goals on that power play, and there probably weren’t even three good shots. And the instant the Rangers get on the power play, they score. Five minutes, no goals. Five seconds, and the Rangers scored. After they fell down, the Devils were unable to focus up and even the game. At times during the first period, they seemed more interested in trying to hit the Rangers (and usually missing, or, at best, glancing a blow) than getting the puck. And I know it was Isaac Poulter’s first game with the Devils, but Nico Daws clearly should not have played today. He wasn’t even down for the first goal by Zibanejad. Weird bounce aside, your goalie can’t be standing there. He let up 4 goals on the Rangers’ first 14 shots. He should not have started this game, and eh should not have played a minute of the third.

So what’s it going to be? Are the Devils going to die a slow death down the stretch? Are they going to throw the towel in now? Is Ruff going to make a sacrifice and finally fire Dave Rogalski, and maybe Travis Green with him? Is Fitz going to cut this short and fire Ruff? If he does so, is he going to make the most unimaginative power play coach in the league the leader of a sinking ship, or will he make a more inspired choice? Is Fitz happy he hung onto that $9 million LTIR exception when he could have made a big trade two months ago?

Missing the playoffs is a grave misstep for a team this talented. Does this team want to be the one that could not follow up the best regular season record in team history with a respectable season? Do they want to be the ones that were too arrogant and undisciplined to put their immense skill to use and get some goals and wins? Do they want to be the team that continually lacked effort and fire to compete?

It’s their choice, and they have little time. They got a gift in the Capitals beating the Lightning today — but that means the Caps are tied with them in the standings. With games against the Lightning, Canadiens, Sharks, and Ducks, the Devils have no choice but to win the next four games. That’s something they haven’t done this year: have a four-game winning streak. But that’s where they’re at. Their backs are against the wall.

But hey, at least ownership will get their missing playoff revenue from the jersey patches. That’s something we can all rally around.