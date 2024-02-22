The Timo Meier Trade Was the Mistake that Sent the New Jersey Devils Down Their Current Path

We’re just a few days shy of the anniversary of the trade that saw the New Jersey Devils acquire Timo Meier in an attempt to bolster their playoff bound roster. At last season’s trade deadline, it signaled that the club was ready to compete, and was hoping to do some serious damage in the playoffs.

And yet, maybe February 26th 2023 was the date and the transaction that has doomed the Devils to their current fate.

Now, this article isn’t to single-handedly blame Meier for all of the misfortunes of the team. They have, however, seemed less cohesive and have had less sustained success, since his acquisition. At the time of the move, the Devils sat second in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points through 59 games, sporting a 39-15-5 record. While they would maintain that position, they would go a less convincing 13-7-3 prior to the postseason. Meier had has individual struggles both leading up to the postseason and in it as well. He’s followed that up by...looking as if he’s about to post one of the worst statistical seasons of his career with just 22 points in 42 contests.

Jared did a deep dive into Meier’s disappointing season a couple of weeks back (if you haven’t read it, I suggest you pause here and give it a look) and I think some of the factors he discussed carry weight as to why I’m viewing this trade as the point in time the Devils took a downward turn. Jared’s second theory about Meier being played out of position and the Devils not knowing how to use him was of particular interest to me; the Devils are not so deep on the right side that they absolutely need to use Meier on the left. His ineffectiveness since joining the team should mean he at least get a look on the side he was known for prior to the trade, right?

Well now we get to why I say we can’t just blame Meier for the Devils’ misfortune, as perhaps the coaches should be taking more of a fall. I’m honestly surprised Lindy Ruff wasn’t relieved of his duties after Tuesday’s game against Washington; I’m not going to say I’m outright advocating for it (yet), but that kind of loss to a struggling, aging team that you’re trying to pull away from in the standings is unacceptable. His inability to adapt enough has adversely impacted this team; I’ll briefly mention Dave Rogalski here because anyone who has read my previous articles that have discussed goaltending this season know how I feel about how ineffective Rogalski is. So again, maybe more of the responsibility falls on the coaching and their poor deployment choices.

But maybe the team has trended downward in your eyes because of the defense and goaltending. You could argue Meier being brought in is also at fault here; if the Devils hadn’t acquired him, maybe they bring back Ryan Graves with that money instead, and force Kevin Bahl and Luke Hughes to duel for the final spot on the left side. This would have given the Devils another veteran to insulate the struggling goaltending. Even if the team had stumbled into all of the injuries from this season, now you have yet another experienced player on the back end and less reason to be accelerating the responsibilities of players like Luke and Simon Nemec. Again, it’s not a direct correlation to the Meier trade, but it is a (perhaps unintended) side-effect of his acquisition.

Now to give some credit where it is due, the Devils didn’t part with an awful lot to acquire Meier, so I’m not going to berate Tom Fitzgerald for that. I will, however, point out that for one reason or another the team just has not meshed the same since Timo joined the Devils. That part to me again feels like a mismanaged player and/or roster. As we all know, there is a lot of talent in the NHL nowadays, and it is often the groups that find ways to complement each other the best that achieve sustained success and championships. Right now, I don’t see that cohesion with the Devils, and that falls on everybody, from management to coaching the the players themselves.

As much as it seemed as though Meier could be the piece to fill in some of the Devils’ gaps last season, trading for him did not succeed in that regard. Rather the Devils now find themselves going down the wrong path, teetering around .500 and at least as of right now, they’re outside looking in at the playoffs.

Again, maybe it’s all anecdotal, maybe it’s all coincidence, maybe it is all circumstance or maybe, just maybe the Timo Meier trade was a mistake. Any way you slice it, the Devils have been worse for it and they’re now committed to the path they chose. The Devils need to figure out a way to make what they have work now, whether that means adjusting where players are, adjusting the coaching staff to be more flexible or fixing the positions that have become weaknesses.

What are your thoughts on the Timo Meier trade one year later; do you think it adversely impacted the team? Am I overexaggerating the issues that have arisen since that time? If you do agree the team has gone downhill since this time, is it more of a players issue or a coaching issue in your mind? What does management need to do to turn the team around? Leave any and all comments below and thanks as always for reading!