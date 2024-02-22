Game Preview #56: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (28-23-4) vs. New York Rangers (37-16-3)

The Time: 7:00pm ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN, MSG2

Last Devils Game

New Jersey travelled to Washington to take on the Capitals on Tuesday night, and walked away with - as Caleb put it - an uninspired 6-2 loss to their division rival. It was yet another disappointing setback in a season full of them.

Last Rangers Game

New York was also in action on Tuesday night, defeating the Dallas Stars 3-1 to extend their winning streak to eight consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NHL right now.

Last Devils-Rangers Game

All the way back on November 18th, the Devils lost to the Rangers at The Rock by a 5-3 final score.

Running In Place

Following the Devils’ win over the Flyers in the 2024 Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium this past Saturday, many of us here were calling for the Devils to finally go on a run and firmly entrench themselves in a playoff position. Really it was more begging and pleading than “calling for” it. And did New Jersey do that? Of course not! Instead they followed up arguably their biggest win of the season with a woefully disappointing loss to a Washington Capitals team that I for one am sick and tired of watching the Devils lose to.

New Jersey has not won more than three games in a row all season long. They have put together decent stretches before, but nothing like, oh just for example, an eight-game winning streak like the one the Rangers are currently on. As such, their dreams of playing past game 82 are appearing more and more faint by the day.

Moneypuck currently has the Devils with about a one in three chance to make the playoffs. The Athletic has them in the mid-40’s. New Jersey has had plenty of opportunities to solidify their playoff positioning this season and failed to take advantage of those chances time and time again. Whether you want to blame injuries, poor goaltending, questionable coaching, plain old underperformance, or any combination of the above, the Devils just aren’t getting it done.

I hate to be pessimistic, but at this point it’s getting harder and harder for me to believe we will ever see that run that we are hoping for. An eight-game winning streak, a stretch of 10 wins in 11 games, a stretch of 14 wins in 17 games...anything like that just doesn’t seem to be in the cards for New Jersey this season. I would love to be proven wrong, and I think this team is certainly capable of it, but it gets harder to see with each passing game.

If the Devils do miss the playoffs this season, we would all be terribly disappointed. As we should be! This is a team built to win now AND win later, a team picked by many to not only make the postseason with ease this year, but a team picked by many to come out of the Eastern Conference and even win the Stanley Cup. A total miss would be a disaster. But the one thing that would keep me going if the Devils do end up missing the playoffs is the Vegas Golden Knights...I know that sounds pretty random but hear me out.

The Golden Knights entered the 2021-22 season with big time expectations, not dissimilar to the Devils of this season. But thanks to a wave of injuries to key players (Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each missed more than 40 games among other key injuries), Vegas never truly got going and ended the campaign with 94 points, missing the postseason altogether. For a team that went all-in as hard as Vegas did, it was an unmitigated disaster.

The very next season, they won the Stanley Cup.

Obviously I’m not saying the Devils are a lock to win it all next season if they miss the playoffs in 2023-24. And it’s not quite an apples to apples comparison. But my point is sometimes seasons like this happen, and it can be all washed away after an offseason to regroup. It has been a cursed season in the Garden State between tons of injuries and awful goaltending among other elements. I still hold out hope that the Devils can find their footing in the home stretch of the season, but I also still hold out hope that even if it’s not meant to be, the future remains bright for this squad.

Welcome Back

Jonas Siegenthaler returned to the lineup last game after missing about a month and a half with a broken foot. While Siegenthaler in theory should provide a boost to the Devils’ blueline, he didn’t exactly help the cause against the Capitals. According to Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5 Siegenthaler posted an Expected Goals For% of 42.06%. Siegenthaler played the vast majority of his 5-on-5 minutes with Luke Hughes (16:34 of 18:37 TOI), and with Hughes posting an xGF% of 35.46%, it’s safe to say that pairing didn’t exactly control play.

It’s hard to get too upset at Siegenthaler considering he was fresh off a major injury that caused him to spend a month and a half on the shelf. But he wasn’t exactly doing too hot this season prior to his injury either, so last night was less an aberration and more a continuation of Siegenthaler’s overall season. New Jersey desperately needs Siegenthaler, the rock of their blueline the past two seasons, to round back into form if they are going to go on any kind of extended run.

The Kings Of New York

Considering they are Our Hated Rivals, it’s never fun to see the Rangers enjoy any kind of success. But unfortunately for us, this has been a dream season for the Blueshirts thus far, as they currently stand at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 77 points in 56 games played. And as mentioned earlier, they enter tonight riding an eight-game winning streak. Things really couldn’t be going much better for the Rangers right now.

It all starts with Artemi Panarin. The Russian winger is having himself a Hart Trophy caliber season with 32 goals and 75 points in 56 games. Excluding Filip Chytil and his 10 games played, Per NST Panarin leads New York in 5-on-5 CF% at 57.38% and xGF% at 55.37%. The Bread Man is delivering the goods this season, and if New Jersey wants any hope of shutting down the Rangers’ offense tonight, they need to start with focusing on Panarin.

Crease Controversy?

Ok fine that heading is a little hyperbolic, but the point is that the Rangers have an interesting dynamic developing between the pipes. Igor Shesterkin has been The Man in New York for a while now. He won the Vezina in 2021-22 (and finished third in the Hart Trophy voting), and finished eighth in the Vezina voting a season ago. But 2023-24 hasn’t been quite as dominant for Shesterkin, as he enters tonight with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 sv%. Certainly not terrible numbers, but a far cry from the lofty heights he reached the past two seasons.

Shesterkin had an absolutely pitiful month of January, with a save percentage of .863% in 10 total games. He’s rounded back into form in February though. It’s only been four games this month, but he’s had one stinker, one decent game, and two dominant games for a .937 sv%. The Rangers better hope this is the Shesterkin they get moving forward, or their season will go off the rails in a hurry...

...Or will it? Jonathan Quick signed with New York in the offseason, and he’s enjoyed a renaissance season up to this point. The 38-year-old has played 20 games (19 starts), and has performed to a .917 sv% and a 2.36 GAA. For a goaltender his age, and especially considering how his last few seasons have gone, those are numbers that are hard to believe.

I remain skeptical that Quick would be able to carry the team down the stretch and maybe even through the playoffs if Shesterkin continues to struggle. I also think there’s next to no shot the Rangers take the crease from Shesterkin regardless of how mortal he continues to look the rest of the way. But either way, Quick has picked up a lot of the slack that Shesterkin has dropped in 2023-24. Death, taxes, and the New York Rangers enjoying stellar goaltending.

Your Take

What do you expect out of this game? Are you also seeing your optimism fading fast? Who do you think needs to step up tonight? Who on the Rangers will you be watching this evening? As always, thanks for reading!