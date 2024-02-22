Pinoys in Sarajevo: A 2024 World Championships Division III Group B Preview

Tomorrow begins the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship campaign. While the New Jersey Devils, the primary subject of this site, continue their campaign to get into the postseason, many parts of the hockey world are set to play in big games of their own. They involve countries most do not even know have hockey teams. The quality of the rink, the broadcast (if any), and the game may be far beneath the NHL. The passion and the competition will be the same. The World Championships is the main annual contribution of the IIHF at the adult men’s level and it is the most consistent playing field for international hockey for this age group. This year’s competition starts in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the Division III, Group B tourney in Sarajevo.

Why? Back on Christmas, I wrote about the Philippines. Their men’s national team went into Mongolia last year and won Division IV in their first ever World Championship appearance. The game winning goal was scored by Lodi, New Jersey-born, Jersey Hitman and Jersey Wildcat-alum defenseman E.J. Sibug. Their reward is a move up the WC ladder: to play in this tournament. I had the great honor to meet E.J. and Division IV leading scorer, forward Manny Billones at a Devils game back in January. They and the rest of the team appreciated the post from its history to its monumental win in Ulaanbaatar. In talking with them, it was agreed that PH Hockey needed, well, everything. Sponsors, ice, players, and even just attention. If nothing else, I can add to the attention with this preview.

Moreover: If you are the sort of person that loves watching hockey all day, then this tournament will align with that. Games will be at 7 AM ET, 10:30 AM ET, and 2 PM ET. You can watch these games in the day and then follow the NHL (or AHL or junior or college or whatever) action in the evening.

And hockey in this tier is just interesting. For those who are serious about wanting to see the game grown, even checking hockey like this out helps show what that growth would look like. And what could be built on from there. The Philippines are not the only team in this group where the country is A) almost entirely unaware of their hockey team(s) and B) short on basic resources like rinks and players. Those that are playing care very much and often do a lot beyond just play the games. It is a massive shift from what we are used to in following Our Favorite Team in the best professional league in the world. And given how this season has been going for Our Favorite Team, international ice hockey may be a nice palate cleanser. Also: a good reminder how much further the NHL is from everyone else in hockey.

Enough explaining why, let’s get into the group with a bit more attention paid to the Filipinos. And if you like this, I could do this for the other groups that will begin play in March (Division III - Group A, featuring a determined host nation and a potentially very young Mexican team), April (Divisions I, II, and IV), and up until May for the main tournament, which will have the major hockey powers involved.

The Tournament

The Location: Skenderija Sports Arena, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Game Days: February 23, February 24, February 26, February 27, and February 29

Yes, this five-game tourney has two back-to-back sets in them. Hope everyone’s conditioning is on point.

The Format: Six teams. First place wins gold and gets promotion to Division III - Group A. Second place and third place get silver and bronze medals and nothing more. Sixth place will be relegated to Division IV and replaced by their winner, which will be decided later in April in Kuwait. (Early Prediction: Mongolia)

The standings use a 3-2-1-0 format. Regulation wins are worth three points, post-regulation wins are worth two points, post-regulation losses are worth one, and regulation losses are worth nothing. Any ties in points are first decided by head-to-head points, and head-to-head goal difference, and then head-to-head goals scored. In other words: Win in regulation and win big if you can.

The IIHF Tournament Page: Here it is with a full day-by-day schedule with times set for your local time zone.

A Broadcast: Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team livestreamed all of their games last year on Youtube. Here’s hoping they do it again.

The Philippines

The National Team Website: Hockey Philippines

Last Year: They won Division IV and got promoted. They went 2-1-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) to earn 8 points. They scored 35 goals and allowing 6.

Staying Up - A Realistic Goal: While winning it all is obviously the top goal, it is very hard for a team to just jump a group and dominate it. Kyrgyzstan did so last year in Division III-B and Division IV before that. That was after they were relegated from Division III-Qualifying for playing an ineligible player and forced to forfeit in 2019. The quality of that squad was much higher than those levels and therefore stomped their way to victory. Expecting the same from the Philippines is unrealistic.

Staying up in the group is. The various divisions and groups often see teams yo-yo back and forth as the competition gets much stiffer. The nations may not be “hockey nations” but even a step up in resources and players make avoiding relegation a common goal for most teams. I also think the Philippines can do it based on their hockey history.

Generally, winning at least one game will be enough to avoid relegation. They are 5-0-1 lifetime against Singapore, who they will play first in this tournament. That is a Singapore team who beat Iran 11-2 last year. Of course, that could have been a fluke as Iran beat Singapore a year before that 5-2. Singapore does have two ace forwards for this level that they did not have in 2019, so they are the more dangerous of the two teams. But if the Pinoys can slow down Ethan Redden and Joshua Chan (and assuming both play) then they have a real chance in their first game. The Philippines will also play Iran right after the Singapore game. While it is their first time facing them, the Singapore game last year suggests that they could be had - presuming they did not get a whole lot better between 2023 and 2024. I think the Pinoys have a shot at getting two wins. That should be more than enough to secure their spot for Group B in 2025.

The real intrigue will be in how they match up against Hong Kong, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Korea. The Philippines have never played either of them. Hong Kong needed overtime to beat Singapore, 7-6 last year; but the HK squad finished third last year and should return 2023 Top Forward, Justin Cheng. Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are the hosts, blew out everyone but the group winners, Kyrgyzstan - who made it clear they may be Division II worthy right now. (Aside: Good luck to Group A.) North Korea is a total wildcard. They were in Division II before but they also have not been active at all since 2019 and were relegated to Division III that year.

Again, the Philippines will play Singapore first on the 23rd and Iran on the 24th. If they get out of that back-to-back set with more than 3 points, then they can take on the other three teams with less pressure to survive. If they end up beating any of other three teams, then they may have a real chance of getting a second IIHF WC medal in their second ever IIHF WC appearance. As I wrote in December, you cannot block the shine of the sun. May it rise as it does in Sarajevo.

The 2024 Philippines National Team: From their Instagram account and verified at Elite Prospects.

Forwards (13): Manny Billones, Kenwrick Sze, Carlo Emmanuel De Guzman, Steven Füglister, Benjamin Imperial, John Lagleva, Lenard Lancero, Mikel Miller, Dan Pastrana, Jan Aro Regencia, Miguel Relempagos, Carlo Tigaronita

Defensemen (5): EJ Sibug, Einzenn Ham, Richmond Yu, Julius Santiago, Stephen MacDonald

Goaltenders (2): Paolo Spafford, Irell Perez

By my count, there is some new blood compared with last year’s team. Irell Perez replaces Gianpietro Iseppi as Spafford’s fellow goaltender. Yu and MacDonald replace Jann Gefrey So Tiong and Carlos Pastrana on the blueline (they brought 5 defensemen last year). Carlo Tenedero, Jorell Crisotomo, and one of their top scorers in 2023 in Carl Montano are not on this year’s team. Their replacements are De Guzman, Imperial, and Dan Pastrana.

Like last year’s team, it’s largely a roster of native-born players. The exceptions are Billones, Sibug, and Miller are Americans and Fuglister is Swiss. As far as I can tell on EP, they play locally but information about their local league does not appear to be there so I cannot tell you who is hot, who is not, or some such. Or who else should have been considered to go to Sarajevo this year.

I will say that bringing in a 5’6” 39 year-old Perez to join the 5’8” 38-year gold Spafford in the crease is a curious choice. If they get the saves, great, but this is a position where HockeyPH will need to look to develop in the near future. Spafford did get two shutouts last year but did not even get into that Mongolia game even after the Philippines blew multiple goal leads. I question how good they will be, which is a big, big question for any hockey game.

That said, they appear to lean younger than last year’s team among the skaters. Only Miller and Füglister - who was very productive last year but the 38-year old captain will be tested at this level - are 35 or older and Billones just turned 30 recently among confirmed profiles at EP. Everyone else is under 30 years old. This bodes well for the current tournament and setting the roster for the next couple of years.

Among players of note, I was not just hyping up Sibug and Billones because I happened to meet them. Manny Billones led the team in scoring in Division IV last year. Plenty of offense will go through him once again. Lodi’s EJ Sibug not only scored the biggest goal in the county’s history in this sport. He had three goals and four points to lead all of the defensemen in the 2023 tournament’s scoring. It was not an accident he was out there in that crucial overtime against Mongolia. The 19-year old, large (6’2” is large for this team) forward Kenwrick Sze broke out in last year’s tournament (second to Billones in scoring) and a big tourney from him this year would confirm my thinking is that he will be someone the organization can build around. If other U-25 players like Abis, Lagleva, Tigaronita, Regencia, Ham, and Lagleva step up, then even better for HockeyPH’s immediate future in this and other international tournaments.

Concluding Thought: Ultimately, this year is more or less a test to see whether this is their level. I do not think they will get blown out in every game like Malaysia. We will find out in their first two games if they secure survival for another year. I do think goaltending is their biggest question on paper. If they can win those first two games and get some results over Hong Kong, Bosnia, and/or North Korea, then the Philippines may even add a second medal to their trophy cabinet. Unless they absolutely dominate, I doubt they can win the whole group for now.

Iran

The National Team Website?: There does not seem to be one I can find, but their rink’s page has league information: the Icebox Iran Mall. Apologies for missing it if one is there.

Last Year: They finished fifth out of six in Division III, Group B with a 1-0-0-4 record. They scored 19 and allowed 53.

Survive If You Can: Iran won one game last year to stay in this group. They beat Malaysia 14-4 in their first game of the 2023 tourney. The Persians proceeded to score just 5 goals in their next four games, allowing 49 to their opponents. Again, win one game and you may be safe at this level of the IIHF World Championships.

Iran’s situation in men’s hockey is not terribly different than the Philippines. They founded their national team in 2015. Their program is seemingly operating entirely out of the one ice rink in the country, which is also in a mall: the Icebox. It has its eye on developing for the future as the program needs help with just about anything. Per the announcement of their group for this year’s tournament, the site states they are focusing on “success in the 2025 Chinese and 2029 Saudi Winter Games” while trying to stay in their group. The problem with that goal: they won one game last year and it was against the team that was relegated. They got wrecked by all of the returning teams in this group. Including Singapore, whom they beat in 2022 for their first ever international win. This does not bode well on paper unless the Persians got a whole lot better from 2023.

At least the players should be in form as the Iranian Ice Hockey Premier league just finished up. Congratulations to the Barez Tire for winning the 2023-24 championship as they went 17-1 in an 18-game season. Their leading scorer (and the league’s leading scorer), Jalal Keyhanfar, should factor in this year’s tournament. This will be his third straight year with the national team and he is coming off a 30-goal, 59-point season. Far more productive than past seasons in the Icebox. He was a leading scorer on last year’s team with 4 goals and 5 points; tied with Barez Tire teammate, defenseman Farzad Houshidari.

Both Keyhanfar and Houshidari will be on this year’s team, which appears to be going through some changes. They are two of five players over the age of 30 on their roster. The other older players being 39-year old goalie Navid Alizadeh, 33-year old forward Nima Mehraban, and 33-year old forward Amir Heidari. They will have to guide the rest of the players along while heeding the lessons of last year’s experience.

The decision makers are bringing in plenty of younger players to this tournament. There are seven players under the age of 20 (yes, 20) on this year’s roster: 18-year old defenseman Mahbod Abdollahi, 17-year old defenseman Parsa Jalali, 19-year old Matin Gahaharzadeh, 18-year old for1ward Abolfazl Eslami, 18-year old forward Arshia Ghafoori, 18-year old forward Eliya Hamzeh, 16-year old (!!) Mahan Dehghahi, and 15-year old (!!!) forward Younes Nagheli. Talk about not being afraid to play your kids. This will be the WC debuts for Dehghani, Eslami, Jalali, Hamzeh, and Nagheli, . Ghafoori has been on the team since he was 16. Abdollahi made his debut when he was 16 and Gahaharzadeh debuted when he was 17 . The Persians are not afraid to bring up players when ready. The big question is whether or not they will be ready. The team may need to lean on the veterans to help the younger ones along.

The other question is their goaltending. Both goalies from last year’s tournament are not back. Alizadeh and 21-year old Reza Poorhashemi are taking over the net. Given the young nature of the roster, I wonder if Poorhashemi will essentially be the starter. The organization is looking to the Asian Winter Games and getting minutes for their young players may be more important in the long-term. But survival may require them to grow up real fast at this level. It does not help that their first game is against the tourney hosts, Bosnia.

Concluding Thought: If last year was any indication, then Iran may be the relegation favorites to go to Division IV next year. If the young players get some spark and the team can beat the Philippines and/or avenge last year’s roster against Singapore on the final day of play, then they can stick around and give their younger ones plenty of Division III experience next year. If I had to guess, I think they are going down.

Singapore

The National Team Website: The Singapore Ice Hockey Association.

Last Year: They finished fourth out of six in Division III, Group B with a 2-0-1-2 record. They scored 31 and allowed 31. Their wins were against relegated Malaysia and Iran. They lost in OT to Hong Kong. They got dominated by Bosnia and Kyrgyzstan.

Maintaining in Mid Tier: Singapore understood the assignment last year: survival. They got some sweet revenge over losing to Iran in 2022 by bodying them 11-2 in 2023. They fell short in OT to Hong Kong; a game where they blew a 4-2 lead going into the third plus an extra attacker goal with 57 seconds left to force overtime. Which lasted all of 29 seconds. That game not only stung for how it went, but a win would have given Singapore a third place finish. Alas.

SG’s roster was not available at the time of this writing. Their squad last year was interesting. It featured three players over the age of 40: 44-year old defenseman Wee Chew, 47-year old forward Hung Wei Kok, and 44-year old defenseman James Kodrowski. Should he return in 2024, that is another New Jerseyan. Kodrowski was born in Morristown, played club hockey for University of Alabama-Hunstville, and moved to Singapore at some point to represent their national team while playing in the Phillippines. He has had a journey. And finished third on the team in scoring last year. The SG squad in 2023 also featured two 18-year old goalies in Liam Blakney and Joshua Shao Ern Lee, an 18-year old defenseman named Yong Jia Benedict Qian who played in Connecticut high school hockey earlier that year (and had a good tourney with two goals and seven points, tying Kodrowski in points), a 17-year old forward named Karthikeyan Muthukumar (one assist in 5 games), and a 16-year old forward and possible brother to Liam, Noah Blakney (also one assist in 5 games). The Singaporeans found their players where they could.

They did find a pair of aces. 23-year old forward Ethan Redden led the team in scoring last year with 8 goals and 15 points in 5 games. Redden played youth hockey here in America with Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Mercer Chiefs, and Freedom High School in Pennsylvania. After three years at Nichols, a prep school; he has been playing club hockey at George Washington University. Clearly, he meshes well for his national team. The other ace is 19-year old forward Joshua Chan. While his EP profile says nothing but his national team play, his national team play has been lovely. 19 points in 6 games to lead the entire Asia & Oceania U-20 Championship in 2022. 5 goals in 4 games in the WC Division IV in 2022. 9 goals and 14 points in 2023 in Division III. Clearly, Chan is a scorer for the Singaporeans. With both being fairly young, expect them to be featured players for Singapore for years to come. They were absolutely studs last year as both Redden and Chan combined for 17 of the team’s 31 goals last year.

Whatever they decide for their roster will play into how their fortunes will play out again in Bosnia. They may like their chances against the Philippines since they did not have Redden or Chan back when HockeyPH was beating them. They may get to blow out Iran once more to further secure a return to Group B next year. The question is whether they will get enough from others - young players growing, new players coming in, older players going on a heater - to provide production to support those two. All of the other Singaporeans had three or fewer goals scored.

Concluding Thought: I think Singapore is safe provided that most of their 2023 roster returns; and Redden and Chan continue to flourish. It would make a for a very interesting rematch against Hong Kong. Should some more players step up for SG, then they could have a real shot at third place. I do not think they will do it.

Hong Kong

The National Team Website: Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association

Last Year: Hong Kong won bronze last year, finishing third with a 2-1-1-1 record. They scored 41 goals and allowed 26. They beat Iran and Malaysia. They came back to stun Singapore in overtime. They fell in a shootout to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Like everyone else in 2023, Kyrgyzstan crushed them.

Justin, Two Really Old Goalies, and a Youth Movement Up Front: Hong Kong finished third in large part because of Justin Cheng. Cheng put up eight goals and 20 points last season. While he did not lead the tourney in scoring, the directorate named him the Top Forward of the group last year. An impressive achievement given how much the Kyrgyzstan squad put up. As per this article by Henrik Manninen last March, Cheng lives in Canada and plays semi-pro hockey when he can. In this past season, that has been with the Woodstock Lakers of the Western Ontario Super Hockey League. Cheng had 5 goals and 20 points in 24 games in the semi-pro league. When he puts on the national team jersey, though, he has been a star. In Hong Kong’s first appearance in 2015, he dropped six goals in six games. In the Asian Winter Games in 2017, he had 7 goals and 11 points in four games. In Olympic Qualifying in 2020, he put up seven goals and nine points in three games. Last year, five goals and 20 points in five games. This man just gets going for HK. And he is just 25. He will continue to be their star for years to come.

The 25-year old is one of the older forwards on this team, too. The elder statesman up front is 40-year old Alvin Sham. Everyone else is younger. Which bodes well for the potential offensive future of Hong Kong hockey. Ryan Chu finished second to Cheng in points last year with a staggering 10 goals and 16 points last season. He is 21 and has played a bit for Penn State’s club hockey team, although he split time with local squad Honor Us this season. The other young forwards have plenty of local development, which should be good for the association to keep a close eye on their development. Sure, there is 21-year old Michael Shum has played club hockey for Cal-Berkley but he spent his developing years in Hong Kong. 19-year old Yam Yau plays for American Hockey Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts; but the got his started with Forever 11 in Hong Kong. Joe Cheng, Marvin Hsu, and Elvis Hsu all started and continue to play within the country. Should they start taking steps forward, they could add quite a bit to add what Ryan Chu and Justin Cheng are likely to do.

While the squad up front has potential, the back end is still being carried in part by veterans. There are some young guys in 21-year old Yi Yam, 20-year old Andres Law, and 22-year old Hertin Cheng. But I would expect the 33-year old Chun Ying Yeung, 34-year old Yannick Wong, and 36-year old Tony Leung to carry the business end on defense. Tony Leung was listed as a captain last year and could very well wear the ‘C’ again. While this is not particularly ancient, the mix of three 33+ year old guys and three under-23 players shows the blueline could be in a state of transition. How they are managed will be a good thing to keep an eye on early on. Experience may suit the older players well, but only Yam among the three young blueliners has played in the WCs - which was last year. How they adjust to this level could make a difference on defense.

The crease is absolutely carried by old guys. Ching Ho Cheung from last year is not back. 41-year old goalie King Ho replaces the 27-year old. Ho has been a part of Division III teams of the past. He is also 41, has not represented the country since one appearance in 2020 Olympic Qualifying, and posted an 80.8% save percentage in 10 appearances for Forever 11 in the 2023-24 season. It is a dubious decision. The other goalie is returning: the 51-year old Emerson Keung. Yes, 51. Yes, 5-1. Jaromir Jagr isn’t the only 50+ year old player skating about in games that have some value. Keung’s hockey career in Hong Kong goes all the way back to 2010-11. As far as I can tell at EP, he did not play in 2023-24. He played a lot in 2022-23 between four different local teams (best being an 87.1% Sv% in 17 games with Golden Group) and an 84.6% Sv% in three appearances in last year’s WC. Not exactly a confidence-inducing pairing based on their recent play. On top of the fact that they make the Philippines’ tandem look young.

Concluding Thought: On paper, it looks like Hong Kong is going to have to offensively charge ahead to take any pressure off their Ho-Keung tandem in the crease. If they have to go to a game where they need a big game from either goalie, then I think they may be hoping too much. I could be wrong, of course. I still think they have a solid base and could even repeat a third-place finish.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The National Team Website: Hockey Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Last Year: The tournament hosts took silver with a second place finish last year. They went 3-1-0-1 with 39 goals scored and 20 allowed. They prevailed in a shootout over Hong Kong, they beat everyone else except for the tournament winners, Kyrgyzstan. I would say they came close to winning it all last year. Except they lost 10-1 to Kyrgyzstan.

The Hosts...Again: Bosnia and Herzegovina are the sole European team for this tourney and they are repeating as hosts. They should be the most familiar with the rink, the set-up, and any potential local fan support.

While their roster has yet to be made available, they do have some potentially notable names returning. I may have been a bit harsh on some countries bringing some old goalies. However, 38-year old Dino Pasovic was rather good last year. He was named the Top Goaltender by the directorate. Strange to give such an award to someone with an 88.9% save percentage in five games, but you can thank Kyrgyzstan for that. Take that game out and he conceded only 9 goals in four games. That is impressive. His backup is 18-year old Karim Ahmetovski, who did well for BIH (that’s their initials) at the U-20 Division III Group B tournament, with a 91.9% save percentage earlier this year. Should both goalies return, the hosts have reason to be confident in their netminders.

They should feel confident should Mirza Omer and Adnan Mlivic return at forward. The Sweden-developed and Sweden-playing (in Division 3, but still) Omer led his country in scoring and finished tied with Justin Cheng in points in the tourney last year with 11 goals and 20 points. The also Sweden-developed and Sweden-playing (in Division 2) Mlivic was not too far behind with six goals and 17 points. The Bosnia and Herzegovina players got some secondary scoring from the likes of Nikko Gakovic, Dino Cordalija, and Denny Miskic. Gakovic and Miskic are American born players (San Francisco and San Jose, respectively) who are on the younger end of the roster.

As an aside, there’s another potential New Jersey connection. While born in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tarik Mrkva is 18 and plays for the New Jersey Junior Titans. He also showed off at the U-20 Division III Group B tournament with four goals and six assists and made a fine debut as a 17-year old last year with three goals and six points. Along with Gakovic, Ahmetovski, defenseman Adnan Smajlovic, and Emir Viden, there is a potential future for the national team beyond Omer and Mlivic. Which could bode well for BIH hockey.

At the opposite end of age, sorry Hong Kong, but Bosnia and Herzegovina may actually bring the oldest player to the group if he returns. The 52-year old Canadian-Bosnian, Anthony London. He continues to play locally in the BIH league - specifically, the Sarajevo Blue Bulls - and he has been at the WCs for two years running.

Concluding Thought: More seriously, the main issue with Bosnia and Herzegovina - assuming that they return their roster from last year - is that there are still some serious ‘if’s. Will Dino Pasovic still have the goods at age 38? Will Omer and Mlivic continue to score and, if so, will they be well supported? They got a scare from Hong Kong last year and they were stomped on by a team that could very well be of Division II quality. Which is a problem because that there could be another team like that in this year’s group.

North Korea

The National Team Website: N/A?

Last Year: North Korea was relegated from Division II Group B in 2019. After two COVID-19-driven cancellation of tournaments, North Korea withdrew from 2022. They were set to finally play in Division III Group A in 2023. Except they did not show in Cape Town, South Africa. They withdrew. The group went on with five teams with no relegation (Luxembourg breathed a sigh of relief) and North Korea were automatically relegated to Group B for 2024.

The Wildcards: North Korea is set to play their first IIHF game since 2019 this Friday against Hong Kong. I am not sure what to expect. Neither is anyone else.

Normally in the World Championships, teams meant for one group tend to stomp the competition beneath them and struggle at a higher level. This leads to some teams yo-yoing back and forth between divisions and groups. North Korea is one of them. In the 2000s, this is their World Championship story at a high level:

They won Division II qualification in 2002.

They hung out in Division II-B for four years avoiding relegation.

They withdrew in 2007 so they got relegated to Division III.

They won the group in 2008 to get back to Division II.

They got relegated in 2009 back to Division III.

They got promoted to Division II in 2010.

They withdrew in 2011 so they were relegated again.

They stayed in Division III from 2012 to 2014 and won the group in 2015 to go up to Division II-B again.

They stayed in that group from 2016 to 2018, only to be relegated in 2019 by finishing last.

Not only has North Korea bounced back and forth between the bottom tier and second-to-bottom tier of World Championship hockey, they have withdrew from the tournament multiple times. The IIHF consistently has relegated them as a result. What about this year? The IIHF had to confirm that they would actually show up before an actual tournament schedule was announced. Which is why there was nothing posted on their site until last week about this tournament.

Like a lot of things with North Korea, there is not a lot that is publicly available or verifiable. Elite Prospects does not have a roster for them this year. Which is fine, as of this writing, some teams were still pending a roster submission to EP. But at least Bosnia and Herzegovina and Singapore have information about their players that is recent. The last DPR of Korea team to play internationally was in 2019. This was their roster. A surprisingly balanced team age-wise with plenty of veterans but no one remarkably old and younger players but no one all that young. This team got bounced from Division II Group B.

Again, teams that come down from a higher division tend to feast on their lower group and come back up fairly quickly. But this is not a one or two year layoff for North Korea. It is five years and the hockey world has since grown. And who knows about anything with the North Korean national team. Are many of those 2019 players who got relegated playing? I do not know. How well will they play five years later for those that do return? Your guess is as good as mine. Will North Korean hockey debut some new players? Possibly. Is everyone local to their country or do they have dual-citizen players, which is allowed by the IIHF? I presume their squad would consist of single nationality players, but who is to say that is true. Could they just withdraw at the last second? I cannot say they will not. Until the puck drops against Hong Kong at 7:00 AM ET on Friday, I still have a slight doubt that they will show.

Concluding Thought: If they do show up and play anything like they did five years ago, then North Korea has to be seen as favorites to run away with the group like Kyrgyzstan did last year. If they do show but have not really changed much in five years and it is clear they did not get any better, then they could be in for a real battle in this group. Yes, this level of hockey is not remotely close to high-end, but it is universal in this sport that being unprepared is a great way to become disappointed. If they do not show or completely face plant, well, enjoy Division IV in 2025. Anything is possible for North Korea. They could win it all, they could find themselves in the middle, or they could even not be there. They are the very definition of a wild card.

I am personally hoping for the best for the Philippines. Beyond a personal connection, they have done so much to get this far and to even stick around would be an achievement. Something Iran’s and Singapore’s national team can appreciate because, like the Philippines, they came out of Division IV and did not get thrown back. Being able to hold their own against Hong Kong and/or Bosnia and Herzegovina would be another experience. If only to get a sense of what it will take to get to the next level. Expecting them to march through Group B and get automatic promotion to Group A like Kyrgyzstan did last year would require a blazing-hot run over the next week or showing that their quality is a lot better than anyone may give them credit for.

I think that is expecting far too much. But hockey is a sport where a lot of unexpected things can happen. Given that this is a five-game tournament with two back-to-back sets, plenty could go awry amid blowouts and surprisingly close contests.

Again, I know this is a big departure from what normally is posted here at All About the Jersey. Still, I think it is fascinating. I want to see these nations continue to grow the game and part of that effort requires some attention paid to them. And given how the Devils season is going, I may have to prepare something for the World Championships in May anyway. Might as well look at the whole ladder for a change - and if you’re interested, I would be more than happy to look at the divisions up stream. Please feel free to use the comments to discuss the games as they happen; and thank you for reading.

And those who want something more specific about the New Jersey Devils from me, just wait until tomorrow. I have ideas for something that has been ailing them.