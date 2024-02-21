Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Once again, the Devils offered up a lackluster effort against the Capitals and paid for it. Washington claimed a 6-2 victory on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Not great!

Only fourth time this season the Capitals have scored as many as 5 goals in a game. They've done it twice against the Devils. Also 6-4 win on Oct. 25 in NJ. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 21, 2024

Roster update:

#NEWS: We have activated D Jonas Siegenthaler off injured reserve. We have placed G Vitek Vanecek (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/16I9TQWQNQ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 20, 2024

Luke Hughes was moving:

We have a new fastest skating speed by a defenseman this season, with @NJDevils rookie Luke Hughes clocking in at 23.63 mph during the #StadiumSeries on the weekend. ️



More #NHLStats via NHL EDGE: https://t.co/7oEEQBRUTd pic.twitter.com/Gs3ZoCeLrl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2024

A scouting report for Jacob Markstrom: “There’s obviously a chance that Markström would struggle behind a new defensive system in New Jersey, but the fact that he’s bounced back so strong this season — and has been excellent in (high danger) situations throughout the vast majority of his career — should give the Devils confidence that last year was a blip on the radar.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Who is the NHL’s best winger right now? [ESPN ($)]

Travis Yost considers what the Ducks could do with Trevor Zegras: “Amidst a down season that notably includes a broken ankle, what exactly has happened to Zegras? Is Anaheim crazy to even consider moving a player of such talent? Is the injury still factoring into his play? Or is Anaheim aggressively trying to move ahead of market sentiment, suspicious of Zegras’ stalling development and stagnation?” [TSN]

Where might the Flames send Noah Hanifin? Chris Johnston: “...The feeling is he’s going to end up south of the border because it is believed to be his preference to sign his next contract somewhere in the U.S. As we look for destinations where he might land, there’s a number of teams with interest but keep your eye on the Tampa Bay Lightning. They’re always the stealth operators at the deadline and they’re believed to be looking at him with Mikhail Sergachev out injured.” Darren Dreger adds: “I look at Detroit being in that mix for a defenceman and the New Jersey Devils even though they continue to talk on top-level goaltenders. They’re kicking tires on D and forwards as well.” [TSN]

Morgan Rielly’s five-game suspension:

Commissioner Bettman affirms five-game suspension assessed to @MapleLeafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. https://t.co/5ho4h7XRdY pic.twitter.com/4yEsZxSg8Z — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 20, 2024

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.