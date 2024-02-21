Nico Daws Was Great Last Week....But That Shouldn’t Take the Devils Out of the Goalie Market

The New Jersey Devils biggest issue on the ice in 2023-24 has been their poor goaltending. It’s an issue that has cost the Devils points in the standings and put the team in a hole that they’re still in the process of digging out of. Vitek Vanecek was a disaster in the playoffs last season and still hasn’t quite regained his form, while Akira Schmid struggled to replicate his performance that propelled the Devils past the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals last season. The Devils issues in net are well documented and had gotten to the point where Devils fans have wanted someone....anyone....to emerge, take the ball, and run with it.

Over the past week, the Devils might finally be getting someone staking a claim to the net, as Nico Daws has been brilliant filling in for a sick and injured Vanecek. With Daws playing well over the last week, it would be logical to declare that perhaps the Devils answer to their goaltending woes has been sitting there in the organization this whole time (a notion that someone very smart suggested back in December could be the case). It would only be natural to suggest that Daws deserves a larger role regardless of Vanecek’s health going forward. Some might even go as far to say that with Daws playing like this, the Devils don’t need to trade for a goaltender at all and would be smarter to use their resources elsewhere. It’s Nico’s net. It’s Nico’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Nico Daws is certainly deserving of a larger role, but I believe this line of thinking that the Devils issues in net are now solved is flawed, illogical, and short-sighted. And while Daws playing well has been a breath of fresh air, it really shouldn’t change the equation when it comes to the Devils addressing the goaltending position, both in the short-term and medium-term.

I don’t say that to diminish how well Daws is playing, and I appreciate that someone is making the case for a larger role. I simply think exercising caution with Daws makes the most sense. Not just exercising caution when it comes to the fickle nature of the goaltending position in general. Not just exercising caution that the tweaks the Devils recently made to their defensive scheme haven’t already been figured out (as seen by the 83 shot attempts the Flyers took in the Stadium Series game and whatever that was last night) and the goaltenders might start being under siege again going forward. Not just exercising caution that a relative unknown in Daws is ready for a starter’s workload at the NHL level, or that he’ll hold up physically when he’s not that far removed from offseason hip surgery. It’s also exercising caution that a relatively small sample size, as good as it has been, isn’t just a flash in the pan.

Yes, Daws has been brilliant, posting a .941 save percentage over the last four games before last night, going 3-1-0 in the process with important wins over Seattle, Nashville, and Philadelphia to keep the Devils in the mix in the Eastern Conference playoff race. But I’m also old enough to remember the last time a relative unknown had a great week in net for the Devils, helping them win important games. You should be too as it was Akira Schmid posting a .951 and two shutouts between Games 3 through 7 to help the Devils knock off the Rangers last spring. Schmid has been unable to recapture that form since, and while I’m not saying he’s a one-hit wonder, Schmid has work to do to prove that its not a one-off. I’m not necessarily saying that because that happened to Schmid, it will happen to Daws as well, but the Devils would be smart to put a small sample size of a week into the proper context. They’d be smart not to call off their search for a goaltender because Daws played well for a week. Say what you will about Lindy Ruff and his management of younger players, but we’re not too far removed from Ruff not playing Daws all that much with him posting an .895 prior to the All-Star Break and really struggling his last few outings. He wasn’t playing Daws sparingly because he forgot he was on the roster, and the fact Daws was playing sparingly despite Vanecek being fairly ordinary (.907 save percentage since New Year’s Day) is telling what they thought internally about Daws as recently as a few weeks ago.

The Devils have put themselves into a position where they need to secure every last point they can over the final 27 games as they try to chase down Tampa Bay, Detroit, or Philadelphia for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. If you believe they need at least 95 points to get in, they need to find a way to go something along the lines of 16-8-3 to get there. It’s not impossible for the Devils to do that, but they’ve lost enough games earlier in the season where they need to buckle down and not let games slip through their fingers. Their margin for error is essentially gone.

Knowing that, the temptation will be to run Daws out there as much as possible as he gives the Devils the best chance to win. While I would probably agree that Daws is the goalie currently on the roster who gives the Devils the best chance to win, he’s not going to play all 27 games remaining. He’s probably not going to play much more than half of those games. The Devils will need someone to not only take those other starts, but play well enough to give the Devils a chance to win. This is something that Vanecek and Schmid have struggled to do throughout much of the 2023-24 season.

For those reasons, Daws’s emergence really shouldn’t impact the plans of the Devils when it comes to their short-term or long-term future in net. If they are still as interested in Jacob Markstrom as they apparently have been for some time now, Daws not embarrassing himself in net over this past week really shouldn’t change that. If anything, bringing in a reliable veteran like Markstrom would put the Devils in a position to not overplay their hand with Daws, continue to develop both him and Schmid behind him as he takes the lion’s share of the workload, and theoretically get the best out of all parties involved. Not just for this season, but the next couple seasons as Markstrom is signed through 2025-26.

If Tom Fitzgerald deems a trade for a Markstrom or Juuse Saros as being too expensive, he should still consider pursuing a short-term option in net to upgrade over Vanecek and put the Devils in a position to get as many points as possible down the stretch. Assuming the Devils don’t self-destruct over the next ten days, rental options such as Kaapo Kahkonen (.905 save percentage, 7.7 goals saved above expected) or Alex Nedeljkovic (.919 save percentage, 5.6 goals saved above expected) really shouldn’t cost all that much and they’d make sense. Either would be a suitable option in the short-term while the Devils keep their options open in the long-term.

If the Devils are serious about trying to make the playoffs this season, there’s little reason to think Vanecek, who is still currently on IR with a lower-body injury, can be trusted to turn things around when his body of work since January 2023 would suggest otherwise. There’s no guarantee that adding a goaltender to pair with Daws would put the Devils over the top, as the math is what it is and the Devils are starting to run out of runway to make up ground. But adding another goaltender would be the smartest move to both maximize their chances of making a run this year while simultaneously protecting a player in Daws that you hope is the future of the position for years to come.

Daws might be ‘the guy’, but every Batman needs a reliable Robin to partner up with. And that’s assuming Daws is even the Batman in this scenario, which is an awfully big leap of faith to take. A good week’s worth of games is just not enough to definitively make that statement.

(stats referenced in this article do not include games played on Tuesday, February 20)