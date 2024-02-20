Devils’ Lackluster Defense and Effort Cost Them 6-2 Loss Against Capitals

Key Takeaways

Coming off a spectacular Stadium Series victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Devils took on a flagging Washington Capitals team with Jonas Siegenthaler returning to duty and the stellar Nico Daws manning the net. Marino was out with an illness. The Capitals had a game in hand but were four points back of New Jersey at the start of the game.

Despite out-possessing the Capitals through swathes of the first period, they went down 1-0 within a minute of the game start, though they eventually climbed back to tie the game at one apiece.

The second period didn’t progress much better. Again the Devils out-possessed and out-shot the opposition, and again they surrendered a preventable goal. McMichael danced around Nosek and through Nemec, froze Daws, and deked past him to put the Capitals up 2-1 entering the third period.

The Devils collapsed completely, utterly, and spectacularly in the third period as they played disinterested, dispirited hockey. They lost 6-2 after surrendering four in the final twenty minutes.

The Summary

Period 1

The Devils started out the game by getting scored on. Connor McMichael did x, y, and z, putting the Devils down immediately in a game they both need to win and should win. Though they started off quite badly, they did put up five shots on the Capitals in the first few minutes and began clawing the momentum back in their direction. Daws made a crucial save on Max Pacioretty off a pass from the corner to the slot, who was left open by Palat and Bahl.

Despite ostensibly out-possessing the Capitals, they struggled to contain Washington through the neutral zone, as their activation from the defense frequently overwhelmed what should be a fleet-of-foot young Devils team. Jack Hughes and Toffoli later had a promising two-on-one, but it fizzled out without an opportunity; Toffoli couldn’t corral the pass.

But then Alexander Holtz finally got the Devils on the board. This play felt like it was turning into a goal ten—maybe twenty—seconds before it occurred. Nemec and Holtz danced their way into the zone and, though they were without additional support, Nemec managed to find Holtz waiting in close on the crease. Holtz tapped the puck through Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren to tie the game.

It’s been a while since I’ve given Holtz praise, so I’ll do so now: it wasn’t a garbage goal, but it was in tight, without backup, and required him to make the smart but unsexy play. It won’t win him any highlight of the month awards, but it’s the kind of goal the Devils need when they’re down 1-0. Holtz has been floated in trade rumors more than once during his tenure in the organization, and while I’m sure there exists a trade where it makes sense to trade him for a goalie, he still seems like the Devils’ best chance at another Kyle Palmieri. Palmieri was never a top forward in the league. Nevertheless, he would’ve been an important top-six forward if the Devils had been any good during that era. The Devils could really use another forward who can be counted on to score 20 to 30 goals a season, and it would be a shame if the Devils were forced to trade that because of their lack of diligence in net.

Nemec deserves perhaps an even larger portion of the credit: he displayed patience and poise beyond a 20-year-old rookie defenseman by regaining possession along the boards, cutting toward the middle, and setting up Holtz with a perfect pass.

The Devils entered the second period tied 1-1.

Period 2

Note: Colin Miller looks weirdly like Dougie Hamilton. For a second, I could’ve sworn I was seeing Hamilton on the ice, like a ghost from Christmas Past.

Anyway. The Devils headed to the power play near the beginning of the second. Per the broadcast, they’ve scored just four goals since January 3rd with the man advantage, a legendary 4/55 run. Aside from a brief Nico Hischier attempt in close on Lindgren, this power play was no better than the others, and they spent the majority of their time chasing the puck instead of setting up a cycle.

Even worse, they got strangely—or perhaps typically—lax in their own end, allowing Connor McMichael to dance around Tomas Nosek and around Nemec to get in alone on Daws. Daws froze, butterflied to make a save—and was outdeked by McMichael, who banked the puck off the netminder’s glove and in to take the 2-1 lead. A brief review by Toronto to see if the puck actually crossed the goal-line showed—well, it showed the refs looking at an iPad screen unable to connect to the internet. Naturally, that was proof enough that a goal had been scored, and they confirmed the 2-1 score at center ice.

The Devils went to the power play again off a tripping call halfway through the period. The second attempt had a few better looks, but—aside from a shot from Jack Hughes that careened off Lindgren’s shoulder—nothing really tested the penalty killers or the goaltender. They maintained lots of pressure, but they didn’t score, so it was a failure.

Very rarely throughout the second period did the Devils look dangerous offensively. They outshot the Capitals 17-7 in the second period, but I didn’t see many chances beyond Hischier’s chance in the first power play that tested the goaltender, so they headed to the third period down 2-1. The possession numbers were not representative of the quality of chances.

Period 3

The Devils began the third period by getting scored on. Daws made the first save off a quick shot in front, but Daws was moving one way, and Strome and the puck were going the other. Strome tapped in his own rebound, reinforcing the Capitals’ lead to 3-1. Daws made a nice save on Alex Ovechkin just a minute later. This goal was the product of a flaw the Devils have exhibited all too often: poor net-front coverage. Strome had all the time and space in the world to put not one but two close shots on Daws. The second went in because Strome went entirely uncontested. Everyone was watching the play; nobody kept their feet moving, their sticks in lanes, or their bodies on bodies.

Then Ovechkin scored off a faceoff with just over eleven minutes left in the game. The Capitals won the faceoff, Ovechkin claimed then lost the puck, before collecting it once more and wristing a quick shot on net. The shot traveled through heavy traffic and through Daws, who looked like he never saw it. The Capitals took a 4-1 lead.

Dano lamented that one little mishap cost the Devils on that play. But when every goal amounted to “one little mishap,” that’s not one little mishap. That’s a number of failed coverages and failed defensive plays leading to a breakdown in structure and enough opportunities for the Capitals to capitalize four times. What’s worse, the new ‘defensive system’ seems to have directly cost the Devils their free-flowing creativity and ability to score. This is a team scared to make mistakes or take chances to manufacture offense. It’s hard to blame them, having seen the previous 55 games. But they’re still breaking down in front, they’re still failing in their defensive zone coverage, but now that it looks different it’s also costing them their offense.

Michael Sgarbossa received a pass in front and put his shot away to make it 5-1 with less than eight minutes remaining in the game. Like before, like so many other goals, the Devils lost their coverages in the defensive zone, leaving Sgarbossa open to score his first goal of the season.

Erik Haula broke through the Capitals’ defense and scored a nifty backhander in alone on Lindgren, but who cares? It was a good goal forty minutes too late, so it doesn’t really matter, nor do I believe that it carries any sort of momentum or confidence for this team into the next game.

The Capitals headed to the power play very late in the game, which earned Alex Ovechkin his second goal of the night. Oshie danced through a defense uninterested in engaging, Strome saucered the puck through the middle to Ovechkin, and the elder sniper came one goal closer to tying Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. It was a sad, pathetic, exhausting goal because it looked so similar to all the others. It also displayed how bored the Devils had become with the game they were losing 5-2. They were like the fans who had turned the channel to whatever else was on TV. Their heads were full of static. They might’ve stopped this, the sixth goal, had they shown an ounce of caring. Yet Ovechkin scored.

The Devils lost 6-2.

Uninspired

This was the most frequent adjective I saw in the gamethread. It was the best descriptor of the Devils performance tonight, and of their season. Depending on which advanced stats site you trust, the Devils either registered 4.07 expected goals vs. 2.39 against (as Natural Stat Trick reports) or 2.8 for and 2.6 against (as Money Puck tells us). While I usually like Natural Stat Trick, I feel that Money Puck is closer to the truth in this situation: despite handily outshooting their opponents, the Devils were only marginally more dangerous than the Capitals in theory, and in practice their defense amplified the Capitals’ offensive prowess by a factor of 10.

If expected goals were actual goals, the Devils would’ve taken this to overtime or perhaps squeaked out a win, per Money Puck. But expected goals are not actual goals, and that’s why we play the game instead of running numbers through a computer to determine the Stanley Cup champion.

Charlie Lindgren was pretty good tonight, but he wasn’t a world-beater. If you stuck him on the Devils and Daws on the Capitals, the Devils still would’ve lost.

If Ryan Novozinsky doesn’t ‘watch the game very well,’ then I imagine I don’t either. Nevertheless, what I saw tonight was a team that had quit. I’ve waffled back and forth on the Lindy Ruff question this year: would Ruff have the Devils in the playoffs were it not for the injuries and were it not for the goaltending? Probably. Yet Lindy Ruff has arguably never had ‘good’ performances from his goalies since Dominic Hasek, arguably the best goaltender of all time at his peak. The Devils will likely not find a top-three goaltender of all time in the next few months or the next few decades. So they’ll have to make do with good enough, and while Daws wasn’t good tonight, the defense did him no favors. The offense did him no favors.

The defensive deployment continues to baffle. The Brendan Smith | Luke Hughes pairing has never been good, and they were not good tonight. In his return to game action, Siegenthaler was brutal. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t lambast a guy who had missed six weeks with a broken foot in his first game back, but Siegenthaler hasn’t been good for a long time. Despite Hamilton and Marino’s absences (and Vanecek, who cares), both of whom have also had very rough games, the Devils are nearly as healthy as they’ve been since the season began.

With Jacob Markstrom and without the injuries, maybe Ruff has the team in the playoffs right now. But we don’t live in that reality. The reality we live in is the one where it’s too late. The what ifs don’t matter. This team has quit on their coach, and when the team quits, you need a new voice to whip them into shape.

This may be a season of growth for the Devils, as Bryce Salvador optimistically remarked late in the third period. But for this game, two non-playoff teams battled it out and the Devils came out the lesser of the two.

What’s worse, I believe Ruff will begin next season as the head coach, and—like the Maple Leafs with Mike Babcock—they will waste another quarter of a season figuring out what they already know now.