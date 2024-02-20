New Jersey Devils European Prospect Update: Malek Stays Strong

Let’s get right into some statistics.

Russia/Belarus

Zakhar Bardakov has had a rough season with injuries but has seen a slight uptick in assists since last update, which puts him closer to last season. Much of this increase can be attributed to a promotion that recently saw Bardakov center SKA’s 2nd line beside red hot Arseni Gritsyuk. (More on him in a moment). A versatile defensive forward who plays all three positions and kills penalties, Bardakov is known more for his highly energetic two-way play than is offense, but it is still encouraging to see him promoted to a more offensive role. So far, it seems to be paying off. Watch Bardakov drive to the net after this pass by Gritsyuk. Both Devils prospects earned assists on the play.

Arseni Gritsyuk has been a man on a mission, upping his offensive totals to 38 points in 46 games. The scoring winger is signed for one more season in the KHL, so Devils fans will have to wait until then to see him in the red and black. This page would also like to extend a hearty congratulations to the new father and hopefully future Devil. Stick taps for Yesenia.

Congrats to #NJDevils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk and his wife on the birth of their daughter, Yesenia. pic.twitter.com/MsGRtDjxtl — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) February 14, 2024

There are three defensemen developing in Russia/Belarus. Daniil Orlov and Artyom Barabosha both have seemed to found their way into regular roles with their big clubs. This feat is especially impressive for Barabosha at only 19. In Belarus, Daniil Karpovich scored his first goal (and second) as a professional. The first tally was a seeing eye wrister that found its way into the net.

#NJDevils prospect Daniil Karpovich first goal in belarusian Extraleague.



Season stats: 38 GP, 1G, 9A. pic.twitter.com/gMz3gXtfNg — Belarushockey.com (@Belarushockey) January 24, 2024

Czechia

Winger Petr Hauser has had a ping-pongy season and is still looking for his first goal in the top Czech league. Center Jaromir Pytlik is injured per Elite Prospects. After missing much of last season due to injury and the Devils needing to make a decision before his rights expire in June, this may be the last of Pytlik in the Devils organization. On the bright side, Pytlik skated next to Jaromir Jagr this season, so that’s amazing. Yes, that Jagr.

Liiga

Lenni Hameenaho’s goal scoring has slowed, but his assists have picked up leaving his pts/g almost unchanged since last update. The winger did score this beauty; however, his 12th.

Lenni Hameenaho, as seen with the gold helmet, gets back on the goal sheet with this beautiful goal skating full speed towards the back post.



Great hands and IQ to even get to the puck. Also, sick pass from his teammate. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/u4mvjxnovN — Daniel Rebain (@pvtmcbain) February 15, 2024

Goaltender Jakub Malek has had a fine season backing up Jonas Gunnarsson on a strong Ilves team. Malek is 6th in the Liiga in SV%. Gunnarsson is 5th. While Malek is getting his fair share of starts, one wonders what he could do as the top netminder for a team. Although Malek’s contract expires at the end of this season, there is a one year extension clause in it per Elite Prospects. Hopefully, the Devils bring him over next season.

AROUND THE POOL

Last week, the Devils Prospect Update asked if it was time to sign Isaac Poulter to an ELC. Two days later, this happened.

#NEWS: We have signed G Isaac Poulter to a two year, entry level deal.



: https://t.co/WOjsrFddiV pic.twitter.com/ut2tBxBNYF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 15, 2024

Goaltender Tyler Brennan has returned from injury and has been really good, earning his first professional shutout and boosting his SV% to .906.

Tyler Brennan made some huge saves in his shutout win in Reading over the weekend, including this one!



Pres. by @AdirondackTrust pic.twitter.com/r2cZiVbsIH — Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) February 8, 2024

The Utica Comets dropped a heartbreaker, 3-2 to the Belleville Senators on Saturday. The aforementioned Isaac Poulter earned the loss. Red hot winger Brian Halonen scored both Comets goals upping his total to 13 goals in only 20 games. Utica remains mired in last place in the North Division, three points behind Laval with a game in hand.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I have been thinking of renaming the prospect update to something a little more flashy and I am open for suggestions, so feel free to drop those below or any other comments you might have on the article or Devils prospects in general. Thanks for reading.