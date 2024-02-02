Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “The goalie situation is pressing in New Jersey. Odds are, the Devils make a goalie trade ahead of any D trade, from what I can gather. Sources around the league say they do indeed keep calling around on goalies. And I don’t think they’re looking at rentals, either. That’s why (Jacob) Markstrom could be among those on their radar.” [The Athletic ($)]

We’ve reached the All-Star festivities:

Jack and Bratter are ready for All-Star weekend.



Catch up on everything from Day 1 of NHL All-Star ⤵️https://t.co/CP3xw4pLE0 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 2, 2024

Good stuff here:

A moment that will certainly become a lifelong memory.



Jack and Luke surprised the kids of @hockeyinnj during @Prudential’s helmet donation clinic and had a ton of fun along the way.



Get all the feels in the full video: https://t.co/pZTLTMnWYr pic.twitter.com/ycXI1P9s6h — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2024

At the All-Star break, an assessment of what has gone wrong in this gloomy season: [Devils on the Rush ($)]

P.K. Subban weighs in on his former team:

Here's my Q&A with PK Subban. In it, we talk:



How to fix the #NJDevils



His thoughts on Lindy Ruff –– and why he's "sure there will be changes" if NJ misses playoffs



Goaltending (Saros? Gibson?)



His sustained connection with the teamhttps://t.co/yksSTwoLMX — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 1, 2024

Spoke with PK Subban Tuesday.



Asked if an NHL comeback was on the table, he said he's "happy" at ESPN, but noted that teams have asked.



"Now I’m on TV, pucks are flying past goaltenders like beach balls and everybody’s calling me, wanting me to play!"https://t.co/awN9hhrtGs — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 31, 2024

On Michael McLeod’s situation:

New: Court documents obtained by @TSN_Sports and @CTVNationalNews confirm Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have all been charged with sexual assault.

"Dillon Dube on or about the 19th day of June in the year 2018 at the City of London in the… pic.twitter.com/4JCzU3DeDw — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 1, 2024

Spoke with legal expert/University of Ottawa law professor Daphne Gilbert (@daphnegilbert) on Monday RE: London Police investigation.



Here's our Q&A – which sheds light on what the next steps in this case might be.https://t.co/o8J5AGy7Bv — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 31, 2024

​​Hockey Links

A look at Thursday night’s player draft at the NHL All-Star Weekend: [ESPN]

Elias Lindholm heads to Vancouver:

TRADE ALERT



Elias Lindholm is headed to the Vancouver Canucks.



Thoughts on the deal? pic.twitter.com/DEx1ipnE1D — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 1, 2024

“TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Rangers may consider moving 2019 second overall pick Kaapo Kakko in a deal ahead of March 8.” [TSN]

Well, hello:

Negotiating blitz tonight between the NHL, The NHLPA and the IIHF. If it comes to fruition, the league could announce its participation to the next Winter Olympics on Friday. https://t.co/VwQzcqzjod — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) February 2, 2024

Who’s the best player? Who’s the best goalie? Who are the most underrated and overrated players? Who’s the player you’d most like to punch? Those questions and more answered in The Athletic’s anonymous player poll: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.