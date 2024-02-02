 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/2/24: Still Calling Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/2/24

By Nate Pilling
Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun: “The goalie situation is pressing in New Jersey. Odds are, the Devils make a goalie trade ahead of any D trade, from what I can gather. Sources around the league say they do indeed keep calling around on goalies. And I don’t think they’re looking at rentals, either. That’s why (Jacob) Markstrom could be among those on their radar.” [The Athletic ($)]

At the All-Star break, an assessment of what has gone wrong in this gloomy season: [Devils on the Rush ($)]

​​Hockey Links

A look at Thursday night’s player draft at the NHL All-Star Weekend: [ESPN]

Elias Lindholm heads to Vancouver:

“TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Rangers may consider moving 2019 second overall pick Kaapo Kakko in a deal ahead of March 8.” [TSN]

Who’s the best player? Who’s the best goalie? Who are the most underrated and overrated players? Who’s the player you’d most like to punch? Those questions and more answered in The Athletic’s anonymous player poll: [The Athletic ($)]

