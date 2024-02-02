Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Pierre LeBrun: “The goalie situation is pressing in New Jersey. Odds are, the Devils make a goalie trade ahead of any D trade, from what I can gather. Sources around the league say they do indeed keep calling around on goalies. And I don’t think they’re looking at rentals, either. That’s why (Jacob) Markstrom could be among those on their radar.” [The Athletic ($)]
We’ve reached the All-Star festivities:
Jack and Bratter are ready for All-Star weekend.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 2, 2024
Good stuff here:
A moment that will certainly become a lifelong memory.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2024
Jack and Luke surprised the kids of @hockeyinnj during @Prudential’s helmet donation clinic and had a ton of fun along the way.
At the All-Star break, an assessment of what has gone wrong in this gloomy season: [Devils on the Rush ($)]
P.K. Subban weighs in on his former team:
Here's my Q&A with PK Subban. In it, we talk:— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 1, 2024
How to fix the #NJDevils
His thoughts on Lindy Ruff –– and why he's "sure there will be changes" if NJ misses playoffs
Goaltending (Saros? Gibson?)
Spoke with PK Subban Tuesday.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 31, 2024
Asked if an NHL comeback was on the table, he said he's "happy" at ESPN, but noted that teams have asked.
On Michael McLeod’s situation:
New: Court documents obtained by @TSN_Sports and @CTVNationalNews confirm Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have all been charged with sexual assault.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 1, 2024
Spoke with legal expert/University of Ottawa law professor Daphne Gilbert (@daphnegilbert) on Monday RE: London Police investigation.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 31, 2024
Hockey Links
A look at Thursday night’s player draft at the NHL All-Star Weekend: [ESPN]
Elias Lindholm heads to Vancouver:
TRADE ALERT— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 1, 2024
Elias Lindholm is headed to the Vancouver Canucks.
“TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Rangers may consider moving 2019 second overall pick Kaapo Kakko in a deal ahead of March 8.” [TSN]
Well, hello:
Negotiating blitz tonight between the NHL, The NHLPA and the IIHF. If it comes to fruition, the league could announce its participation to the next Winter Olympics on Friday. https://t.co/VwQzcqzjod— Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) February 2, 2024
Who’s the best player? Who’s the best goalie? Who are the most underrated and overrated players? Who’s the player you’d most like to punch? Those questions and more answered in The Athletic’s anonymous player poll: [The Athletic ($)]
